Gift of God gains permit to operate shelter in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — The Gift of God Ministries gained its needed permit in December to operate its homeless shelter facility in Kankakee, but Kankakee City Council members are making it clear shelter locations must be spread around to all county communities.

Gift of God began offering shelter and programs to aid the homeless Dec. 5.

The site will have a capacity for 25 people on the first floor and 10-15 more on the second floor. The shelter is for men and women.

The request was approved by a 12-0 vote.

The facility had been operated for 13 years at 652 N. Fifth Ave. by its founder, Pastor Ed Kannapel. However, Kannapel died in 2021 and the program, which he started in 2008, was halted after his death.

Past and present volunteers sought to get the program back on its feet, but learned a conditional use permit was needed even though Kannapel never had gained one.

The permit is now in the possession of the program operators, but the group is still required to have a sprinkler system installed inside the property, a system which is anticipated to cost $100,000.

The city said the property has six months to get the system installed or it could lose it permit to operate the shelter.

Regarding Gift of God, some council members questioned how many of these shelters the city can absorb. The members noted the time has come for other communities to step up and allow these locations to be sited within their boundaries..

After the meeting, Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said the city cannot be alone in the fight to end homelessness.

“We need help,” he said. “At a certain point, we can’t lead this charge by ourselves.”

Victor Nevarez, D-5, said he is happy to be able to help those in need, but like other council members stated, the time has come for other municipalities to aid in this fight.

“We are doing our part,” he said. “Other communities need to step up.”

Prior to the council’s vote, numerous supporters of Gift of God, including the wife of the late Pastor Ed, Linda Kannapel, spoke of the need for the shelter. She also said that James Smith, who operates We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries in the former Homestead restaurant properties, which also offers shelter of those recovering from drug addictions, will be overseeing the Gift of God program.

“We know Ed wanted the shelter to continue,” she said. “… We are keeping the vision going. That is what we wanted to do.”

Smith said Pastor Ed’s dedication and work changed lives. That practice is what will continue at the North Fifth Avenue site.

“I know we can do this,” he said. “I’m just asking to help save some lives. We are going to help men and women change their lives. We are going to work if you all will give us an opportunity.”