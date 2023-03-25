River Valley Metro opens bus transfer station

KANKAKEE — Despite many unexpected delays along the way, the Kankakee Metro Centre bus transfer station opened for buses and passengers Feb 12.

Fences surrounding the location on East Chestnut Street between the 300 blocks of North Schuyler and North Dearborn avenues recently came down.

Now that finishing touches on the roof and security features have been completed, Ken Munjoy, River Valley Metro’s chief operating officer, said the station is ready for use.

It also features ample lighting, a heated walkway under a covered area, security cameras and seating.

Completion of the $4 million project means buses no longer will have to park on Chestnut Street to pick up riders, making for a safer process.

“For one thing, it gets all of our riders off of Chestnut, and it’s a much safer environment,” Munjoy said. “We won’t have buses parked in the street the way that we have them now, and that will free up the sidewalk along Chestnut. It will actually be [open for] the intended use of sidewalks.”

Additionally, buses that route through the station will have designated parking spots, so riders will know exactly where to go to wait for their bus each time.

The project was announced in August 2020, with the funding coming from the federal and state governments.

Apex Construction Group, the general contractor for the project, got started in summer 2021. The work initially was planned to wrap up later that same year.

However, some unforeseen issues were found at the building site, such as concrete basement walls that remained underground from previous developments and needed to be removed.

“There were houses located there at one time,” Munjoy said. “It was so long ago that there weren’t any records.”

This pushed the timeline into 2022.

Then, COVID-related supply chain issues stretched the timeline out even further.

Materials such as steel for the canopied structure took longer than expected to arrive.

Once the materials finally got here, the winter weather had already set in.

A formal ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at a later date.

“At this time, we just want to be able to get our riders out of the street and into that safer, nicer environment of the transfer center,” he said.

River Valley Metro Mass Transit District serves the urbanized area of Kankakee County with over 300 bus stops on 11 routes.

In the past 12-month period, River Valley Metro provided 512,486 rides. It provided 465,496 rides the year before.

KANKAKEE — With the support of State Sen. Patrick Joyce, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced River Valley Metro Mass Transit District will receive over $2 million to improve transportation as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program.

The third round of Rebuild Illinois grants provide $113.8 million for downstate transit providers.

Awards are supporting projects that include the purchase of new vehicles as well as the construction of stations and maintenance facilities that improve service.

“It is important to stay on top of updates to our community’s transit systems,” said Joyce (D-Essex), in a news release. “This funding ensures our transit districts are getting necessary improvements by providing growth in our infrastructure.”

The River Valley Metro Mass Transit District will receive $2,080,000 to implement bus lifts and upgrade existing lifts in its transit system.

Specifically, the money will aid in helping to secure a service vehicle and maintenance equipment to help keep its buses in safe and mechanically sound condition.

Ken Munjoy, River Valley Metro’s chief operating officer, said that bus mechanics currently have to use creepers to slide underneath buses on their backs.

New bus lifts will allow for more safety when mechanics are working on buses.

“We can lift one end of the bus at a time, but not very high, and again it’s only one end,” he said. “These [new] lifts will enable us to lift our bus completely off the floor high enough that our mechanics can walk around underneath them and work on them properly.”

The bus lifts project will be incorporated into the new maintenance shop that River Valley Metro is building out of its main office in Bourbonnais. The funding will go toward three or four lifts.

Construction of the maintenance shop could begin later this year, Munjoy said. The organization has not yet gone out to bid for the work, he said.

Additionally, some of the funding will be used to replace River Valley Metro’s maintenance vehicle with one that is properly set up for roadside maintenance.

The current vehicle is a pickup truck that is about 15 years old and was not meant to be a road maintenance vehicle, Munjoy said.

“We appreciate the support that Senator Joyce has shown for public transportation,” said Siron Sims, CEO of River Valley Metro, in the release. “He clearly understands the need for this service and its positive effect on the lives of thousands of people in our community.”