Walking my CAT! named ... NALA

Pet Editor

Perhaps you could call Danielle Golden a lion tamer, only her lion is a black and white domestic short hair feline that is learning to be leash trained.

"I hate to keep my cats inside all the time," said Danielle, of Kankakee. "But, I don't want them to get hurt outside either."

Her student is Nala, named after Simba's girlfriend in the movie "The Lion King." Nala, 2, was named by Danielle's three-year-old daughter, Alyssa.

Danielle and her husband, Stephen, have three cats and one dog, Lucky, a German shepherd-mix.

In fact, all three of Danielle's cats (the others are Rajah and JoBo) frolic outside on leashes, enjoying fresh air. Two of them are trained to walk with the leash. Nala is Danielle's newest student; she adopted Nala locally one year ago.

Outside leash training for Nala usually takes place in the middle of the day, Danielle said, when most people (neighbors) are at work or when she is not working. Danielle tries to train her at least twice a week.

Neighbors may look at her walking Nala and laugh, but "they understand," said Danielle.

"She (Nala) doesn't wear a normal collar, she wears a harness" to walk, Danielle said. Currently Nala wears her harness around the house so she gets used to it. "Then I attach her leash and let it drag behind her a few times. Next, I pick up the leash attached to the harness so she can feel me walking her. It is a process that takes a little time. "

When her cats are outside together, they are all attached to longer leashes in the couple's backyard.

Training a cat to walk with a leash takes

more patience than it does to train a dog. Experts say it is easier to start training a cat when it is young, but cats of any age can be trained.

In fact, walking a cat is one of the hottest new trends for cat lovers in the United States, according to www.hdw -inc.com/leashtraining.htm.

They offer the following advice:

l Try starting in the late evenings or early morning in a quiet area. Once the cat sits in the grass and sniffs around, it will usually start walking around naturally to investigate.

l It is essential to use the proper type of harness for a cat, not just a collar. Cats can squirm out of many harnesses, so be careful. Also, make sure the harness is comfortable for the cat, not too tight.

l Allow the cat to get used to the harness first. You can do this by allowing the cat to wear it indoors for short periods of time. Soothe the cat if it starts to paw at the harness.

l A few days later, allow the cat to drag its leash, attached to the harness, for several minutes at a time around the house. Do not allow the leash to get tangled on anything. You must supervise the cat at all times. Gradually pick up the leash and walk with it in your hand behind the cat.

l While gently pulling on the leash, say the word "come" and then reward your cat with a food treat.

l Remember that cats don't walk on a leash like a dog. They will run a little, then stop, roll, sniff and eat grass.

Are you a dog or cat walker? Spotted any in your neighborhood? Contact Accent on Living by calling 937-3388 or 937-3385. You can also send an e-mail to accent@daily-journal.com.