First pitch delivered as Bradley's $45M complex in play

The first pitch at the Bradley Sports Complex has been delivered in the form of a nearly $478,000 purchase of two buildings for the site.

At the March 11 Bradley Village Board meeting, trustees unanimously approved a $477,851 purchase of two farm-style structures to be placed at the 126-acre complex along St. George Road in north Bradley, immediately east of the Walmart Supercenter in the Bradley Commons Shopping Center.

The entire youth baseball, softball and soccer complex, targeted to attract thousands to Kankakee County beginning in 2025, is projected to cost a whopping $45 million, Mayor Mike Watson said after the meeting.

The complex is being eyed to attract upwards of 3,000 visitors on spring and summer weekends, with the ultimate goal of pumping millions of dollars into the local economy.

“It’s all about driving economic impact for the area,” Watson said. “We want businesses here to be successful. This is a very unique project. It will be something Bradley will be proud of.”

And if business is successful — in particular hotels, restaurants and retail — Bradley will be the ultimate beneficiary, as much of those entities are Bradley-based.

<strong>WORK TO BEGIN IN APRIL</strong>

In addition to the first two buildings purchased from Timberlyne, a Wayne, Neb.-based company, the village is also awaiting bids for site preparation excavation. This portion of the project is anticipated to take about two months to complete.

Bid packages opened earlier this week and plans are to award this contract on April 8.

While the baseball complex is a key piece to Bradley’s tourism strategy, it is not the only piece.

The administration continues to explore a massive indoor water park, which could cost in the $80 million to $90 million range and an early June music weekend, named the 315 Music Fest.

The village is also working on a complete renovation of Lil’s Park, the 15-acre park along East North Street. The focal point of $3.5 million investment into Lil’s will be a 6,000-square-foot splash pad.

Bradley is gaining funding for these big-ticket items through ever-growing sales tax revenues as well as a business district tax. These two revenue streams are trending to annually generate some $20 million.

Regarding the two buildings purchased Monday, the 62-foot-by-96-foot prebuilt horse barn-style structure, just 48-square-feet shy of 6,000 square feet, came in at a cost of $438,786. A 22-foot-by-24-foot gable-style pavilion was purchased for $37,365.

The two buildings will likely be delivered this summer and placed on concrete foundations. The erection of the buildings will be a separate bidding process, meaning they will not be installed by Timberlyne, the company which designs and ships the buildings’ materials to Bradley.

Site work at the baseball complex is anticipated to begin in April and, if all goes as planned, the first pitch at the lighted complex could be tossed in early April 2025.

<strong>‘BASEBALL MECCA’</strong>

Final plans for the entire complex are still going through the design phase but should be ready for village review within coming weeks.

While youth sports will be the drawing card, tax dollars from visiting teams and their followers are the target.

“We want to be the youth baseball mecca,” Watson said.

Watson has previously stated the baseball complex could be used in conjunction with the Bourbonnais Township Park District’s Diamond Point sports park.

Regarding the two buildings purchased earlier this month, Watson said the structures reflect the region’s chief economy and heritage — agriculture. He believes the ag theme will be just another attention-grabbing piece for those traveling to Kankakee County from distant locations.

He noted two additional buildings are also being targeted for the site. The size of those has yet to be finalized.

The nearly 6,000-square-foot structure will feature a dining area, a bar area and an upper level to overlook the complex. The remaining portion of this structure will house a kitchen, office and some storage.

The materials for the two buildings could be delivered within eight to 10 weeks.