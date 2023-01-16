Court date calender

<hr class="tncms-page-break" />

<strong>JULY 13, 2017 (pleaded guilty, conditional discharge)</strong>

<strong>DEALS WITH 15 CF 250</strong>

<strong>JOSEPH LAFAN (13 CF 494, 15 CF 250, new charge of battery of correction officer)</strong>

Rebecca Tyson (630-768-3473, his aunt on his mom's side.

FBI agent is Katherine Tanaglia 217-353-4156

Sentence: 4 years DOC (DAY FOR DAY), violent sex offender eval, 2 years parole; lifetime sex offender registration

Judge: Elliott (309)

Public defender: Larry Beaumont

ASA: Brenda Claudio, Carol Costello

Ward of state DCFS, aunt is Rebecca LaFan-Tyson (630-768-3473)

Charge: Aggravated criminal sexual abuse with a victim 13 to 17

<strong>SEPTEMBER 11, 2017 (dismissed by his attorney)</strong>

<strong>LAWSUIT for being battered, filed April 10, 2017</strong>

Attorney: Jensen, James, 149 South Lincolnway, Suite 200, North Aurora, IL 60542

<em><strong>NOVEMBER 5, 2018 (admitted to Drug Court program)</strong></em>

<em><strong>CODY J. FELELLA (18 CF 520)</strong></em>

<em>Judge: Erickson</em>

<em>Public defender</em>

<em>Charge: residential burglary and criminal trespass to residence</em>

<em>Felella is accused of breaking into an apartment in Bradley. The owner came home and found him in the kitchen.</em><strong> </strong>

<strong>FEBRUARY 26, 2019 (hearing on PTR, 10:30 a.m., no show, bench warrant)</strong>

<strong>KRISTI R. BOWMAN (17 CM 476)</strong>

Judge: Erickson

Public defender: Kirsten Steeves

Prosecutor:

Violated terms of her probation

March 17, 2017 is date of offense

Pleaded guilty Jan 16, 2018; animal duties and body parts

Kristi Sandusky Bowman (2017 CM 476) & <strong>Eugene Evans</strong> (2017 MR 528) were involved in this case. In 2012 Kris Bowman also had previous case (2012 CM 1472)

Evans and Sandusky live in Bonfield as of 2017. They did not pay fee and animals were remanded to animal control.

<strong>OCTOBER 1, 2019 (bench warrant ordered; 10:30 a.m., setting)</strong>

<strong>MARCH 13, 2018 (pleaded guilty, aggravated battery of a firearm 3-6 years 85 percent DOC; aggravated battery 3 years 50 percent, served consecutive)</strong>

<strong>DAVID J. McDONALD (17 CF 19)</strong>

Judge: Elliott

Charges: robbery, traffic citations

What: held up Bank of Bourbonnais in January 2017. Crashed at former CIGNA location after a chase through the village

<strong>OCTOBER 15, 2019 (Bench warrant issued; </strong><strong>sentencing, </strong><strong>pleaded guilty Jan. 14, 2019)</strong>

<strong>DAESHAWN JONES (15 CF 326)</strong>

Judge: Elliott

Asst PD: Kim Donald

Charge: Attempted criminal sexual abuse/force; 2 cts agg. criminal sexual abuse/victim under 13

<strong>JOSE A. MEJIA (19 CF 740)</strong>

<strong>Warrant issued US boundaries</strong>

Charged with DUI

Upon further investigation by Illinois State Police District 21, the driver of a pickup truck involved in a fatal head-on crash on Illinois Route 1 south of St. Anne earlier this month has been found at fault.

Jose A. Meija, 34, of St. Anne, was operating a 2015 Ram pickup truck southbound on Route 1 at 5700S Road at 8:58 p.m. on Aug. 10, 2019.

Jemel R. Armstrong, of Country Club Hills, and his passenger, 18-year-old Meoria M. Avant, of Momence, were traveling northbound in a 2003 Buick at the same location, according to state police.

The pickup crossed the center line and crashed head-on into the car.

<strong>FEDERAL CIVIL LAWSUIT</strong>

<strong>NOVEMBER 21, 2019 (certificate of innocence granted)</strong>

<strong>TERRANCE D. HAYNES (1999 CF 338)</strong>

Judge: Sabol

certificate of innocence, verified by both sides.

