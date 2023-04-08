Crown named 2023 Innovator in Manufacturing

During the pandemic, Crown’s business soared, and it hasn’t slowed down this past year as restrictions lapsed. The manufacturer, at 1035 E. North St., Bradley, formerly known as Crown Cork & Seal, still is churning out beverage cans at a rapid clip.

“Since all the restaurants were closed and the entire country was on lockdown, shutdown, folks just raided the grocery stores,” said Tony Uranin, plant superintendent at Crown. “You know how it goes, so they took everything off the shelves, including all the toilet paper.

“There was a high demand for aluminum cans at the same time as well, and we couldn’t make enough at that time. Demand is still going extremely strong right now for us.”

Crown is being recognized as this year’s Innovator in Manufacturing as part of the Daily Journal’s 2023 Progress Awards.

Uranin added that Crown is one of the lower cost producing plants in the company’s division.

“Our sales are extremely strong, and they’re going to continue to be strong throughout this year compared to other beverage plants within our division,” he said. “… As far as the competition, just from what I’ve been reading through articles and views and things like that, some of their plants have been curtailing and shutting down as well. ... For us, business has been going pretty darn good.”

“Four crews, two shifts,” said Ray Garcia, human resources manager. “They work a two-two-three schedule — on two, off two, work three [days], and then the following week, it’s the opposite.”

<strong>TYPICAL WORKDAY</strong>

In a typical workday, the Bradley plant churns out up to 6 million 12-ounce cans. The labor force there has the capacity to produce upwards of 4,000 cans per minute. And at any given point in time, the site has approximately 35 million to 60 million stamped and printed cans in its warehouse. On average, there are some 47 million cans in the building.

Crown works with industry labels such as Pepsi, Coke, Dr Pepper, Budweiser, RC and Revolution Brewing, as well as Bourbonnais’ own BrickStone Brewery craft beer.

Uranin credits the employees for being able to keep costs low, day in and day out.

“You [have] variable costs and fixed costs, the electricity, gas, on and so forth,” he said. “Those are all going to be fixed. We have to pay that no matter what, if the lines are running or if they’re not running.

“Now if we put out more volume, and we’re making more and more profit so that’s going to offset [those] costs. Being that we’ve been running extremely efficiently and well, lately, we’ve been making more and more money, more profit, we’ve tightened up our processes, which has made us more efficient.”

The Philadelphia, Pa.-based company honored the plant and its workers in 2020 with its “Most Improved Plant of the Year” designation. The company now has 11 U.S.-based plants but is working to open new sites in Martinsville, Va., and Mesquite, Nev., in the future.

The Bradley plant has also stayed efficient without any new equipment over the past several years.

“We focus on our people and the training aspect of it,” Uranin said. “For the folks that are coming in, we have a very rigorous training program with them, and we’ve really buttoned down on our processes. … Some of the equipment out there is 50 years old, but we do maintain it to the best of our abilities.”

Crown is the world’s second-largest beverage packager with more than 34,000 employees. The largest packager is Ball Corp., of Westminster, Colo.

In addition to the 131 production workers in Bradley, the site also has another 20 administrative and office staff on the 10-acre site.

The Bradley site — known as Crown’s Kankakee No. 24 — originally was a glass and mirror factory dating back to the 1940s. Crown took over the site in 1974 and, after years of making steel beverage cans, has long since been producing aluminum cans for mainly Midwest consumers for some 48 years.

“We’ve mastered the 12-ounce cans,” said Juan Guzman, the site’s plant manager, in 2022, having been transferred to Bradley from Crown’s Cheraw, S.C., facility.

<strong>RECYCLED ALUMINUM</strong>

Crown also uses only 100% recycled aluminum for its cans.

“From the time we get here from the sheet metal to reproduce it, send it to the filler, the filler stocks and fills it, and puts it on the store shelves, we’ll see that metal can back here in about 60 days,” Uranin said.

The plant operates three can production lines. That fact means there is a constant flow of sheet aluminum stretching through the plant — going from sheet aluminum to a small circular disk, to being pressed into a cup, then repressed several times, eventually into a perfectly shaped, finished can.

The can is not 100% complete though. When it is shipped to its brewery or soda production site, the can’s lid is not attached. Crown sends the lids along with the pallets of cans and the site where the beverage is put into the can affixes the pull-tab lid.

<strong>BEING PART OF THE COMMUNITY</strong>

Something Crown has emphasized since Uranin started with the company four years ago is being more visible in greater Kankakee. It is involved with the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County.

“Part of [our] joining the Economic Alliance is to not only get our name out there too, but to educate the community as well in regard to aluminum recycling and metal recycling,” he said. “So, we want to encourage that, as we’ll do at the Friendship Festival this summer in Bourbonnais. We’re going to be partnering up with BrickStone, and we’re going to be handing out cans of water to all the folks there at the festival.”

Crown will be doing the same in September at the Manteno Oktoberfest.