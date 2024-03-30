Kooy, as in real estate joy

Dustin Kooy was not unlike any number of high school students as they extend their hand to accept their diploma from the high school principal.

They get a hardy handshake, perhaps a pat on the back and a compliment for a task well done.

And like many of those graduating students as they reach the stair railing to head back to their seat armed with the diploma, thoughts begin spinning.

Outside of which graduation party they may attend, a thought is cast to the future.

Now what?

It is hard to imagine looking at him now, but the now 35-year-old businessman was in that very place.

“I had no plan out of high school,” he admitted as he swiveled in his chair behind his desk as he peered down at not one, but two cell phones which are firmly never far from him.

Kooy, and his wife, Jamie, have so many irons in the fire these days they sometimes have trouble determining if Dustin is coming or if he is going.

The young professional, who is a 2007 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, is the Daily Journal’s recipient of the 2024 Progress Award in Real Estate.

He is the owner-operator of Kankakee County based Duncan Homes, named after his late 8-year-old black German shepherd, Duncan.

He has also worked with Keller Williams Preferred Realty. And just for good measure he is one of the leading house rehab investors and owner of an ever-growing collection of residential rental properties.

In a typical month, Kooy closes five to six property sales.

That success speaks nothing of the development he has through Duncan Home Buyers. He is not only rehabilitating residential properties but also business and commercial spaces.

He owns several downtown Kankakee properties, including the former 28,000-square-foot Turk Furniture site. He is the owner of the South West Avenue locations that upstart businesses such as Stefari West Avenue and Splitting Targets now call home.

He owns the property, 125 W. Station St., where 5 Star Wings produces its tasty assortment of chicken wing platters.

He is a co-owner of the recently rebranded Dam Tap, along South Washington Avenue, as well as the property owner for the 8 One Five Downtown Lounge, 239 E. Court St., operated by business partner Dwayne VadeBonCouer.

<strong>KOOY’S START</strong>

His first post-high school job?

He worked at the Manteno-based Kmart Distribution complex. The bulk of his three- to four-month stint there was spent unloading trucks and stacking pallets.

Kooy quickly discovered this was not the job to keep his active mind occupied. He had applied for a position with ComEd. He finally got an interview, he said, because management simply grew tired of him nagging them.

He became a lineman in training. He eventually became a journeyman lineman.

Kooy spent 13 years helping make sure locations were electrified.

If ComEd had only known, he said.

“I had no idea what a lineman even was,” he admitted. “I loved the job, but I didn’t like the control they had over my life.”

By “control” he meant he would be simply a phone call away from being brought back to work. Similar to others, he worked more overtime than he would care to admit.

He knew he would need to find something else because he knew such a pace would be more than he could handle. His body also was feeling the effect. He was a young man suffering from a bad back because of the job.

He took a side job. It was in real estate.

<strong>REAL ESTATE? WHY NOT?</strong>

“I knew I had to do something different,” Kooy said.

Similar to his training on a utility pole, Kooy learned real estate as he went.

“I had no experience in real estate. None,” he said.

He quickly discovered he excelled within the profession. He was selling property while also holding down his electric company position.

The ComEd job paid his bills and allowed him to live. The real estate job allowed him to think, “What if?”

More to the point, “What if I buy a property?”

He did. In 2013, at the ripe old age of 23, Kooy bought his first rental dwelling. It was in Bradley. The single-family home was rehabbed and leased. He socked away the money.

He bought a second in 2014. It was an apartment in Bourbonnais. It was his first apartment renovation.

His inventory began to grow. He needed to pinch himself. He stepped away from ComEd at age 31, and real estate became his occupation. It would be more accurate to describe real estate as his passion.

Kooy is one of those who sees the glass as half full. Through his eyes, opportunity knocks at every turn. Where one may see a need for a bulldozer, Kooy steps back and takes in the entire picture.

His eyes envision a setting for a young family. Perhaps a college graduate needing their first apartment. A 30-year-old targeting a loft.

<strong>OPPORTUNITY HERE</strong>

Maybe Kooy has a soft heart. Maybe he is simply an eternal optimist.

“I feel this area was undervalued, underappreciated,” he said from his South West Avenue office.

Kooy’s approach to development is perhaps not unlike others. He doesn’t want to buy a property here and buy one there. He wants to cluster his purchases. He wants to make an impact.

“I like to control an area,” he said. “If you don’t own it, the other owners in that area may not be on same page as to what you envision. … This is about changing downtown Kankakee for the better. I want to change blocks, not just a small area.”

Kooy is not averse to swinging a hammer or hanging drywall. He doesn’t do much of that anymore. He has his own crews. They transport his vision off the laptop and put it into the structure.

He’s not adverse to taking constructive criticism. He is quick to note he does not have all the answers.

“I’m humble,” Kooy said. “I don’t think about the attention. I’m just getting work done and doing my part. This is not monopoly. I’m just doing my part and changing the area.”

Asked how long he wants to keep his nose pressed to the development grindstone, Kooy reflected for a moment. It was a brief moment.

“I don’t ever see myself quitting,” he said. “Maybe I’ll slow down some, but I don’t see myself quitting.”

He also hopes he doesn’t return as a ComEd lineman. He said he could, but he’d rather not.

“I left there on good terms,” Kooy said. “They knew I had bigger plans.”