PRINT ONLY Kankakee Area Career Center sees enrollment surge

Enrollment is surging at the Kankakee Area Career Center.

In summer 2023, the regional career and technical education training facility anticipated 975 students — its highest ever enrollment — for the 2023-24 school year.

That’s an increase of more than 200 students from the about 750 enrolled for the past two years.

When KACC Executive Director Matt Kelley started at the facility about 14 years ago, enrollment hovered around 650, he said.

The KACC has been around since 1971.

Where do its students come from?

All over the place.

Students from 17 area high schools covering 10,000 square miles feed into the KACC, Kelley said.

“They come from Crete-Monee, down to Gilman, over to the Indiana line and west of Herscher,” he said. “It’s big.”

The region Kelley is responsible for includes three counties: Kankakee, Iroquois and Will.

Currently, the KACC is the third largest career center in student population in the state, behind only Lake and DuPage counties, he said.

Of the state’s 24 career centers, only half are free standing like the KACC. The others are attached to high schools.

The 17 high schools feeding into the KACC include 10 member school districts that oversee its board and pay to maintain its building and grounds, as well as seven non-member districts.

The districts all pay to enroll their students in the career center, with nonmember districts paying a slightly higher rate.

“We’re very fortunate to have this type of programming here so that everyone can use it,” Kelley said. “For example, like welding. Not every school, like Grant Park or St. Anne, has the space, the resources or even the students to do it.”

That’s where the concept of a regional career center was born from — combining resources so that kids from every school could access things like automotive or carpentry classes, Kelley said.

“This is where they get to kind of test drive a career,” he said.

<strong>BY THE NUMBERS</strong>

Kankakee School District 111 is the largest school district in the area, so one might assume they would send the most students to the KACC.

That is not the case, however.

“It’s kind of split across the board,” Kelley said.

With the largest high school in the region, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District 307 is actually the largest contributor of students.

“They all have equal access,” Kelley said regarding all of the region’s high schools.

For the 2023-24 school year, BBCHS had 239 students signed up for the career center as of spring 2023.

Meanwhile, Kankakee had 124 students signed up as of spring 2023.

The third and fourth highest contributors of students currently are Crete-Monee and Manteno school districts, with 91 and 84 students enrolled, respectively.

<strong>DRIVING FORCE</strong>

What is driving the enrollment increase?

Kelley said young people are starting to catch on that CTE programs can decrease their time preparing to enter the workforce after high school.

“I think they start to realize that time is money,” he said.

After 13 years of schooling, many realize upon high school graduation that more time in a classroom is not what they desire, he said.

Rather, they are looking for other opportunities.

“A lot of them get to this place and realize, ‘Hey, I can step out, I can make some money, gain some experience, and then if I get hooked up with the right employer, they will either pay me to go to college or pay me to get into the trades,’” Kelley said.

The economy is another huge factor, he said.

Plenty of industries are experiencing a shortage of workers, especially workers with particular sets of skills.

“Employers are looking for young, motivated people, and I’ve got a whole building full,” Kelley said.

With a large population of older workers starting to retire, employers are realizing they need to get young people into their ranks, Kelley said.

“I think all of that together is making a very happy marriage,” he said.

<strong>POPULAR PROGRAMS</strong>

Some of the most popular programs at the career center right now include cosmetology, welding, certified nursing assistant and automotive technology.

Based on the spring 2023 enrollment data, there were 164 students enrolled in cosmetology, 134 students in welding, 119 students in the CNA program, and 103 in the automotive technology program.

“In our welding program, we’re busting at the seams,” Kelley said.

Welding students are able to attain American Welding Society certifications and can earn $20 to $25 per hour right out of high school with two years of career center experience, he said.

Within the past five years, the welding program has “exploded” in numbers, he said.

“There’s just so many opportunities out there for young people to get into the trades to make a really good living,” he said.

While the CNA is now among the most popular programs, enrollment took a dip during the COVID-19 pandemic when people became wary of careers in health care, he said.

The program is now on the upswing, as people are again finding that health care can be an advantageous career field.

Nationally, the field of education is another area struggling for workers.

The career center’s early childhood education program has now become Foundations of Education, where the goal is to train up-and-coming teachers.

About 54 were enrolled in that program as of spring 2023.

“We are trying to offer programming that’s not only going to help our region, but also provide opportunities for young people to figure out what they want to do once they graduate high school,” Kelley said.

<strong>CONTINUED TREND?</strong>

As the career center’s enrollment pushes toward the 1,000 mark, Kelley said that is a number he would love to see one day.

“My goal is 1,000,” he said. “I’ve never seen that number.”

However, Kelley is also happy with how the numbers look right now.

At capacity, the KACC would be able to accommodate about 1,400 students.

That would mean every seat and time slot is filled every day.

“That’s a tall order,” Kelley said.

He noted that not every school is able to provide transportation to the career center.

The numbers also depend on how many students are interested in CTE, something he said cannot be forced.

“I want them to want to be here and come and enjoy this, and you know, 99% of the time, that’s the student that we get,” Kelley said.

FY 2024 (expected) — 975

FY 2023 — 749

FY 2022 — 750

FY 2021 — 733

FY 2020 — 742

FY 2019 — 789

Source: Kankakee Area Career Center