37 years in business, roofing business continues to thrive

Years of hard work have led Burklow Construction to become the business it is today.

Because of their tenacity, Terry and Aimee Burklow have been named the Entrepreneur Couple of the Year for the Daily Journal’s 2024 Progress Awards.

Burklow Construction, at 2260 W. Station St. on Kankakee’s west side, provides quality residential and commercial roofing services and gutters.

Terry Burklow grew up in Manteno. He is the oldest of four. He has two sisters and a brother.

Aimee Burklow grew up in Bourbonnais. She has one brother.

In 1987, Terry started Burklow Construction as a part-time job, which grew into a full-time, 37-year adventure, Aimee said.

At Burklow Construction, Terry meets with customers and provides estimates on roofs. He runs crews, and he is in the field every workday.

“He always says, ‘Never ask anyone to do a job you would not do,’” Aimee said.

Terry pulls up in his truck with a manual typewriter to prepare estimates. Once a commitment is made, Terry is hard at work.

“Anyone who knows him will say he is the hardest working man they know,” Aimee said.

In 2006, the couple married. Aimee said she quickly became part of Burklow Construction as a bookkeeper.

There were many evenings when she and Terry would work to figure bids and place material orders for the next day. Accounting and the use of a computer became her job.

“I took on this responsibility even with a full daytime job,” she said.

Terry was wearing all of the other hats.

He enjoys meeting with potential clients, Aimee said. Terry does inspections and solves problems.

<strong>GROWING SPACE</strong>

By 2008, a building for additional office space and a shop was needed.

A full-time additional office person was added as the business expanded. This expansion included an additional family member, Jeannine Burton, who is Aimee’s mother. She joined Burklow Construction and still manages the office.

Burklow Construction couldn’t forget Cole, who is their 7-year-old Schnauzer. He often is by Terry’s side as he hits job sites.

“People have come to expect to see Cole along with Terry,” Aimee said. “He has been in our ads. It’s so cute. Terry will pull up to a potential job site, and the client will say, ‘You have that dog with you?’ Terry gets Cole from the truck so he can say hello. He is quite the sales-dog.”

Working in their business has been rewarding for the Burklows.

Aimee said their business has added a large showroom to the building. Clients now are able to see first-hand the products offered.

For the roofing part of the business, they have full size samples of each company and color they install. Their clients are able to get a better idea of what it will look like, and they have the ability to have a large sample to put on site of their project to see what looks best.

Additional full-size samples of other product lines also are available.

“I think the most rewarding thing is seeing the end result of what we do,” Aimee said. “It gives us great pride when someone mails a note like, ‘We love your work,’ or ‘Thank you for a great job.’”

Being appreciated is the true success, she said.

“That gives us such a good feeling,” Aimee said. “I think we both have a sense of achievement. It gives personal fulfillment in the competitive environment we live in.”

Aimee said their main goal at Burklow Construction, now and in the future, is to have good customer experience. She said they hope to continue to work hard and help people enjoy their house and help them make it a home.