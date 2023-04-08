County unveils new animal control site in Bourbonnais

BOURBONNAIS — Several entities met last fall to bring the new Kankakee County Animal Control facility to life at 134 Mooney Drive in Bourbonnais. These entities include the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department, Kankakee County Board, the village of Bourbonnais and State Sen. Patrick Joyce.

The relocation of the facility will give animal control staff and animals more space and opportunity. The current facility is on Grinnell Road.

“[This will] make it better for the people, and make it better for the animals,” said Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey, who gave kudos to Animal Control Director Kari Laird and her team for their work.

County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler stressed that the funds to relocate to this new facility are not at the expense of tax payers, but instead came from a grant of $100,000 secured by Joyce for infrastructure, as well as a $100,000 donation from the local organization BARK — Because Animals Really Kount.

Additional funding will come from ARPA monies and donations.

“We’re in Bourbonnais, but we’re kind of out of the way, so to speak,” said Wheeler, who noted that the barking won’t be a bother to surrounding homes.

“It’s a central location that allows people to come to interact with animal control in a modern facility that should last us the next 20, 30, 40 years.”

The existing building is 3,500 square feet. An addition of about 4,200 square feet is proposed that is designed specifically for animal holding functions and direct operational support spaces.

There will be yards designated for outdoor play for dogs, and an intake area for drop-offs.

Being located in Bourbonnais, Mayor Paul Schore welcomed the facility to the village and said that he is “hoping this provides more ease for adoptions.”

Overseeing the renovation is Wight and Company, and Ragan Pattison, director of business development and client relations, said the goal is to “make operations more efficient.”

As for the timeline, the hope is to be operational in fall 2023. With variables such as weather and rising supply and construction costs, it could be closer to 2024.