$4.1M tabbed for industrial park upgrades

BRADLEY — A $4.1-million investment into Bradley from the federal government soon could be on its way.

The U.S. House approved a series of investments in late February from the pending 2024 federal budget, and the 441,000-square-foot Ken Hayes Industrial Park along East North Street in the heart of Bradley was approved for $4,116,279.

The money is earmarked for new roofing and parking lots at the 19.8-acre site.

The measure was guided through the House by U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, the representative for the 2nd Congressional House District, which includes portions of Kankakee County.

The grant has been approved by the U.S. Senate and then signed by President Joe Biden and is part of the Fiscal Year 2024 government appropriations package.

The former Roper site is owned by the Area Jobs Development Corp., which is governed by a seven-member board comprised of representatives from Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais, Aroma Park, Kankakee County and two at-large members.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis serves as president of Area Jobs. Bradley Mayor Mike Watson is vice president.

The bulk of the rental income from the Ken Hayes Industrial Park is used to maintain the complex and help fund the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County.

When he heard about the grant, Curtis had a two-word response: “Wow. Fantastic.”

“It’s huge,” Curtis said of the grant. He said Area Jobs was hoping for funding to do critical portions of the roof and parking lots. He said while bidding has not yet taken place, he hopes all of the roof could be done.

Curtis said the roof has been in dire need of replacement for a significant number of years. He said the parking lot is also need of large-scale upgrades.

“A good roof is the backbone of any industrial building. These are long overdue repairs,” he said.

Curtis said the fact Area Jobs received 100% of its funding request was shocking. He said funding requests often do not come in at that level.

<strong>IMPROVEMENTS THIS YEAR?</strong>

Area Jobs would like to at least begin site work this year. He would hope to have portions of the roof completed before winter weather arrives in late 2024.

Tim Nugent, alliance president and CEO, said more than $200,000 of the alliance’s $325,000 budget comes through Ken Hayes leases.

Like Curtis, Nugent said he is pleasantly shocked by the level of funding.

Of the 441,000 square feet of available space, more than 300,000 is occupied. Some upper-level space is not leased because access is not available.

The grant request was submitted in late summer 2023.

Kelly’s 2nd Congressional District stretches from the Chicago southland through Kankakee County.

Nugent said Kelly toured the site last year, so she was well aware of its condition as well as its importance.

The site is anchored by Arctic Snow & Ice Control, Greif Containers, Bypak Inc. and GoldStar Gym.

In total, there are 135-145 employers at the complex.

“I am proud to advance over $15 million in [13] community project funding and protect critical government services that millions of American families rely on,” Kelly said.

Kelly said House Dems were able to remove proposed Republican cuts for the bill which is also aimed at improving public safety.

Among the grants were a $500,000 project for the Eastern Will County Truck Routing in Monee and Crete; $540,000 renovation of the Rantoul Youth Center; and a $500,000 grant for the Boys and Girls Club of Livingston County.

<strong>AREA JOBS PROPERTY</strong>

Regarding the Bradley grant, the then-850,000-square-foot complex had been a hub of manufacturing from the Roper Corporation for decades before closing in the summer of 1982.

The site was donated to the village of Bradley on Jan. 1, 1983. It was planned to be an industrial incubator.

Local government leaders formed Area Jobs Development Corp., and, under the director of the late businessman Tony Perry, it set out to bring companies to the site.

A large fire in the spring of 1986 destroyed much of the old plant and once demolition and cleanup were completed, the site was reduced to the present day 441,000 square feet.

The industrial park still is owned by the municipalities of Bradley, Bourbonnais and Kankakee under the Area Jobs banner.

The Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, the public-private partnership between Kankakee County and the private, nonprofit corporation of the alliance. The alliance has been managing the site since 2007.