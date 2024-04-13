PRINT ONLY Economic & Community Development Agency finds new city home

KANKAKEE — A new downtown Kankakee home has been found for Kankakee’s 10-person Economic & Community Development Agency.

ECDA staff plans to call the 3,500-square-foot, second-story suite of the First Trust Bank-owned property, 275 E. Court St., its new home.

And in the process, the agency will save $12,000 annually because of lower rental costs.

The agency began using the space April 1 as the Kankakee City Council approved a 61-month lease at an annual cost of $46,200, or 12 monthly rental payments of $3,850.

The lease is 61 months because the city’s budget year runs from May 1 through April 30, meaning starting the lease on April 1 is the final month of the current budget year.

The city had been paying the Kankakee Public Library annually $58,200, or $4,850 a month, to lease an equal amount of square footage on the fourth floor of the library.

ECDA Executive Director Barbi Brewer-Watson said a spring or summer open house is being planned. She said renovations likely will entail only painting and carpet cleaning.

The city was in need of finding new office space as the Executive Office Centre, the building the library calls home, has been sold to the owner of Gardant Management Solutions.

Gardant will be using all 12,907 square feet of the fourth floor of the Executive Office Centre as its home base beginning July 1. Gardant has been leasing space in the former Cigna property, 4882 N. Convent St., Bourbonnais.

Gardant, however, was looking for a space to call its own, meaning not leasing, and the company settled on the Kankakee site.

Gardant is a senior housing development and management company.

The bulk of the library’s fourth floor has been used as community space, meaning locations for large gatherings such as the Kankakee Development Corporation’s annual luncheon or programs such as political debates.

The library has entered into a 10-year lease for its first three floors. The lease is renewable.