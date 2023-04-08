Kankakee County Health Department is committed to community

As a community, Kankakee County contains a wide spectrum of people and lifestyles.

Affluence and poverty co-exist in this county that is both rural and metro, with residents having varied access to technology, internet, food and transportation.

Kankakee County Health Department serves everyone in the community, working to provide health resources and services, collaborate with other organizations and assess community needs.

“I think Kankakee County is unique in that I have always said we’re too small to be big and we’re too big to be small,” said John Bevis, KCHD administrator. “But as a result of what we do have, that collaboration, we know each other well enough to know who to reach out to.”

Bevis, who has been the department’s administrator for the last six years, said people in the community might not understand what the health department does outside of monitoring COVID-19 or how it serves them.

Most health departments focus on environmental health — food, sewage and water inspections and licensing — maternal and child health and communicable diseases.

However, KCHD also receives a number of grants that allow it to target health and social services topics.

For consistently addressing the health needs of the community and connecting residents with needed services, Kankakee County Health Department is recognized as the Innovator in Social Services for Daily Journal’s 2023 Progress Awards.

<strong>Scope of grants</strong>

The health department has a staff of 35 full-time employees and as many as 28 different grants which make up 75% of its budget, though the number may drop slightly as COVID grants end or are changed.

Through its grants, KCHD is able to provide education and prevention programs around the county on opioid and drug overdoses — including training on how to use Narcan, a naloxone nasal spray which can reverse the effects of opioid overdoses — tobacco and vaping, HIV, West Nile virus, lead poisoning, car seat safety and emergency preparedness.

“The Narcan and opioid grant is something that I was able to help be involved with at the beginning of my first year and that’s grown from $125,000 to over a half-a-million-dollar grant and four counties that are involved with that,” Bevis said.

Services and clinics are available for the adolescent health grant and well woman visits grant, which focuses on helping women get check-ups to prevent health concerns and also includes a partnership with Oasis Medical Services that can transport women to and from appointments.

There is also an ARISE grant, which helps get more mental health programs into the schools, and a genetics grant for families whose kids have genetic disorders (a work plan from KCHD will be test piloted throughout the state).

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children and Family Case Management focuses on nutrition assessments and the health of children under age 5 and new moms. Healthworks provides support for individuals who adopt or have foster children and in many cases have had a limited or spotty history with health visits.

<strong>Commitment to community</strong>

With so many social services intertwined with health issues, KCHD employees sometimes have to refer clients to other agencies for services it does not provide.

“If we don’t do it, we’ll help find the person or agency that does,” Bevis said. “It might take us a little bit of time, but I have always believed that I don’t want you to call up asking for help and I just hang up on you saying, ‘It’s not my job.’ We don’t do that. I’ll call you back and say, ‘We found this number for you, or this resource for you.’”

In addition to reaching the goal of filling some vacant positions, Bevis hopes the health department can work with the Kankakee County Board to improve the county’s referral system between agencies to include a way that they can check referral follow-through and effectiveness.

“So we want to work with all these other agencies,” Bevis said. “We’ll do our strengths where we can and where we have weaknesses, we’ll reach out to those that have those strengths.”

KCHD joins Riverside Healthcare and Ascension Saint Mary in the Partnership for a Healthy Community, which creates a Community Health Improvement Plan for Kankakee County every three years.

About 25 years ago, Bevis said, the group was formed when the hospitals and health department decided to work together on the plans, which the hospitals are required to do every three years and KCHD every five years.

Through the plans, the group addresses key community issues and works on the broader picture of public health with a steering committee that has grown to include many local organizations.

“That’s a great collaborative effort that isn’t funded by particularly anything but it’s something we do underneath the water, so to speak, to help our community,” Bevis said.

The three priority issues determined in the CHIP for 2022-24 are health and wellness, behavioral health and education and employment. Each of these areas have subcommittees which include representatives from the health department.

The groups involved in the partnership are getting ready to solicit feedback from the community and businesses and look at health data for the next plan, which will be due next year.

But in day-to-day operations, staff throughout the department will continue to do the work that impacts the lives of residents.

“And when people say ‘thank you’ and ‘great job,’ they’re not saying it to me; they’re saying it to my staff,” Bevis said, “and I get to relay that to them and that makes me feel so good.”

<p dir="ltr">COVID Crisis Grant: $109,000

<p dir="ltr"><span>Narcan/Opioid Grant: $539,944</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>PHEP Grant: $77,130</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Case Management/HRIF Grant: $516,545</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>WIC Program and Farmers Market Grant: $409,070</span>

<p dir="ltr"><em>Source: Kankakee County Public Health Department </em>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Genetics Education Grant: $150,000</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>LHD DIS Workforce Dev Supp Grant: $100,000</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Healthworks Youthcare — Lead Agency: $59,680</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Healthworks Youthcare — Med Case Mgm: $26,440</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>HIV Prevention Grant: $20,000</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Groundwater Protection — EPA: $4,000</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Local Health Protection Grant: $240,365</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>LHPG — Lead — CLPPP Grant: $47,300</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>LHPG — Body Art Grant: $6,637.50</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>LHPG — Tanning Grant: $800</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>LHPG — Safe Drinking Water Grant: $1,650</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>LHPG — Perinatal Hep B Prevention Grant: $1,000</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>LHPG — West Nile Virus/Vector Grant: $21,937</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>ARISE Grant: $35,000</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Adolescent Health Grant: $125,000</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Tobacco Free Grant: $35,261</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Increasing Well Woman Visits Grant: $162,500</span>

The Kankakee County Health Department will be hosting an Adolescent Wellness Visit Clinic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15, for Kankakee County residents ages 11-21.

This will be a comprehensive appointment to complete an adolescent’s school physical, immunizations, point-of-care testing and/or additional screenings.

A free $50 gift card is included for adolescents that schedule their appointment on April 15. There is a limit of one gift card per sign up.

Appointments are required. Other clinic opportunities will be available throughout spring.

Schedule an appointment at: <a href="https://www.signupgenius.com/go/kchdadolescentwellnessclinic" target="_blank">signupgenius.com/go/KCHDAdolescentWellnessClinic</a>.