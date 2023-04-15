$26M Peotone project in development (copy)

Peotone’s Interstate 57 interchange is seeing new development.

Developers and community officials broke ground on the $26 million Peotone Travel Center in August on a 22-acre parcel in the northwest portion of the mile-marker 327 interchange. An 80-90 room, four-story Holiday Inn Express & Suites is also slated for the parcel.

The project’s first phase will be the construction of the travel center and truck stop. Construction on this portion of the development is expected to take 16-18 months, Peotone Mayor Peter March noted in 2022, meaning it will not be completed until late 2023.

He said construction of the Holiday Inn Express will be in the development’s second phase and is slated to begin in spring 2024.

As part of the project, Aqua Illinois is upgrading the area with water and sewer services. Aqua purchased the village’s water and sewer system for $12 million five years ago. As part of the sale, the company agreed to the $6 million extension of these services to the west side of the interchange.

Without these services, March noted, a development like this would not be possible.

The entire project is in the northwest portion of the I-57 327 interchange.

The project developer, Suhas Patel, of Bolingbrook, has developed a similar project in Bolingbrook and has also constructed hotels there, March said.

“This is the only underdeveloped interchange for miles. It is our hope that this will be the catalyst for more development here,” the mayor said.

March said some improvements will be needed on the on- and off-ramps along the interstate to deal with the increase in traffic.

“We already receive a lot of traffic. Now we can get some benefit of the traffic we already experience on Wilmington-Peotone Road,” he said.

The roadway is the major east-west thoroughfare heading into the village.

Concerning the first phase of development, March noted the 18,000-square-foot truck stop is slated to feature three fast-food-type restaurants inside the truck stop. The hotel was initially slated to be constructed at the same time as the truck stop, but plans were altered during the pandemic.

The fueling area is slated to have 12 diesel pumps and 14 gas pumps. The location will also feature a lounge area, showers, fitness center, laundry, video gaming and a truck wash.

It is expected to have parking available for more than 200 over-the-road trucks.

“We are chomping at the bit,” the mayor said. “This has been a long time coming.”

The village of Peotone used a $7,520 grant to complete tree planting on public property.

The funds were provided by the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Urban and Community Forestry Partner Grant Program and administered by The Morton Arboretum and the Chicago Region Trees Initiative, according to a press release from the village.

“This matching grant allowed us to double the amount of trees we were able to plant last year in our street parkways,” said Peter March, mayor of Peotone, in a press release. “Special thanks to Village Trustee Mike Jones who has singlehandedly spearheaded our tree planting program over the last 8 years. Our public works department also deserve thanks for their tireless efforts in helping with this program. Our children and grandchildren will be able to enjoy beautiful tree lined streets thanks to our tree planting program.”

The village was awarded this grant in January 2022 for a spring 2022 planting. It mailed letters to residents and planted trees in May 2022. The village updated its tree ordinance to comply with the grant specifications. Peotone Public Works Department planted, mulched after planting and continue to water the trees.

The grants provide communities with funds to plant a diversity of trees. They allowed Peotone to enhance its tree preservation ordinance to better protect mature trees in the community, the village release said.

“Urban trees are critical infrastructure for a community, and this funding helps to plant and protect one of its most important resources,” said Lydia Scott, director of CRTI. “Trees clean our air and water, reduce flooding and heat, improve our mental and physical health, and provide important habitat for birds and other wildlife.”