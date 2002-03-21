MONDAY

9 a.m. -- Bradley-Bourbonnais St. George Senior Citizens Club, crafts, meet at BBCHS, all members welcomed.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. -- The Kankakee County Senior Citizens Center, United Way Building, 657 E. Court, is open Monday through Friday.

Noon -- Retirement Club, Howard Johnson's Lodge, (formerly the Winfield Inn), Bradley.6 p.m. Kankakee Lodge 1722, Sons of Italy in America, Knights of Columbus Hall.

12:45 p.m. -- The Kankakee County Senior Citizens bowl will meet at Gala Lanes.

7:30 p.m. -- The Kankakee River Valley Kennel Club is having Conformation Classes at the Beckman Park Building, located at Osborne and Cobb Blvd., Kankakee. Call 937-5008.

7:30 p.m. -- St. Mary Council of Catholic Women, Beaverville, at the parish hall.

TUESDAY

9 a.m. -- Bradley-Bourbonnais St. George Senior Citizens, sewing, meet at BBCHS, all members are welcome.

9 a.m. -- The Kankakee County Senior Citizens conduct exercises for seniors at the Senior Center, United Way Building, 657 E. Court, Kankakee. Line dancing at 10 a.m. is $2 per hour (beginners welcome).

9:30 a.m. -- The Salvation Army Senior Writing Group meet at the Salvation Army, Harrison and Court Street, Kankakee.Noon -- Leads Club (a business referral group for women). Call Kim Young at 939-0618.

12:30 p.m. -- Tuesday Book Review luncheon, followed by 1:30 p.m. Book Review at Sully's Restaurant, Kankakee.

1 p.m. -- Bradley-Bourbonnais Seniors play cards at BBCHS, all members are welcome.

1:30 p.m . -- The Royal Neighbors of America Camp 269, Room A of Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

7 p.m. -- The Kankakee Carvers, Key Realty Building, Armour Road, Bourbonnais. Call 937-4532.

7 p.m. -- Key City Toastmas-ters, YMCA, Kennnedy Drive, Kankakee. Call Nancy Benson at 932- 9601.

WEDNESDAY

Noon -- Working Women's Council of the Kankakee Cham-ber of Commerce, River Oaks Banquets, Kankakee. Call 933-7721.

12:45 p.m. -- The Seniors Card Club, United Way Building, 657 E. Court St., Kankakee.

1 p.m. -- Bradley-Bourbonnais St. George Senior Citizens Club, Senior Room, Bradley Bourb-onnais Community High School, North St., Bradley.

7 p.m. -- KC-CASA, Ricerside Medical Center. Call 936-7372.

THURSDAY

7 p.m. -- Men's Step Study, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 298 S. Harrison.9 a.m. -- Bradley-Bourbonnais Senior Citizens meet at BBCHS senior's room (enter North Street, east end). Membership open to residents of Bradley and Bourbonnais.