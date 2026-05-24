Milford/Cissna Park’s Addison Lucht, Wilmington’s McKenna Van Tilburg win state titles

Wilmington’s McKenna Van Tilburg takes gold in the Class 1A 100 meter hurdles at the IHSA state championships on Saturday, May 23, 2026 in Charleston. (Gary Middendorf)

The last day of Addison Lucht’s high school sports career couldn’t have gone any better.

The four-sport star, who competes for the Milford/Cissna Park girls track and field co-op, won the program’s first state title with an 11.16-meter effort in the Class 1A triple jump at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Field.

She also took third in the shot put with a personal-best throw of 12.51 meters and was sixth in the long jump with a season-best of 5.31 to finish her career with eight state medals.

Earlier in the week, the Northwestern softball recruit wrapped up her prep career in that sport when the Milford/Cissna Park co-op lost in the regional semifinals. Last fall, she led Cissna Park to the Class 1A volleyball title and in the winter she helped Cissna win a girls basketball regional.

“I think I was sitting at fourth in the triple jump (after the preliminaries),” Lucht said. “I knew I had the ability to move up, but I knew it was going to be tough.”

Then she had a big PR on her first attempt of the day and it held up as the winner.

She also improved on her prelim placing in the shot put and the long jump.

The unusual mix of events had Lucht hustling from one side of the EIU track complex to the other.

“It was crazy because everything was at 10 o’clock — everything,” she said. “I had to be running back and forth, cutting through the track. ... I kind of felt rushed at some points, but it ended up working out really well.”

Even the shot put, which was a late addition to her repertoire.

“Sectional was only my second time doing it, I think,” Lucht said. “We didn’t even have a shot put at Milford that would have passed (inspection). So we had to get the junior high one from Cissna Park and we borrowed one from Bishop Mac. So I ended up using those.”

Now, she’s done with high school sports.

“It’s crazy, the amount of success we’ve been able to have,” Lucht said. “It’s really incredible looking back at it, especially this senior year, starting off in the fall with a state championship and then being able to end my last year in track with (one).”

The area’s other champion was Wilmington’s McKenna Van Tilburg, who took first in the 1A 100 hurdles at 14.6.

“That was really fun,” she said. “That’s my favorite race.”

She wound up winning four medals, including a fourth in the 100 (12.44), a fifth in the 300 hurdles (45.14) and a seventh in the 200 (25.67).

Running four races at state isn’t easy, but Van Tilburg was prepared.

“I just watch what I eat during the day, drink a lot of water and just rest right after my races.”

Van Tilburg has seven state medals with two more seasons left.

“Last year I definitely didn’t have as much training or strength,” she said. “Last year I did not make the 200 finals, but this year my goal was to make all four finals.”

Manteno’s Klarke Goranson holds an early lead in the Class 2A 800 meters at the IHSA state championships on Saturday, May 23, 2026 in Charleston. (Gary Middendorf)

Manteno sophomore Klarke Goranson won a pair of fifth-place medals in 2A, running 2:14.3 in the 800 and 5:07.85 in the 1,600.

“It’s OK, not the best,” Goranson said. “But I’ve had a rough season, so I’m glad I could come out here and get fifth in state.”

The Panthers had two more placers in 2A: discus thrower Sophia Most (fourth, 39.34) and high jumper Olivia McElroy (tied for eighth, 1.55).

Kankakee’s Essence Bell won three medals in 3A. She finished eighth in the 200 (24.77), joined Jemya Williams, Amiyah Anderson and Trinity Noble to take fifth in the 4x200 relay at 1:39.11 and teamed with Williams, Jasiah Hawkins and Noble to finish ninth in the 4x100 relay at 47.49.

Also in 2A, Coal City’s Marina Figge was seventh in the long jump (5.38).

Also placing in 1A were McNamara’s 4x200 relay of Dylan Pallissard, Trinitee Thompson, Jaide Burse and Jersey Slone (eighth, 1:45.96), Reed-Custer’s Alyssa Wollenzien in the 100 hurdles (sixth, 15.45) and Central’s Lia Prairie in the discus (eighth, 37.34).