Johnson family makes movie viewing a 'Classic' experience

KANKAKEE — Chris Johnson remembers touring the Paramount Theatre with his father, Willis, back in 1988.

“There were cobwebs,” Johnson recalled during a telephone interview. “It was like a scene from a scary movie. I said, ‘Dad, are you sure about buying this?’

“He said, ‘Yes. Yes I am.’”

After extensive renovation and modernization in keeping with its heritage, the Johnsons’ Classic Cinemas reopened the Paramount on Dec. 15, 1988, according to the company’s website.

It mirrored how Johnson’s father and mother, Shirley, started Classic Cinemas back in 1978.

Willis owned a building in Downers Grove that housed the Tivoli Theatre.

“One night, the owner of the theater just up and left town,” Johnson said.

“Dad told my mother, ‘I guess we are going to run a movie theater.’”

Classic Cinemas has been honored as the Mid-Sized Business for the 2023 Progress Awards.

With his mother and father, Chris Johnson owns Classic Cinemas, which operates 16 movie theaters with 137 screens.

In December 1990, the Johnson family purchased the Meadowview, which had three screens at the time.

That was also the same year the family added four screens to the Paramount.

They have made movie viewing in the Kankakee area a family affair, all the way to the mint they offer customers as they leave following the end of the movie.

“It is a way to say good night and thank you for coming to the show,” Johnson said.

Currently, there are approximately 30 employees working between Paramount and Meadowview, Johnson said.

Shirley and Willis Johnson developed a strong reputation for breathing new life into tired theaters.

Many locations were acquired by Classic Cinemas in a state of disrepair and were meticulously restored to their original splendor while updating to the latest technology, according to the company’s website.

“We like the theaters in older towns that are located in downtowns,” Johnson said.

“We found a niche.”

He said many of the downtowns where they have theaters located are seeing a return of people and business.

Johnson has worked his way up the ranks to now be the chief executive officer and chief popcorn eater.

He was an usher, assistant manager, manager, concessions manager and operations manager, all while going to school and obtaining a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Illinois and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Today, Chris has shared duties as CPE and CEO.

The Johnsons have grown the two Kankakee theaters through the years.

Each auditorium at Paramount and Meadowview has innovative picture and sound technology.

Recliners have replaced the old theater seats. The recliners are heated as well.

“We provide guests with a two-hour vacation that is truly extraordinary and always classic,” according to the Classic Cinemas website.

Recently, the city of Kankakee granted Classic Cinemas a liquor license to sell alcoholic beverages at both its theaters.

Probably the most notable addition the company made came in February 2020, when they began constructing four more theaters at Meadowview.

The project was started shortly before the pandemic struck.

Johnson said it was scary but they felt the project needed to be completed.

“We take pride in what we do,” Johnson said.

“We will get you with our kindness. We try every day.”

<strong>Paramount Theatre</strong>

Opened: April 11, 1931

Classic Cinemas purchased: 1988

Fun fact: When the Kankakee Paramount opened, the mayor of Kankakee designated the ensuing week as "Paramount Week." At that time, there were at least six other theaters in downtown Kankakee.

<strong>Meadowview Theatre</strong>

Opened: July 14, 1967

Classic Cinemas purchased: 1990

Fun fact: Meadowview was built by L & M Management, who operated a number of theaters at the time, including the Luna Theatre and Starlite Drive-In in Kankakee.