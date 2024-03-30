Riverside celebrates 60 years of its commitment to the Kankakee area

Jim Schneider was part of a group of prominent people in Kankakee that had a vision more than 60 years ago that the Kankakee area needed a second hospital to serve the growing community.

Schneider, the president of Kankakee Federal Savings Bank, was among the founders of Riverside Medical Center, which was known as Riverside Hospital when it opened its doors Jan. 22, 1964.

Schneider, who died in 2000, was the first president of the Riverside Foundation Board of Directors.

On Jan. 22 in the hospital’s lobby, which has seen thousands and thousands of people, Riverside’s board of directors, executives, doctors, nurses, staff and community members were part of a rededication of Riverside’s mission.

“Riverside was started for the community by the community, and our mission continues to express that same commitment,” Riverside President and CEO Phil Kambic said.

“Today as we stand in this space, we are bridging the gap between Riverside’s first 60 years today, and we begin our next 60 years of service to the community.

Kambic told those gathered about a letter sent to him by Jim Schneider’s son, Scott.

Scott Schneider wrote:

“Many people from earlier generations contributed time, money and effort to build a fine community hospital which opened in 1964, as others continued to work over the next 60 years to build a hospital into a well-respected medical center. Through it all — doctors, nurses and caregivers work together to provide excellent medical care to the people in the Kankakee area and surrounding communities.

“Riverside Medical Center and all the people who have worked at Riverside over the decades can take great pride in what they have accomplished for the good of the community.

“If Jim Schneider were in attendance today, he would be the first to stand and cheer for Riverside and to raise a toast to all the people, who over 60-plus years, built and maintained Riverside Medical Center to serve the needs of the community.”

Kambic, who is only the third Riverside CEO, said the letter hit home with his remarks.

“He highlights many of the things I would have highlighted. It’s about the people who work here. It’s about everyone and the care that you give our patients and the care that you give the entire community,” Kambic said.

Riverside’s other long-serving CEOs were Robert G. Miller and the late Dennis Millirons.

As part of the ceremony a new display was unveiled. These were several pictures from the hospital’s beginnings.

The longest-standing member of the board of directors, Kankakee attorney David Jaffe, said he hoped Kambic would stay around for the hospital’s 70th year anniversary.

“That is if Lynda agrees,” Jaffe said of Kambic’s wife.

What started with a one-story hospital in 1964 has now grown to 45 facilities, Jaffe said.

From its humble beginnings, Riverside is now Kankakee County’s largest employer with a staff of some 3,000.

“The board has truly been a partnership in planning, developing, sharing and funding of the finest state-of-the-art facilities, staff and medical equipment available anywhere,” Jaffe said.

“It is a partnership like none other that I have known in that there is a dialogue between the hospital and the foundation.

“The hospital doesn’t just bring in something and say can you help us pay for it. They come in and educate us on what they are doing. They tell us why it is so important. That means a lot.”