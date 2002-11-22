Flowers grow in beds and bushes, up hillsides and in colorful random bunches. They don't care how they're organized, but those who enjoy them care far too much.

"People make too much of flowers," noted designer Bobbi Ecker said. Ecker has studied floral art in France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

"You can get any flower you want to and put it in anything you want to."

It was the English, particularly the Victorians, who ruined flower arranging for the rest of us. Their elaborate productions were beautiful, but took days to create, said Ecker. An equally striking effect, however, can be made with a single stem in a simple glass.

Flowers enhance your home decor, whether it's antique or contemporary, and they require a minimal amount of time and effort.

Following are some home decorating styles and some floral suggestions which can compliment and enhance your furnishing:

Arts and Crafts

This style is defined in the works of Frank Lloyd Wright. With this arrangement's straight lines and use of natural motifs, metals and rocks, it's known for its simplicity. Ecker said the lines are very clean. Flower arrangements can be as basic as mums in a hurricane lamp, spiked with tall dogwoods stems.

Classic

A timeless, yet distinctive, look is the essence of the classic style. Roses are a must-have, but don't forget the lilies and irises. For containers, timeless wins over trendy. Look for glass vases in a variety of fluted and curved shapes, which add dimension and pizzazz.

Rustic

What was once tradition has become vogue. Objects from nature are at the heart of the rustic design. There are no limits to rustic flowers. Irises, mums and carnations fill the bill, but unusual foliage such as eucalyptus and bay leaves complement the organic look.

Contemporary

People are attracted to this style because of its minimalism. Flowers still can reflect the contemporary form's clean lines. Gerberas are a popular choice for this decor. The clean-stemmed beauty is ideal for bouquets. Other flowers to consider are roses, irises, lilies and alstroemeria. Some of the best containers to use for this arrangement are made of glass, lined with colorful beads, marbles or rocks.

"You can use any type of flower in any type of decor," said Ecker. "Flowers are consumable products. They're food for the soul."