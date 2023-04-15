Joliet, Wilmington, Pontiac among Route 66 stops receiving state grant

Daily Journal staff report

SPRINGFIELD — Route 66 projects in Will and Livingston counties were part of a group across the state to receive part of $4 million in grant money last May.

Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) awarded grants for various projects across the state designed to spur tourism, bolster educational opportunities, and support an increase of Electric Vehicle (EV) travel – which will create and modernize attractions along the route leading up to the 100th anniversary of Route 66 in 2026.

This grant — which was open to Illinois’ Certified Convention and Visitor Bureaus (CVBs) — was awarded to Great Rivers and Routes CVB, Heritage Corridor CVB, Visit Oak Park CVB, and Springfield CVB for projects that span Route 66 throughout the state.

Joliet and Wilmington in Will County and Pontiac in Livingston County are part of the Heritage Corridor CVB.

Heritage Corridor was awarded $1,575,488 for projects in individual communities, including electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Wilmington and Pontiac, and a Route 66 welcome center in Joliet.

“I’m absolutely thrilled about being awarded a Route 66 Grant from DCEO,” Robert Navarro, president and CEO, Heritage Corridor Convention and Visitors Bureau, said in a news release.

“As we prepare for the centennial anniversary of Route 66 in 2026, I’m excited this grant program will allow for domestic and international marketing, new exhibits and roadside attractions along The First Hundred Miles, creation of a new Route 66 Welcome Center in Joliet, and EV stations in two both Wilmington and Pontiac.

“Both cities are popular stops along Illinois Route 66 and these new EV charging stations will allow visitors to linger longer by shopping, dining, and exploring while charging their EV on their iconic road trip experience.”

Other projects awarded grants include: an interactive Virtual Reality exhibit designed to highlight the experience of Black Americans living or traveling along Route 66 in Springfield; transforming a service station into a Route 66 Visitors Center in Edwardsville; and a statewide Route 66 marketing campaign.

There are more than 300 miles of Route 66 in Illinois from its starting point in Chicago to the Chain of Rocks Bridge.

“These projects honor the history of Route 66 while also building for the future with new attractions and upgrades that benefit communities across Illinois,” Pritzker said in the release. “I can’t think of a better way to prepare for Route 66’s centennial celebration than revitalizing and creating attractions along the Mother Road.”

Route 66 was designated in 1926 as part of the new numbered highway network and grew to be one of the most well-known and traveled highways.

The construction of Route 66 helped make the western part of the United States accessible to anyone with a car.