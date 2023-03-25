Property tax rebates administered in village of Manteno

MANTENO — In the first week of December, the village of Manteno sent out 1,500 Manteno homeowner real estate tax rebate checks to village residents who qualified for the program.

This refunded 100% of the real estate taxes that qualified residents paid to the village of Manteno for the 2021 calendar year, which was paid for in 2022. The total amount of money rebated was more than $900,000.

The village board voted earlier this year to initiate this program because “the village is in financial position to operate an efficient, effective, professional government with other revenue that has been generated and thus give the homeowners tax relief from costs that continue to rise in other areas,” according to a news release from the village.

“Other communities have begun real estate tax rebates recently but have done so by raising sales tax on residents. That is not the case in Manteno,” the release continued. “We currently have the lowest sales tax rate in the state of Illinois at 6.25%, and there are no plans to change that rate. The rebates are being funded with interest received from investments made by the village.”

In addition to the tax rebate, the village of Manteno also pays for all homeowner’s garbage collection and has been doing that since 2017. The savings to each household for garbage collection equates to about $300 annually for every residence in the village. Additionally, the village has no vehicle tax, no business registration fee and continues to offer free events to citizens during the year, according to the release.

“The village of Manteno has no outstanding bonds or any other debt, and all pensions are fully funded,” the release noted.

The Manteno Police Department will be moving to a new facility in 2023 as will the Department of Public Works. These projects also are being funded with current village revenues and no bonds or loans will be used for their construction.