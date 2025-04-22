Former Bishop McNamara star Jaydon Wright transferring from Minnesota

Bishop McNamara's Jaydon Wright fights for yardage as Coal City defenders bring him down during the Coalers’ 30-6 victory over Bishop McNamara on Sept. 2, 2022. (Daily Journa/Tiffany Blanchette)

It’s been about 16 months since Jaydon Wright held his signing day ceremony and made his commitment to the University of Minnesota official.

But after redshirting for the Golden Gophers this season, the 2024 Bishop McNamara graduate announced in an X post on Monday that he will end up making his college football debut elsewhere.

“After much prayer and consideration, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal with five years of eligibility remaining,” Wright said. “I want to thank coach [P.J.] Fleck, the entire coaching staff, my teammates and the amazing trainers at the University of Minnesota. Thank you for the guidance and the opportunities to grow on and off the field. Excited for what’s next!”

Wright, a four-year starter in the McNamara backfield, ran for 2,399 yards and 31 touchdowns in his prep career. He earned three Daily Journal All-Area selections, an All-Metro Suburban Conference spot and All-Chicagoland Christian Conference honors.

For his first two seasons, Wright shared the backfield with another local four-year star, Tony Phillips. The two took over the backfield as freshmen and split it for two years before Phillips, now at Grambling State, transferred to Kankakee, where he finished with 3,882 rushing yards and 62 rushing touchdowns.

A four-sport athlete, Wright was also a a three-time Class 1A State track and field qualifier, twice in the 4x100 and once in the 4x200. He was also an All-Area and All-CCC basketball player as a senior and lettered in baseball.