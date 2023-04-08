St. Anne breaks ground on $5M athletic facility

ST. ANNE — For several years, St. Anne Community High School has been working on bringing football back to the school for the first time in nearly five decades.

The first big step in that process came last summer when the school board approved the addition of an 8-man football team, and the latest came in March when the school held a groundbreaking ceremony on a $5.3 million athletic facility that will host football and other sports.

“You spend so much time on the front end, planning and discussing, picking different options, it goes on for so long and there are so many meetings, that being able to break ground, have kids out there and a variety of different members representing the community truly gives us a real feel,” St. Anne athletic director Ben O’Brien said. “This isn’t just an idea, it’s something we’re really doing, and that’s exciting.”

A dozen or so students were joined by members of the St. Anne High School and elementary school boards, as well as other school and community members, to participate in the ceremony.

One of those students, sophomore Jordan Davis, is planning on playing organized football for his first time next fall. To know he will be doing so one of the newest field in the state is an exciting feeling.

“It’s a heck of an experience to have, especially for my first year of coming in and playing football,” Davis said. “That’s a pretty good way to start it.”

The Cardinals will be playing in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association beginning this fall, under the tutelage of head coach Alan Rood, who also teaches physical education, health and driver’s education and runs the weight room at St. Anne. They will co-op with Donovan Senior High School.

The idea to bring back football at the school for the first time since 1978-79 [Editor’s note: St. Anne has had co-ops at other schools, most recently Watseka] was a leading factor in the decision for a new facility.

<strong>COMMUNITY WILL BENEFIT</strong>

O’Brien said that the idea of a new facility transcends not just football, or the other sports that will primarily benefit from it like soccer and track and field, but all of St. Anne athletics.

He noted St. Anne’s elementary schools and other surrounding grade schools will be able to benefit, as well as youth recreational leagues.

“It certainly coincides with football, but we’re a small community — we share a lot of responsibilities in things and help each other out,” O’Brien said. “... It truly provides a complex that can be used in so many facets.”

At the high school level, the new facility will also host the school’s co-ed soccer team and the boys and girls track and field teams, and will also be a place for other sports like baseball and softball to practice.

<strong>TURF IS TOUGH</strong>

Neal Buck, who coaches soccer and track and field at St. Anne, said he and Rood have already began communications to make the most efficient use of the facilities as possible.

“Bringing in a turf field will allow us to play and practice soccer in conditions that would normally tear up the field,” Buck said. “Coach Rood and I have already been talking about sharing the facility and working together to make sure that all of our athletes in the fall benefit from the new facility."

While Buck’s soccer players are excited for the details such as a new locker room and technological upgrades that will allow their games to be live-streamed and have their starting lineups announced, the track and field team will be the ones having to adjust around construction this season.

But it’s definitely something they’re willing to work around.

“While we recognize that we are going to have to be flexible and make adjustments this season to work around construction, we are excited to have the best track facility in the [River Valley] Conference and look forward to hosting several meets in the future,” Buck said. “This new facility is going to allow the track team to continue to grow and develop better athletes for our other athletic programs.”

Nugent Construction and AGM Architects are working on the project. The school board approved the construction for the facility, which includes the field turf multi-purpose field, the track and facilities, at the Dec. 14 board meeting for $5.29 million. The project is expected to be completed ahead of the football and soccer seasons in August.