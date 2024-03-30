Meijer has deep Midwest roots, so it’s no surprise the mega-store that sells groceries, household essentials, electronics, personal health care items and has a pharmacy, has been successful since opening in 2018 in Bradley.

The family-owned business also is known for its charitable efforts on a daily basis, and that’s just part of the reason why it has been chosen as the Large Business of the Year for the Daily Journal’s 2024 Progress Awards.

“That’s just part of who we are,” said Dan Komer, store director. “I think Hank Meijer says it best: ‘We don’t want to be another big-box retailer on a busy commercial street. We want to be embedded into it.’ So, that’s just kind of how we focus what we do in the stores — community involvement, interacting with our team or wanting them to get involved in things.”

Komer said in 2023 the Bradley store donated $50,000 to different groups, from kids’ lemonade stands to $5,000 each to the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno and Harbor House, among other charitable efforts.

“Those big donations, it’s truly our team members’ vote,” he said. “It’s the Meijer Gifts Campaign, and we’re in our second year.”

Meijer also makes its food rescue donations to nine organizations that pick up at the store on a daily basis. Anything that Meijer can’t sell and is past code, gets donated to social service agencies. In 2023 Meijer donated 240,000 pounds of food that otherwise would’ve been tossed out.

“Items that are post expiration or are close to it, or maybe it has a broken seal that we can still salvage,” Komer said. “… We put them right in the freezer, and then it goes right to those groups.”

Those charitable donations are the standard for Meijer, as the company donated $10 million throughout all its stores.

“Usually, it’s our food bank partners, there are about 400 that we’ve partnered with across the company and then different organizations that are near and dear to our team’s heart and Meijer,” Komer said.

<strong>IN THE BEGINNING</strong>

The 97,000-square foot store is at 990 N. Kinzie Ave., and it stands where the former Kmart was located. It draws customers from within a 45-minute drive of Bradley, said Komer. Pre-COVID-19, it was open 24/7, but now Meijer is open from 6 a.m. to midnight.

The store employs 250 people, including 23 in management positions. About 40% of the employees are full time. At the start of the Bradley store in 2018, most of the employees were new hires, and there were Meijer employees from three states assisting in the start-up operations for the first three months.

“A lot of that was training and development, so 95% of my team was brand new to Meijer,” Komer said. “There were 12 to 15 of us that had [Meijer] experience, and then it kind of blossomed. … They gave us the reins, and then it just kept building and building. I think that consistency is the key.”

Meijer had been looking at the greater Kankakee area for a few years.

“With Kmart closing the company had sites in kind of the area, and it just made perfect timing to be perfectly honest with you,” Komer said. “And then when you look at the expansion that’s going on across the street with CSL [Behring] and Gotion coming in [to Manteno], that need for groceries is always going to be there. So, we’re pleased to be in the mix and helping our customers every day.”

No matter what time one might go to Meijer, the store is busy.

“Our store has been actually the busiest in the state of Illinois,” Komer said. “Kankakee County has been very successful for us, and the customers have definitely responded with open arms. It’s about 28,000 customers a week is what we serve. I tell my team, ‘In essence, that’s one out of every four people in the county will come down to this building.’”

Komer, who is in his 10th year with Meijer and 24 years in grocery retail, understands a lot of those are repeat numbers of people coming through the door, but the number is impressive.

It’s likely to continue to grow with Bradley expanding the recreation and entertainment industry within its village limits. The village has plans for a baseball-softball complex and an indoor water park that will attract thousands of visitors per year.

“We have a good working relationship with the village of Bradley,” Komer said. “With the food donations that they’ve done, they’ve obviously worked with multiple retailers, but we usually help them support with either turkeys or hams or stuffing for their events.”

Meijer has also helped sponsor some of the bigger events such as National Night Out, fireworks and, in the past five years, the Bradley Christmas parade that includes a company float.

<strong>ONE-STOP SHOP</strong>

Part of Meijer’s draw is customers can do most of their shopping from clothes to groceries to household items. Komer said it’s the convenience factor of having everything under one roof.

“Apple products and electronics to the fresh apples in produce is something I like to say,” he said. “You can get everything that you need and some in one shopping trip, including gas and pharmacy.”

In addition to the Meijer gas station, it also has EV charging stations in the parking lot.

The focus of Meijer, as a company, is on the food business, Komer said.

“That’s our niche with a weekly circular that will still have like a tier-one grocery store, but we’re still cutting fresh meat in house like our competition,” he said. “But from a big-box standpoint, everything from theirs is pre-pack, so we’re like flexing that tier-one grocery store.”

Meijer’s revenue from groceries is 70% with everything else in the store generating 30% combined.

<strong>ABOUT MEIJER</strong>

Meijer was founded in 1934 in Grand Rapids, Mich., by Hendrik Meijer, a Dutch immigrant. His son, Fred, helped formulate the supercenter that it is today. Fred’s sons, Hank, Doug and Mark, continue the successful operations. It is still a private, family-run business. It has 276 stories among the states of Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin and Kentucky.

“Before the Walmarts and Targets, we really invented the supercenter concept,” Komer said. “… We’re actually celebrating our 90th anniversary this year, and we just had a team meal [March 14] kicking off that celebration.”