It's all about family when it comes to Dr. Roth's Mobile Vet Services

Dr. Stacy Roth-Mann has been a veterinarian for the past 17 years.

She has been caring for animals for most of her life.

It started at her family’s farm in Aroma Township and continues today via her clinic and mobile veterinary service — Dr. Roth’s Mobile Vet Services, located in Bourbonnais.

For Roth-Mann, it is all about the animals and their owners.

You can count her and her husband, Phil, among those that are parents of fur babies — two dogs, two cats and three horses.

In 2018, Roth-Mann took a leap of faith.

She left her veterinarian job at a local animal hospital where she had been for 12 years.

That May, Roth-Mann loaded her pickup with supplies and started her mobile clinic that has steadily grown.

For those reasons, Dr. Roth’s Mobile Vet Services is this year’s Daily Journal Progress Awards winner for Small Business of the Year.

“They taught me so much,” the 51-year-old Roth-Mann recalled about her years at the local animal hospital.

There was one group that Roth-Mann, a graduate of Kankakee District 111, believed could be served better.

It was hard for older owners of older pets to make it into the clinic, or the cat or dog had issues coming to the hospital, Roth-Mann explained recently.

“There is a subgroup of people that are elderly. They can’t get out,” Roth-Mann explained. “Dogs that are elderly and handicapped that cannot get out. Cats that refuse to get in their carriers.

“There is this whole subgroup of pets that was not getting veterinarian care.”

Her employer allowed her to start seeing patients outside the hospital. Those appointments came over her lunch hour, Roth-Mann said.

When the time came to negotiate her annual contact, Roth-Mann wanted to expand the number of visits but was told she could not do more home visits.

“I got to the point that there has got to be a better way,” Roth-Mann said.

“At that point I decided to go out on my own, and I started with my pickup truck. I bought some supplies, and basically started a Facebook page and started doing home visits.”

This allowed Roth-Mann to provide pets with hospice and palliative care and home euthanasia.

“I’m a huge advocate for elderly pets. I do preventative care that will keep them healthy and happy. I want to keep these guys in a steady state until it is time,” Roth-Mann said.

After two years of traveling, Roth-Mann thought of adding a place where clients could bring their pets for treatment.

In 2020, Roth-Mann added a veterinary center located in Bourbonnais to treat patients.

The building, owned by Ken and Patsy Kreps, was transformed from a hair salon to an animal clinic with the look of a farm home interior.

Making pets and owners comfortable is important to Roth-Mann and her staff.

“I combine everything to do the best for that pet. I want them to stay with that family for as long as possible,” she said.

That includes using acupuncture, laser therapy and Pulsed Electro-Magnetic Field therapy. Roth-Mann explained she combines all this with regular medication.

She still does home visits twice a week. She still goes out at lunch hour to make house calls.

“There’s a place for everybody. I don’t want to rush. I want to get to know the client and patient,” Roth-Mann said.

Helping make running the clinic a good experience is her staff.

“No two days are alike,” she said.

“I have a wonderful staff that makes it fun to come to work every day. I wouldn’t be here today without these girls.”