The technological innovation of Bradley's Restoration Works

Gail Wallace and her company Restoration Works embraced green technology more than two decades ago. Eight years ago, the company took its process of wood stripping to another level with its light wave stripping process.

In June of 2022, Restoration Works’ Light Wave Stripper was granted a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office in Alexandria, Va. The company at 320 S. Forest Ave. in Bradley is being recognized as this year’s Innovator in Technology as part of the Daily Journal’s 2023 Progress Awards.

“This is wonderful,” said Wallace, who’s in her 37th year as president of Restoration Works. “I can’t imagine even in our little town, how much new technology there is. We have our one and only Light Wave Stripper, but it’s a really good one.”

Before inventing the Light Wave Stripper, the process for removing years of paint from wood window frames, doors and building facades was a toxic and time-consuming endeavor. By eliminating the chemical process, which included so much cleanup and extra expense, it was a game-changer.

“Yes, absolutely,” Wallace said. “It was a good business decision. Even though I had to put time and effort into developing it, it paid off.”

It’s a method of paint removal that requires no chemicals, and she and her son, Byron, worked on perfecting the process.

“It’s using advanced infrared technology,” Wallace said. “It’s just a wonderful green method, the ultimate green method for paint stripping.”

<strong>HOW IT WORKS</strong>

The Light Wave Stripper heats the wood to 250 degrees so the paint can be easily scrapped off. By keeping the temperature at 250 degrees, there’s no fuming of the old paint.

“You never get to where you have a lead-based paint scenario, which you do all the time with the old [process],” Wallace said.

The Light Wave Stripper has reduced the amount of time it takes Restoration Works to complete the wood-stripping process. Wallace estimates it now takes about one-fourth or one-third of the time to do the job than it did with the old process. It has two Light Wave Strippers in use, and there are five work stations in the stripping room.

Once the doors and windows are removed from the historic buildings, Restoration Works picks them up to begin the process. The years and years of paint are removed from the windows and doors, the frames are secured in place, epoxy is applied to fill in the gaps in the wood, millwork is done, then they are sanded and glazed before the final finishings are applied. The business then delivers the finished product back to the client.

<strong>LOCAL PROJECTS</strong>

Locally, Restoration Works restored the doors at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, as well as the building facade at 151 N. Schuyler Ave. that will be the new location for Piggush Engineering. It is also under contract for the windows for a building at Perry Farm for the Bourbonnais Township Park District.

Restoration Works, which has 15 full-time employees, is also under contract to do a job of 330 sashes and transoms for an old department store in Milwaukee, Wis., that is being converted for multi-use purposes. It also recently completed a restoration of several hundred windows for the clubhouse at the Chicago Golf Club in Wheaton.

How long it takes to complete a job from start to finish depends on the number of windows or doors for the entire project.

“It can go like lightning to do the flat surfaces,” Wallace said. “You have 60 seconds of section. But it’s when you get into shapes and profiles where it takes longer to do, but it’s just so much quicker than chemicals. It’s like night and day.”

The old process was dip-stripping, soaking the windows or doors for four to six hours. Then there was scraping and cleaning up the scraping and washing them. It was a water-filtration process.

“We won an award from the U.S. Green Building Council for the way we did it,” Wallace said. “It was so high-tech.”

The light wave process is so much quicker and safer.

Over the years Restoration Works has completed jobs from coast to coast, including Orchestra Hall in Chicago, Yale University, the National Institute of Health and Walter Reed hospital in Washington, D.C., the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, and Union Hall at Purdue University. It has also done several jobs on Frank Lloyd Wright homes, including the Robie House in Chicago.

<strong>WHAT’S NEXT</strong>

Now, Wallace would like to expand the Light Wave Stripper, which is for industrial use, to possibly commercial and consumer uses. That would take a partner to market it for those types of uses.

“I could license that,” she said. “I think of it as a tool like for rental. It’s an industrial tool [now]. It’s not [at] household level, but if you could rent it as a tool, or paint stores should have them for rent.”

The potential is limitless with painting contractors for a variety of uses.

“I put all my time in on developing Restoration Works and the stripping. I think it has such potential, but I get frustrated. I don’t have the time to explore it. I don’t know if it would work in the automotive industry, but I would sure like to try that as well.”

It’s been suggested to Wallace to go on the TV show “Shark Tank.”

“I say, ‘Yes, with my cane, I’m supposed to go on ‘Shark Tank,’” she laughed. “No way. That happens, too, that you do age, and my back is gone. But I still know there is a lot of potential. I wish I could find the right people.”