Mercier Valley Irrigation & Solar continues to innovate

The roots of the Mercier family business go back to 1975.

That’s when Lebert Mercier bought an irrigation system to provide water to his family’s St. Anne farm.

In 1980, after having problems with the equipment and researching to find the best brand, he switched to Valley Irrigation Systems and became a dealer for the company.

A few years later, as more work became involved with the business, Lebert’s son, Ralph, took over the irrigation side of things, while Lebert focused his attention on farming.

“We farm very marginal ground, and that’s what’s around here,” Ralph Mercier said. “It is extremely sandy, and [the ground] won’t raise anything unless it gets water. That’s why this whole area is covered with [irrigation] systems.”

Though Lebert passed away in 2014, Ralph and his son, Dylan, continue to run the irrigation business over 40 years after it began.

“Lord says you have to be a good steward of the ground, and that’s what we help to do,” Ralph said. “The world needs food, and that’s the only way to do it. It’s gonna take water to do that.”

In addition to sales, service and installation of irrigation systems, Mercier also expanded its scope of offerings recently to include solar energy panels for residential and agricultural use.

For its decades of commitment to serving the local farming community, the Daily Journal recognizes Mercier Valley Irrigation & Solar as an Innovator in Agriculture for the 2023 Progress Awards.

Located at 8268 E. 7000S Rd., St. Anne, Mercier’s service extends from the Kankakee County area to Bloomington, parts of Indiana and up to Wisconsin.

It has a base of about 500 customers and maintains close to 2,000 irrigation systems.

Dylan Mercier, 22, is a parts manager, build crew member and service technician.

“Having a relationship with all customers and farmers is nice, and [I enjoy] the reward you get from fixing them,” Dylan said.

Ralph said he tried adding the solar component to the business about 10 years ago, but the concept just wasn’t catching on with customers.

“We were ahead of our time with that,” he noted.

In the past few years, interest in solar energy has steadily increased, especially as substantial tax incentives are becoming available for farmers and small business owners who offset their energy usage with renewable sources.

The Valley company began offering Valmont solar energy products about a year and a half ago, and Mercier jumped on board.

Ralph said customers can have solar arrays installed to power their entire irrigation systems during the day.

“The Lord gives us that resource of the sun that we can make photoelectric, and I feel we need to use it,” he said.

Interest in solar continues to grow, including for some large farms. Mercier is currently looking into installing a solar array that would be 760-feet long for one of its customers.

As for what has kept the business going all these years, Ralph attributes its success to the company’s dedication to quality equipment and service.

“I’d say the huge part of it, and what I’m a real stickler at, is service,” Ralph said.

He won’t rush to put up another system before checking to make sure the existing equipment is running correctly, he said.

“Now on a system, farmers get kind of antsy if you’re not there within an hour because [if] they’re not watering, they’re losing productivity,” he added.

Mercier makes every effort to get customers’ irrigation systems back up and running within the day, with the service department usually able to respond in one to three hours, he said.

“We’re not saying, ‘It’s gonna be two weeks;’ that dog won’t hunt,” Ralph said. “I’ve never said that to a customer.”

