Collaborating on cleanliness: Bourbonnais couple finds success with SmartWash

Many in the area have the misconception that SmartWash locations are part of a chain. The truth is, the company is owned and operated by a Bourbonnais couple who was born and raised in the county.

Ryan and Abby Magruder are the brains and hearts behind SmartWash, a company that has been steadily growing since its conception.

The company, which began as an idea in 2013 and officially opened in February of 2014, currently has four locations — the laundromats on William Latham Drive in Bourbonnais and West Court Street in Kankakee, the coin wash in Bourbonnais and the dry cleaner (formerly Burling) in Bradley.

The plan is to consolidate the coin wash and the dry cleaner into an expansion of the William Latham Drive location, while keeping the next-door laundromat operation going as is. The Kankakee location will remain unchanged.

“What I’m doing is, down at coin [in Bourbonnais], we do most of our commercial laundry, for hospitals, schools, veterans’ homes, … the dry cleaner, we’re going to consolidate those two and get out of those buildings and it’s all going to be done here in this big facility under one roof, one management, with all the right stuff,” Ryan said. “It’ll be a lot more efficient.”

The team is working on expanding the property at 573 William Latham Drive to have an office space in addition to the consolidation next to the existing laundromat.

“We have huge, huge machines — ginormous washers and tunnel dryers — where we’ll be putting our linens through these,” said Abby. “We’ll put them through to dry them, and they’ll come out folded on the other end; whereas we don’t [currently] have room in the other facility.”

Because of the company’s continued expansion, the Daily Journal is recognizing Ryan and Abby Magruder as the Entrepreneur Couple of the Year as part of the 2023 Progress Awards.

<strong>GROWTH OF SMARTWASH</strong>

While work was upended for many during the pandemic due to shut downs and remote work, SmartWash became busier than ever.

“With the original laundromat, it was mostly customers coming in and doing their own laundry,” Abby said. “Then we got more people doing drop offs as we advertised it more, and that evolved in the pandemic to commercial laundry with everything shutting down and we were essential for cleaning the VA [veterans’ homes] facilities.”

Abby added that working with the veterans’ homes is her favorite part of her work.

“I think back to the pandemic when everybody was searching for ways to be cleaner and knowing that we’ve got a business that we take care of and have a lot of pride in, and we’re providing people with an affordable option to be clean and clean their clothes,” said Ryan.

“Whether they’re doing it themselves or whether we’re helping them in being more efficient with time, or whether using the big machines and doing a week’s worth of laundry in an hour or being really efficient and we come pick it up at their house, the community can spend more time doing other things because of the services we provide.”

Abby added that SmartWash obtained many of its commercial accounts in 2020, which was around the time they began advertising for the delivery service.

“That’s where we’ve really taken off running. So it’s evolved into more areas to fit everyone’s needs,” she said.

The delivery service consists of people putting bags of their dirty laundry on their doorsteps, then SmartWash picks it up and has it returned the next day.

“We live in a society, I call it the Fast Food Society, where everybody wants everything right now, and everybody’s looking for the way in which they can save time,” said Ryan. “And most people don’t know that you can get your laundry done by going online, just like ordering a pizza, to have it scheduled, picked up, cleaned for you and brought back to you.”

And, like a pizza tracker, there’s a laundry tracker that tells when the laundry gets picked up, is processed and when it’s out for delivery.

The company started with zero delivery vans and now has four. Additionally, they have 43 employees on payroll, including two managers.

In addition to being co-owner of SmartWash, Abby also is assistant principal at Bradley Central Middle School. With this, she wears several hats.

“Ryan is able to do a lot more with the day-to-day, then in the evenings is when we have our meetings with the managers and marketing department,” she said.

COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Bourbonnais is the pilot location, and customer and community support has grown alongside the business.

“The community has been great. Both Abby and I have grown up here our entire lives. Our entire families are here, for the most part. We have strong roots in the community already,” Ryan said, adding that this helped in knowing who to go to for help with construction, permits and simply getting the word out about the business.

The Magruders, who have been married for 16 years, noted that while the community has been supportive of their endeavors, they have had the opportunity to give that support back to the community in unique ways.

In addition to doing commercial laundry for hospitals and veterans’ homes, they also get to work with Fortitude Community Outreach. Fortitude volunteers will come into SmartWash locations to wash homeless shelter bedding, and when any SmartWash customers are willing to make a donation to Fortitude, SmartWash will match the donation on their laundry card.

Being a cashless system, SmartWash operates through use of customer laundry cards where customers can load certain amounts of money onto their account.

On the subject of Fortitude, Ryan and Abby shared that it is not uncommon for laundromat customers to leave items behind and never return to retrieve them. If they don’t pick it up within the one-year timeframe in which SmartWash holds items that are left behind, the clothing is donated to Fortitude, as well as a donation space in Hopkins Park.

For the Magruders’ laundry, it’s a mix of cleaning it at home and at work. Ryan said he often likes to bring his laundry into the business as a way to be a secret shopper or “Undercover Boss.”

“I want to understand the service because that’s really important to us,” he said. “We want to make sure that, above and beyond anything, that we’re giving good service to the community and that they’re going to want to come back.”

For more information on SmartWash and its services, go to <a href="https://www.smartwashlaundrycenter.com" target="_blank">smartwashlaundrycenter.com</a>.