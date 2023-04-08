2 local districts to receive funding for electric school buses

The Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program is giving rebates to school districts around the country to replace older school buses with clean and zero-emission models, and two local districts were selected as recipients.

Herscher Community Unit School District 2 and Pembroke Community Consolidated School District 259 are receiving grants to replace some of their used diesel school buses with brand new, fully-electric school buses.

Both districts are purchasing their electric buses through the Canada-based manufacturer Lion Electric Company, which started a manufacturing plant in 2021 in Joliet.

The highest amount the EPA awarded to any district was $9,875,000 for the purchase of 25 electric buses and related charging infrastructure.

Herscher CUSD 2 is one of two districts in Illinois and 21 across the country to receive this amount.

Pembroke CCSD 259 is receiving $700,000 to purchase two electric buses and related charging infrastructure.

Districts serving low-income areas with 20% or more students living in poverty and rural school districts were placed on the EPA’s priority applicant list to receive greater funding amounts.

The 2022 grant awards were announced in October.

Recipients of the 2022 grant will have through April 2023 to order the new buses and infrastructure and submit forms for reimbursement.

The deadline to complete the entire project, including getting the new buses, installing the infrastructure and replacing old buses, is October 2024.

<strong>BACKGROUND</strong>

The EPA grants were the result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also called the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

It amended the Clean School Bus Program under the Energy Policy Act of 2005 to provide $5 billion for the replacement of existing school buses with clean and zero-emission buses from fiscal year 2022 through 2026.

Nearly all school buses currently on the road run on diesel, with many lacking modern emission control technologies because they predate EPA’s most recent emission standards, the agency explains in its 2022 Clean School Bus rebate program guide.

The EPA also promises that buses with cleaner emissions will result in better air quality on the bus, in bus loading areas and throughout the communities in which they operate.

<strong>HERSCHER</strong>

Superintendent Rich Decman said that Herscher’s fleet includes just more than 50 buses, so the 25 new vehicles will bring its ratio to about 50-50 electric and diesel buses.

Because Herscher is one of the recipients of the largest grant amount and will be replacing approximately half its fleet with electric buses, Decman said he expects other school districts will be watching to see how things go — and not just from Illinois.

“The entire Midwest is going to be looking at us to see how this goes, so it’s actually a huge deal, just because we’re going to have so many,” he said. “It’s exciting, scary, all of those things at once.”

The district has just short of 40 regular daily bus routes, with extra buses used for extra curricular activities, field trips and special routes.

“We’re working with our architects now to potentially build an additional bus barn at our Herscher site with electrical charging stations,” he said.

Additional charging stations would also be installed in the existing bus garages.

The district is working with ComEd to get transformers and related equipment to handle the power that will be needed to charge the 25 school buses, he said.

The new buses cost between $340,000 and $380,000 per bus, compared to roughly $140,000 to $180,000 for the cost of a diesel bus, he said.

The range on the buses Herscher will be receiving is approximately 125 miles per charge.

“We don’t have any route that is over 60 or 70 miles, so the plan is to drive the electric bus and do a morning route, plug it in during the day, and it will charge up enough where you could do the afternoon route,” Decman said.

However, the electric buses would not be able to handle the longer-range mileage, like when a bus is needed for a morning route, a mid-day field trip and an afternoon route.

So, maintaining diesel buses in the fleet is still necessary at this time.

Fuel cost savings are estimated at $4,000 to $5,000 per bus, per year, he said.

Decman expects one or two of the new buses could arrive as soon as this summer, but more likely they will begin to arrive next fall.

“From our students’ perspective, they are going to really, really enjoy the ride,” he said.