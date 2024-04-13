Hidden in plain sight: Greif finds growth and success in Bradley

It maintains a workforce of 40. It has called its East North Street location, just east of the Canadian National Railroad line, home since 1985. It produces plastic 55-gallon drums used around the world.

It would be fair to say Greif Bradley, the name of the 55-gallon plastic drum manufacturing plant, is largely an unknown entity to most area residents.

And while it occupies considerable space along one of the most-traveled streets in all of Kankakee County, most people would have little idea where the Greif manufacturing complex is.

Located in some 40,000 square feet of the former manufacturing powerhouse, Bradley Roper, the north-facing portion of the complex is now home to Greif.

The location was first operated by Van Leer Container in 1985. It operated there for 15 years before Greif purchased it in 2001.

Greif and its three production lines are in operation around the clock Monday through Friday, with each shift operated by eight-member crews churning out upwards of 1,500 to 1,700 plastic shipping drums every eight-hour shift.

And the plant has certainly not been overlooked by the company’s leadership. Since 2018, some $10 million has been invested to bring the latest in manufacturing advancements to the site.

For Greif’s commitment to Bradley and Kankakee County through its longstanding operations in the Ken Hayes Industrial Park, the company has been named Innovator in Manufacturing in the Daily Journal’s 2024 Progress Awards.

For plant superintendent Mike Fred, of Crescent City and a 1990 graduate of Central High School, life at the little-known plant is just fine. He’s been at the helm of the plant for the last six years. He started as a production worker 23 years ago and worked his way up the ladder.

Life outside the spotlight is just fine with him and the crew. They simply go about their work and do it in a top-notch fashion.

“We’re not one of the top employers in the community. I guess you could say we fly under the radar, and you aren’t going to find our products on a store shelf,” he explained.

New state-of-the-art automated production lines allow Greif to produce products with basically no variations from one plastic drum to the next. Perfection is the goal, and perfection is most often the result.

<strong>WELL PLACED IN BRADLEY</strong>

With some 30 location locations scattered across the country, the Delaware, Ohio-based company’s products are involved in countless businesses not only based in the United States but worldwide.

Greif Bradley is actually one of five company plants located within the Chicagoland region. The other four are Alsip, Naperville, Lockport and Carol Stream. The Alsip plant produces steel drums.

Worldwide, the company has 248 locations and has a worldwide workforce of more than 14,000 colleagues in 39 countries.

So, transport drums are big business? For sure.

In 2023 the Bradley site shipped some 421,000 units. In Fiscal Year 2022, the company’s products reached 35 countries and net sales of $6.3 billion.

That’s correct. That a “B” for billion.

And the semi-trailers with Greif etched on them carry 380 containers per load. An estimated seven to 10 trucks pull out of the complex daily delivering these containers both near and far.

Depending on the style of drum it can weigh between 18 to 21 pounds.

The plant chiefly produces plastic agricultural and petro chemical drums. Fred said some food transport containers are also produced. He is hoping that particular market can grow.

He stressed the drums are not meant as long-term industrial storage options.

“The drums are for getting products from point A to point B. Holding the product for a short time is fine,” he said, but the goal is to get the product unloaded.

He said the containers can be cleaned and reused or ground and recycled.

While plastic containers are the calling card for the Bradley facility, the company collection of manufacturing sites also produces steel and fiber drums, jerrycans, intermediate bulk containers, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores, corrugated sheets, bulk corrugated boxes and other specialty products.

<strong>LONG HISTORY</strong>

Greif is not a recent entry into the container world.

To that end, Greif was born in 1877 in Cleveland, Ohio, by William Greif and Albert Vanderwyst.

By 1923, the first bitumen steel drum was produced. This type of drum is still part of the company’s product portfolio.

In 1964, Greif purchased technology from Haveg Industries for blow-molder liners, which are inserts for steel and fiber drums, creating an entirely new product line.

Through the years, the product line expanded. In 2001, Greif acquired Van Leer Industrial. The acquisition provided Greif an international footprint and doubled the company’s size.

Perhaps being somewhat modest, Fred said what the company does “is not overly complicated. It’s a pretty simple process.”

But what they do, they do well. That simple formula allows them to continue expansion not only in Bradley, but across the world.