Kankakee to invest $1.5M into roads, infrastructure

KANKAKEE — Resurfacing city streets which have longstanding issues with either nonexistent drainage or some other underlying issues is simply a waste of valuable resources.

Or as Neil Piggush, the engineer for the city of Kankakee, put it: “It’s like putting lipstick on a pig. Resurfacing the street doesn’t fix the problem.”

The newest street maintenance project was awarded to Gallagher Asphalt Corp., based in Thornton, at a cost of $1.48 million. The only other bid was $1.73 million from Kankakee Valley Construction Co.

The city sought bids in mid-2022 for its street maintenance program, but the bid of $1.27 million from Kankakee Valley Construction was about $230,000 higher than anticipated, so the bid was rejected.

The city held off on its program for the remainder of 2022 and went back out for bid early this year.

Piggush said the Gallagher bid was about $180,000 more than the 2022 bid of $1.3 million.

He said a significant amount of projects were added to the bid list, so the city’s decision to wait has paid off.

Gallagher is expected to begin working through this contract in early May and conclude it by the end of August.

Piggush said each of the city’s seven wards largely have an equal amount of work which will be completed, about $210,000.

Previous to the early 2023 street maintenance project going out for bid this year, the city had routinely been going out for bids in late spring. That bid date often meant street work was not started until late summer or early fall and construction crews were often racing against Mother Nature and the closing of asphalt plants to beat the incoming cold weather.

Piggush noted this year’s program will include some street milling and resurfacing, but work is also going somewhat deeper.

The project will also include curbs and sidewalk replacements.

Many city streets are repeatedly being milled and receiving a new 2-inch asphalt surface at a faster pace than they should. He said there are underlying issues in more cases, such as decayed drainage systems, non-existent drainage or tree root issues.

Piggush said the 2023 program will begin digging deeper into those issues so new work will last much longer.

“We are taking a more holistic approach. If we aren’t fixing what’s causing the problem,” he said, then city infrastructure money is simply being misspent.