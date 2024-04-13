PRINT ONLY: Kankakee River Valley Regatta Powerboat Races returns

Boat racers, start your engines!

After a 10-year absence, the former Labor Day weekend tradition in Kankakee will return late summer 2024, when the Kankakee River Valley Regatta Powerboat Races returns.

The event was last held on Labor Day weekend of 2013.

The three-day event will begin Aug. 30 and conclude Sept. 1. Practice rounds will take place Friday; qualifying races will occur Saturday; and the championship finals will be held Sunday.

In past regattas, the championship races were held on Monday. Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said he wanted volunteers and organizers to have the holiday off.

The regatta event is a joint partnership of five organizations: City of Kankakee, Kankakee Valley Park District, Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce and the Kankakee Valley Boat Club.

The event likely will cost $100,000 to put on, including prize money. A $25,000 grant through the CVB has been awarded. The hope is sponsorships, gate receipts, vendor fees and boat racer entry fees will bring the event to an even balance.

The regatta had been a Labor Day weekend staple for about 30 years.

Curtis said he and Dayna Heitz, executive director of the park district, spent most of 2023 in pursuit of bring back the regatta.

He said bringing back the race was one of his goals when he took office as mayor in 2021.

“We are overjoyed to welcome back the Kankakee River Regatta to our city after an extended hiatus,” Curtis said. “This has been a goal that I wanted to make happen since becoming mayor.

“This event has a special place in the hearts of our residents, and we look forward to showcasing the beauty of the Kankakee River.”

Curtis noted river depths were checked last summer to make sure the event could be held. The river has issues with sand building up on the riverbed which causes the water depth to lessen.

The organizations are expected to sign a long-term contract with the boat racing organization, the American Power Boat Association. The goal is to have the event once again become a late-summer staple.

“This is not a one-and-done,” Curtis said.

Curtis and Heitz realized, he said, about a month ago through their research that this event made sense to bring back.

He noted powerboat racing organizations were also thrilled. The Kankakee River had always been viewed as a first-class venue.

“This was a staple in our community. It’s one of those things, you don’t realize what you had until it’s gone. People missed hearing the roar of the boats.”