Manteno lands manufacturing plant

In mid-September 2023, Manteno agreed to become home to a large company.

The Chinese-based Gotion soon will transform the 1.5-million-square-foot former Kmart distribution center on South Spruce Street into a high-tech lithium battery manufacturing plant.

The company projects ultimately hiring some 2,600 workers with an annual income level of $55,000.

Gotion will invest $2 billion in the 158-acre site. The site is to be in operation this year.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker termed this development the “most significant manufacturing investment in Illinois in decades.”

Representatives from Gotion, including Chairman Li Zhen, along with Gov. J.B. Pritzker, local government and community leaders were in attendance the morning of Sept. 8, 2023, at the Manteno site for the grand announcement.

“This will be our first facility in North America,” said David Adams, director of capital market at Gotion. “I thank you all for all the hard work that we’ve done to get here.”

Gotion looked at several Illinois sites and at least three other states before choosing Manteno because of its location just off Interstate 57 and how quickly it can turn the former distribution center into a manufacturing plant.

“It is a great day for the state of Illinois, for the workers and families and businesses of Manteno, of Kankakee County and for the entire state,” Pritzker said.

“… Today, we take another giant leap forward. It’s my pleasure to welcome a world-leading battery manufacturer Gotion Inc. to Illinois. With a $2 billion dollar investment, Gotion intends to build a new state-of-the art EV battery gigafactory right here in Manteno.”

A gigafactory refers to a manufacturing facility where components and products associated with electrification and decarbonization technologies are produced.

The Kmart property was constructed in 1993. The site has been basically empty since 2017.

<strong>A MASSIVE DEAL</strong>

Gotion also will be the first recipient of Invest in Illinois funding in the amount of $125 million in capital funding to the company. The fund was established in early 2023 to make the state more attractive when vying for highly-competitive, large projects.

The massive deal, which eventually will create 2,600 jobs with an average annual salary of $55,000, was finalized when Gotion accepted the local taxing bodies plan on property taxes.

The site has been appraised at $28 million and generates $973,000 annually in tax revenue.

Through an intergovernmental agreement, the 10 taxing bodies agreed to cap the tax revenue once it generates $2 million annually. That cap will remain in effect for 30 years.

<strong>REGION HAS ‘BRIGHT’ FUTURE: NUGENT</strong>

Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County and mayor of Manteno, said it was a special day for Manteno and the county. Nugent referenced the old entrance signs to the village that read, “Small town, big future.”

“I think that announcements like today are exactly what they were hoping for when they said, ‘big future,’” Nugent said. “The future for Manteno is made, and the future for our region is bright. Gotion selecting Manteno to be the home of their new state-of-the-art battery facility brings the promise of a great future for the village, the county, the region and the state.

“This selection puts the state of Illinois in a leading position in the future of electric vehicle manufacturing and puts the village of Manteno and the county of Kankakee on the path to becoming a leader in a new innovative industry that is just getting started.”

<strong>‘MOST SIGNIFICANT’ INVESTMENT</strong>

Nugent added the state incentive package was instrumental in helping finalize the selection of Manteno for the manufacturing site. Pritzker said the Manteno site not only will be the largest EV battery manufacturer in Illinois but also a monumental investment.

“[It’s] the most significant manufacturing investment in Illinois in decades,” Pritzker said. “It’s just the most recent proof that we are in a new paradigm here. Illinois is on the rise, and we’re open for business.”

Zhen said his company, which was founded in 2006, is excited about the future in Manteno. He thanked the governor and local leaders and said Gotion is looking forward to being community partners.

“All that we see here [in Illinois] are of enormous value to us: an enabling business environment, a supportive state government for the new energy industry and their highly efficient work, as well as the prospects of the state of Illinois in the coming years,” he said.

“When we come to Illinois, we are not building a new factory but are planning to reuse an existing one and bring it back to life again as our way of cherishing and conserving resources. We believe that Gotion’s battery technology will help to boost e-mobility in North America and the economic and trade exchanges between China and the U.S,” Zhen said.

Not all at the event were applauding the announcement. There was a small group of mainly Manteno residents protesting the announcement near the entrance to the facility. The group expressed concerns of how this development will negatively affect the community. The protesters declined to identify themselves. A group called Concerned Citizens of Manteno has since formed, taking legal action against the development.

<strong>HIRING TO BEGIN SOON</strong>

Gotion wants the facility to be up and running this year to fulfill its contracts. Gotion has begun the hiring process. It will work with local colleges and universities for assistance, and it also will have a training academy on site for new employees.

The first phase of the manufacturing plant calls for 1,600 employees with another 1,000 added at the plant for expected growth.

“It’s an immensely great day for Kankakee County,” Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said. “I mean, 2,600 jobs just don’t drop on your doorstep, and it’s been a long process. But I’d say we’re primed and ready to take advantage, and it’s a good deal for the residents and the taxpayers.”

Wheeler added Gotion is expediting the process to get production started.

“It’s a tremendously good day for the area,” he said. “We’ve increased the tax base. We got a company that’s a partner that we didn’t have to throw incentives at. It’s really just kind of like a once-in-a-lifetime employer coming into this area. It’s a big deal for our residents.”

Residents in the village of Manteno and surrounding communities have voiced both appreciation and concern for the addition of Gotion. For the Daily Journal’s coverage of the company’s journey to Kankakee County, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/3v9NO8H" target="_blank">bit.ly/3v9NO8H</a>.

$2 billion — site investment

2024 — facility to be in operation

2,600 — projected employment level

$55,000 — worker average yearly salary

1.5 million — square footage of site

1993 — when facility was constructed