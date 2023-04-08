Solar farm gets OK from Kankakee County Board

The Heritage Prairie Solar Farm, which will be built on 3,700 acres of leased farmland near Essex in western Kankakee County, got its approval from the Kankakee County Board at a Nov. 9, 2022, board meeting.

The Board voted 22-1 to give the 300-megawatt Heritage Prairie Solar Farm, a joint venture from Houston, Texas-based Connect Gen and Pattern Energy, its final zoning approval.

Board member Larry Kerkstra voted against, as he was concerned about if all certified and qualified workers and trades will be represented on the project.

Josh Kuba, director of environmental affairs for ConnectGen, said the project has a memorandum of understanding to include three separate union trades [laborers, electricians and operators] on the project. He added that the Carpenter’s Union is not part of the MOU. The general contractor will negotiate a project labor agreement.

“We don’t have a project labor agreement at this time,” he said. “However, at that time that project labor agreement must include all three trades, but it also does not preclude other trades, including the Carpenter’s Union, from joining in on that PLA at that time.”

Previously, the Zoning Board of Appeals approved by a 5-0 vote the special use permit on Oct. 6. The Planning and Zoning Committee overwhelmingly approved the permit on Oct. 19. The next steps for Heritage Prairie will be getting building, stormwater and state permits for the project, but there will be no more hearings.

“They can actually move forward with the project,” said Delbert Skimmerhorn, director of planning and GIS for Kankakee County.

Construction on the $500 million project is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2024, and the solar farm’s footprint will take up 1,600 acres of the total farmland. The commercial operation would begin in the latter part of 2025. It’s estimated to provide more than 150 full-time local construction jobs. After construction, two full-time employees will be dedicated to the solar farm for the 30- to 35-year life of the project.

Over the life of the project, more than $44 million in property tax revenue will be generated to the taxing jurisdictions within its large footprint and approximately $23 million in property taxes to Herscher and Reed-Custer school districts.

Kuba said the solar farm site is ideal because of its proximity to electric transmission infrastructure.

“That is called the point of interconnection,” he said. “The location here is where we’re interconnecting two ComEd transmission lines cross, so this project will ultimately connect to both of those.”