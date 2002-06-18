If you have a garden in your backyard, you know about the scavengers. It might be deer or rabbits, perhaps some other creature that chooses to meander your way and steal your food. If so, you've probably creatively tried to overwhelm these thieves with your human ingenuity. "I'm smarter than these guys, I'll put up a fence." Or, "I'll get a huge dog to patrol the perimeter. That'll take care of them."

If you have, you know that human intelligence isn't the solution. The deer leap the fence, stop by to browse when the dog is taking a snooze, perhaps even keep a steak hidden in the woods to tantalize your hound with. Your vegetables disappear.

You've got to out-think them, stay ahead of their ravenous rampage. There are a couple of ways to do this.

Thinking of taste, I figured that planting okra, that slimy beast of a veggie, this year. It would grow unimpeded by the fangs of wild beasts, reaching towering heights, mountains of okra springing forth to our children's chagrin as summer progressed.

But no, some stealthy creature has decided this is a delicacy. Barely popping from the earth, they were chewed to oblivion, the nubs crumbling into the dry soil.

Defeated, I must ponder other distasteful selections to prevent our garden output from deteriorating. Maybe zucchini or Brussels sprouts. Picture the deer gagging, you laughing as they spit out the chunks of tiny cabbages in disgust. Watch them writhe in the grass, zucchini lodged in their throat, gasping to expel the bitter seeds.

Spicy and smelly stuff may be the solution. Onions, hot peppers, garlic, radishes. Brap.

Imagine the deer out for her sun-rising stroll: Dum de dum dum, she says, ready for some pickings. She creeps up to the edge of your lawn, checks both ways for the dog, sniffs, raises her head, crosses the boundary of the garden, plants a foot in the soft soil. Heads tentatively towards the corn, salivating, stops, lifts her ears, curls her nostrils, wonders what the smell is that peels the skin off her nose. "Yikes, garlic," she thinks, bounding off.

Ha, one down.

The rabbit is more aggressive. He hops to the edge, listening, ears taut for the sounds of paws tearing his direction through the turf. Hearing none, he leaps into the middle of the garden before looking around. Focused on hearing, he forgets to use his sense of smell.

"P-U," he says in disgust, nearing the onions. Deterred, he sidles over to some leafy rows sprouting monstrously. Tentatively he grabs one and gnaws on it. "Hmm, not bad." He bites down deeper, sticks his nose in the dirt, digs into the red crisp skin of the radish. "YOW," he screams, surprised by the spice and bite. He whips away, his mouth shaking bits of red shrapnel, his eyes the size of watermelons.

You hope these tactics work. If not, ring your garden with chili peppers. If they get past this defense system, then concentrically work other hot spices until you leave an inner core for the juicy, tender and sweet stuff. It might work, and save you a few bucks on the purchase of screening material or house-training lessons for a puppy.

But if it doesn't, you may still be able to go underground to cloak your vegetables. Think potatoes. They'll never smell them, and whoever heard of deer or rabbits eating them? Just watch out for the wild boar.