After 100 years, Bishop McNamara continues growing with community

<em>Editor's Note: This story has been updated to include the correct name of the principal of Bishop McNamara's Bourbonnais site. The current principal is Sue Goselin.</em>

A lot can change in the course of a century, but for the past 100 years, a staple in local religious education has remained constant.

For reaching the milestone of 100 years in the community, the Daily Journal recognizes Bishop McNamara Catholic School for Excellence in Education as part of the 2023 Progress Awards.

While Bishop McNamara has withstood the test of time, it looks much different than when it was founded in 1922 as St. Patrick’s High School.

“At that time, Fr. [Henry] Shea was the pastor who had the idea to create a high school for Catholic students, and that's where it all began,” said Terry Granger, president of the school system and principal of its Kankakee site.

Granger spoke with the Daily Journal about some of Bishop McNamara’s history as well as his outlook for the future.

<strong>HISTORY</strong>

In 1956, the school was moved to its current location at 550 W. Brookmont Boulevard and became known as St. Patrick Central.

“The idea was that we were centrally located in the community,” he noted.

The facility on Brookmont Boulevard not only helped to accommodate growing enrollment, it was also special in how it was designed.

“It wasn't your typical run-of-the-mill type of school,” Granger said. “It was actually a circle that was all windows at one point … That was unique, the architectural structure of it. From what people say, it was in all the architectural magazines throughout the nation.”

By the mid-1960s, enrollment had once again outgrown the school. Construction on the rectangle addition began in 1963, and it opened in the 1964-65 school year.

That year was also when the school’s name changed to Bishop McNamara High School in honor of the first bishop of the Diocese of Joliet, Bishop Martin McNamara, who had been instrumental in the school’s development.

Fast forward to 2016; the Catholic elementary and secondary schools of Kankakee, Bourbonnais and Bradley consolidated to create one regionalized school, referred to as Bishop McNamara Catholic School.

The school system includes three sites, with pre-K through sixth grades located in Bourbonnais and Bradley and the junior high and high school students in Kankakee.

In addition to Granger, leadership includes Dana Berg, principal of the Bradley site, and Sue Goselin, principal of the Bourbonnais site.

<strong>ENROLLMENT</strong>

Currently, a total of 897 students are enrolled from pre-K through 12th grade.

That’s the second highest number enrollment has climbed to since the first year of regionalization, when 901 were enrolled.

The goal is to see enrollment continue to improve from year to year and eventually surpass that level, Granger said. Right now, it is looking like a “very solid freshman class” of around 90 students will be coming in next school year, he said.

Prior to the regionalization, if 45% of eighth graders from the local grade schools went to attend Bishop McNamara High School, that was considered a high percentage.

Now, an average of 80% to 82% of eighth graders in the school system continue with Bishop McNamara for their high school education. About 72 to 75 students are in the eighth grade class each year.

“In that sense, it's helped,” Granger said. “But you know, the whole idea behind the regionalization was to make sure that Catholic education was an option for those that wanted it in our community.”

The process of creating a regional school system did not happen overnight; in fact, it took six years of planning.

“We had some struggling schools back six, seven years ago, and we just felt that by doing this, we would be more viable for our community,” he said. “And it's kind of proven to be that way. It's been a long journey.”

<strong>PLANNING FOR THE FUTURE</strong>

After the regionalization, a five-year strategic plan was put into place. The pandemic interrupted the timeline of the strategic plan for about two years, so some parts are still being finalized, Granger said.

“I would say after next school year, we'll probably be revamping that and creating another strategic plan for the next five years,” he said. “But as it stands right now, we kind of put it on pause because the world was a little crazy [during] the pandemic, and we were just trying to make sure we could stay open, which we were able to do.”

One major component of planning for the future that is currently underway is a $4.5 million capital campaign to fund four major projects.

The projects include developing an academic success center where students would be able to access tutoring services and technology; renovating and expanding the former library space into a school chapel; reconstructing the school’s athletic complex; and renovating its chemistry lab.

The Centennial Campaign, the largest campaign in the school’s history, was announced during Bishop McNamara’s 100 Year Gala in November.

The school already has $4 million worth of pledges toward the campaign, including generous donations from alumni, and is inching closer toward meeting the goal, Granger said.

“This whole year, every event that we've had has been incredible,” he said. “I mean, not only with the attendance but with the willingness to share and give from their own personal resources.

“We've had a tremendous year of celebration, and there are a lot of people that are very, very proud of this place that went here. And they want to make sure that it's available for their grandkids.”

The November gala broke the school’s record both in terms of attendance and donations, he said.

<strong>A MOMENTOUS YEAR</strong>

He added that the Kankakee community has been supportive in celebrating the 100th anniversary as well, including Riverside Medical Center and the city of Kankakee lighting up their buildings green during homecoming week.

“Everybody's just been really gracious in helping us celebrate,” Granger said. “The community has been outstanding.”

One of the most memorable moments was during homecoming week, when 32 homecoming queens from the past returned and were recognized.

“I'm still getting emails on how special that was to them,” he noted.

An alumnus of Bishop McNamara, Granger was particularly proud to have been a part of seeing the school through such a momentous year. He noted that a leadership committee had been planning out the 100th year for two years leading up to 2022.

“Most of my educational career has been with Catholic education, but most of it's been here, and to see us hit that milestone was very special,” he said.

<strong>A LOOK AHEAD</strong>

Looking ahead to what might be in store for the next 100 years, Granger noted he is concerned with the shortage of teachers and lack of people entering the field of education.

While this is an issue nationwide, it is especially concerning for private schools, which typically can’t offer as high of a payscale as public schools.

It takes a “special individual” as well to want to be an educator in a Catholic institution, he said.

School leaders spend a lot of time discussing how to be creative with attracting qualified teachers, something that will likely be even more critical going forward, Granger said.

“Bishop McNamara, but [also] as a Catholic church globally, we need to work on getting people to come back to church that way, that faith component of their life,” he said. “That's something that we talked a lot about is that, in some cases, we are the faith component for these families, and we want to make sure that we recognize that and provide quality opportunities for their children to be part of an environment that emphasizes that faith component.”