KCC reveals renovations to Industrial Technology Center

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Community College held a grand opening ceremony last June to reveal renovations to its Industrial Technology Center.

The renovations began in February 2021 and cost $4.54 million.

Major funding for the renovation project, about $250,000, was provided by Nucor Steel of Kankakee.

Acknowledgements also were made to the offices of former State Rep. Lindsay Parkhurst and current State Rep. Jackie Haas for helping KCC to secure $500,000 for the project, as well as State Sen. Patrick Joyce for helping KCC to secure $1.25 million.

New features include an Automation/Hydraulics Lab, Innovation Lab to showcase work completed in STEM guitar and 3D printing courses and a Police Training Simulator.

“We did all this because we know training qualified workers is our mission, and these programs are a big, big part of it,” said Kari Nugent, KCC’s vice president for advancement, marketing and public relations.

“We talk a lot here about the power of community,” added KCC President Michael Boyd. “You’ve seen that in our marketing messages, and that’s really what this is.”

The 37,000-square-foot Industrial Technology Center houses classes offered in four programs within KCC’s Business, Technology and Human Services Division. The programs include automotive technology, computer graphic technology, electrical engineering technology and law enforcement/criminal justice.

Some areas of the building already had equipment that met or exceeded industry standards, and those spaces received less extensive changes, including the Law Enforcement Classroom, Graphic Design Lab, Design Technology Lab and Automotive area.

Kevin VanDeven, Nucor vice president, spoke to the partnership between the company and KCC through an apprenticeship program.

“To date, we’ve had over 40 Nucor teammates go through the mechanical and electrical apprenticeship program, and we’ve hired countless others that have graduated from school here,” VanDeven said.

State Sen. Patrick Joyce also attended and made a few remarks at the opening ceremony.

“This is what happens when a community comes together, when you collaborate and work together,” Joyce said. “… We have a new project that is going to benefit the community, benefit the students of Kankakee County and is going to be utilized for decades to come.”