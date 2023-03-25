Fortitude brings municipalities into shelter funding conversation

BRADLEY — The mission of Fortitude Community Outreach is expanding past Kankakee’s city lines.

To meet the needs of Fortitude’s mission, the not-for-profit organization is seeking money from county municipalities to help fund construction of its planned 4,800-square-foot shelter.

On Feb. 23, several municipalities sought firsthand the plans Fortitude leadership has regarding the planned homeless shelter in the 100 block of North Washington Avenue in Kankakee.

A construction funding concept, presented by Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent, demonstrated how each community could contribute financially. Nugent’s concept uses each community’s population as the factor for funding.

Fortitude’s planned shelter, to be known as The Fort, is projected to cost $1.2 million. Shelter leadership is seeking to close a funding gap of about $400,000 through municipal and Kankakee County Board contributions.

This gathering marked the first time leaders from across the county came together to deal with this mission.

Nugent, Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis, Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore, Bradley Mayor Mike Watson and Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler were among those gathered.

As plans for the North Washington shelter develop, the conversation has reached a point where the organization wants to make it clear homelessness is not a city issue, but a countywide matter.

“Homelessness is not a city of Kankakee problem, it is an American problem. It’s a Kankakee County problem,” Curtis said, noting homeless individuals from around the county will find their way to Kankakee for shelter, and it’s important for other municipalities to be on board.

The goal of the meeting was to encourage municipalities outside of Kankakee — which has $100,000 earmarked to the project, and the final allocation decision of this American Rescue Plan Act funding will be based on Kankakee City Council approval — to buy-in on this idea.

The decision on the $100,000 allocation is still to be discussed at an upcoming council meeting.

<strong>OTHER MUNICIPALITIES</strong>

Nugent shared a new idea about how other municipalities can be involved.

Using Kankakee’s planned $100,000 allocation as a benchmark, Nugent explained the $100,000 figure equates to approximately $4 per resident based on the city’s population size of 24,052.

Nugent then offered: “Would it be appropriate then to ask each municipality to pay $4 [per resident based on 2020 U.S. Census] toward Fortitude to bridge the gap?”

The concept was met with interest from Broers. She noted that was something the organization has not discussed.

Nugent added: “It just seems if we’re going to agree that it’s a countywide program and want to disperse the expense equitably, then [each municipality] should pay their share based on their population.”

The Manteno mayor added that it’s important for Fortitude to have a number in mind — rather than an open-ended ask — for each municipality.

“One third of the population lives in rural county, so it doesn’t work from that perspective,” Wheeler said.

Further discussion was had on how much funding is needed.

Through its own fundraising and pending grant applications, Fortitude already has $870,000 if all sources come to fruition.

Contractors for the construction project are also making commitments to donate a portion of material expenses.

While progress was made in terms of ideas and discussion, the consensus with the municipal leaders was that more talks need to be had in order to decide how to move forward.