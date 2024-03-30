Hobbie Avenue, Armour Road continue construction

Motorists are navigating major road construction projects in the tri-city area.

In Kankakee, a $6.7 million rebuild of a 1-mile stretch of Hobbie Avenue continues with a completion date expected in late 2024.

Kankakee Valley Construction is leading the $6.7 million project to rebuild the about 1-mile road.

Currently a two-lane road, a center turning lane is being added. In addition to the completely rebuilt road and the considerable utility upgrades, the project also includes new sidewalks, curbing and a bike path.

Armour Road is the site of two state projects.

The $5.9 million project of rebuilding of the bridge over the Canadian National Railway tracks is moving along with an anticipated completion date of summer 2024.

The project consists of reconstructing the bridge. The state will add 13-foot-wide outside lanes for bicycles and pedestrians. Bourbonnais, which owns the roadway west of the bridge, also plans to add a 5-foot-wide sidewalk on the south side of the road that will run down to Mooney Drive.

The reconfiguration of the Armour Road/Illinois Route 50 intersection is expected to be completed by December 2024.

The $13.8 million project consists of widening and resurfacing the intersection of Route 50 and Armour Road with additional dedicated turn lanes. Improvements also include new storm sewers, an updated biking and walking path, sidewalks, new curbs and gutters, improved lighting, modernized traffic signals and landscaping.