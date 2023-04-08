Kankakee County CEO merging local opportunity with 'next generation'

A new organization is not only dedicated to the future of Kankakee County, but is dedicated to helping the next generation have a future in the county. Kankakee County CEO started two years ago with a steering committee and has grown into a program spanning across the community.

“We needed the right people around the table,” said program Ex Officio Nicole Smolkovich, who is also executive director of Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley. The foundation is the program’s fiscal sponsor and is in charge of accepting donations.

Kankakee County CEO is part of the national CEO program and shares industry opportunities in the area with high school students. The purpose is to show the next generation of workers that there is opportunity in their hometown.

“People don’t think there’s opportunity here, but there is,” said John Keigher, Kankakee County CEO’s board chair, who added that the whole goal of the program is “to reach the next generation.”

With nearly 50 community investors and participation from five schools — Kankakee High School, Momence Community High School, St. Anne Community High School, Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, Kankakee Trinity Academy — the program is set to launch at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.

Students participating in the Kankakee County CEO class will gather with the class’s facilitator each day to tour a local business, listen to guest speakers and connect with a mentor.

The application process is now open for students looking to be part of the program. The Kankakee County CEO board has been reviewing the applications through a blind review — meaning no student names are seen — and will select 30 high school juniors and seniors for the first year.

“They get to know the people in the community who work and live here,” said Angela Morrey, the program’s board secretary.

Morrey is the director of marketing and business attraction for the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, which has a constant goal of providing opportunity and growth for the community.

During the first semester, students will decide on a class business. During the second semester, students will then create a business with a business and financial plan. Toward the end of the school year, there will be a “Shark Tank”-esque trade show where students will promote their business ideas.

Morrey and Smolkovich noted that students in other national CEO programs have gone on to start successful businesses and create unique products.

<strong>THE PROGRAM</strong>

In addition to a number of students participating in the program, there will be a part-time facilitator in charge of working with the students. While the facilitator won’t lead the class in a traditional teaching sense, they will organize each business tour and will schedule each guest speaker.

Additionally, the board is looking for investors and mentors in the community. There are nearly 50 community investors who have committed $1,000 a year for a total of three years.

The program is open to students of all different tracks — whether they’re an A-student wanting to attend college or a student who plans to immediately join the workforce after graduation.

“A lot of high school students, or their parents even, aren’t aware of what’s available and the opportunities that are available in Kankakee County,” Morrey said.

She said that this will be a benefit to both the students and the community, noting that — while unemployment rates are near pre-COVID levels — the population decrease has led to more positions being open in and around the county, creating a workforce shortage. By introducing students to what’s available, it is more likely they’ll choose to work in the area.

According to a statistic from the national CEO program, 70% of participants who have gone through the program report that they plan to return to their community down the road, which is an increase from 30% when the same question was asked at the start of the program.

Morrey added that industries like food manufacturing and health care have grown locally, as they proved to be essential during the pandemic.

“All of the industries are really growing here, and we’re realizing that we don’t have the people to support the jobs, the companies. We really need to be able to grow that with them,” Morrey continued.

She said the program exposes students to what’s available in the community — from small-to-large businesses, to large corporations and everything in between. The program also provides hands-on learning for what it takes to start a business.

The class will be a 50-50 split between learning about corporations and entrepreneurship.

“The entrepreneur spirit seems to be growing post-COVID,” Morrey said.

“[We want] to expose the kids to the industry that’s already here and what possibilities there could be for their own businesses in our community [and] to be an entrepreneur,” added Smolkovich.

For more information on the program, go to <a href="https://www.kankakeecountyceo.com" target="_blank">kankakeecountyceo.com</a>.

<strong>BOARD OF DIRECTORS</strong>

• John Keigher, chair, State Bank of Herscher

• Ashley Villarreal, vice chair, Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce

• Michael O'Brien, treasurer, Midland States Bank

• Angela Morrey, secretary, Economic Alliance of Kankakee County

• Vince Clark II, State Farm Insurance

• Ramie Kolitwenzew, St. Anne Community High School

• Monica Pizano, Re/Max Prestige Homes

• Lynnette Thrasher, Momence Community High School

<strong>EX OFFICIO</strong>

• Nicole Smolkovich, Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley

• Mia Hansen, Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley

"Looking back at the CEO programs that've already taken place across the country, some of these kids have put themselves through college from the businesses they've created. Some have actual store fronts. They've gone away and gone to college, started a business and then brought it back home," said Smolkovich.

On a national scale, there currently are 70 CEO programs with involvement from 330 schools, 2,514 investors and 4,000 students. The CEO program began in Effingham.

For more information on the national program, go to <a href="https://www.whyceo.com/whyceo" target="_blank">whyCEO.com</a>.