Oct. 31, 2019: federal lawsuit filed for wrongful conviction

<strong>DECEMBER 2, 2019 (status/setting)</strong>

<strong>AURELIUSE H. PIPER (1997 CF 750)</strong>

Judge: Bradshaw-Elliott

Attorney: David Sotomayor, John Ridge

hearing on motion about Piper having to register as a violent offender.

<strong>JANUARY 7, 2020 (setting)</strong>

<strong>BORIS A. RUEL JR. (19 CF 525 upgraded to Class 2 felony Agg DUI causing death; 19 DT 165, dismissed)</strong>

Judge: Cunnington

Attorney: Robert Regas

Charge: Aggravated DUI causing the death of another person (Patrick O'Connor, a passenger on his UTV)

What happened: On July 24, 2019: Keith D. Galloway is accused of driving an ATV/UTV that crashed with UTV driven by Boris Ruel Jr.. Ruel seriously injured. Passenger Patrick O'Connor killed. Occurred near South 15452E Road and East 6000S Road in Pembroke Township.

July 23, medical records given to prosecutors.

<strong>JANUARY 9, 2020 (setting)</strong>

<strong>DEAN A. WILLIAMS (18 </strong><strong>CF 717)</strong>

Judge: Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott

Public defender: Jamie Boyd

Charges: Murder, aggravated battery of a child

Dean A. Williams and Keyonna Deckert are accused in the beating death of Deckert's 14-month-old son, Keon B. Brown at the Fairview Courts Motel on Nov. 26. Deckert told investigators Keon was crying. She flailed him around the room and then threw him to the floor. Williams told investigators he punched the child afterwards.

Rhonda Lasha 620-282-9859 is Keon's grandmother

<strong>JANUARY 9, 2020 (setting)</strong>

<strong>ADAM D. EMLING (19 CF 201)</strong>

Judge: Elliott

Public defender: Kim Donald

Charges: Aggravated arson, criminal damage to a property more than $100,000, obstructing justice (destroying evidence)

What: Emling is accused of setting a fire at the Adventure Christian Church on Feb. 19. It caused more than $200,000. He is a member and the minster of operations.

<strong>JANUARY 9, 2020 (arraignment)</strong>

<strong>KEVIN OWNBEY (19 CF 789)</strong>

Judge: Elliott

Public Defender: Jamie Boyd

Charge(s): Criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual abuse, aggravated battery, battery

What: He placed finger in vagina of victim. He is already a convicted felon for a sex case in 1998. He strangled the victim.

<strong>JANUARY 9, 2020 (setting)</strong>

<strong>DELVECCHIO L. SHORT JR. (19 CF 133)</strong>

Judge: Elliott

Attorney: Kim Donald

Charge: Armed robbery, aggravated battery/discharge of firearm.

<strong>JANUARY 9, 2020 (jury trial)</strong>

<strong>TROY A. CLARK JR. (18 CF 559)</strong>

Judge: Elliott

Attorney: John Ridge

Charge: attempted murder, aggravated battery

What: Clark allegedly demanded money from Jody Lagesse who refused on Sept. 18. Clark stabbed him in face, neck and head. Lagesse is recovering.

<strong>JANUARY 9, 2020 (setting)</strong>

<strong>ROBERT E. HECK (18 CF 183)</strong>

Judge: Elliott

Public defender: Jamie Boyd

Charge: possession of stolen license plates (19)

Happened: Since July 2017, Heck stole plates. he said he used them for crafts and swap meet.

<strong>JANUARY 10, 2020 (setting)</strong>

<strong>DIYON L. STARKS (19 cf 487) </strong>

Judge: Elliott

Prosecutor: Joe Kosman

Public defender to be appointed

Charge: 5 cts first-degree murder

What: Starks is accused of shooting and killing Darryl Jordan on Jan. 9, 2017 in the 500 block of East Hickory Street. Not related to gangs or drugs. (Possible love triangle). Starks then wife. Starks was allegedly seeing someone else. Starks was to be paroled Aug. 1 after serving his sentence for aggravated domestic battery and felon in possession of a weapon. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced in January 2018. The domestic battery victim was his then wife. It occurred Jan. 8, 2017.

<strong>WILL COUNTY</strong>

<strong>JANUARY 10, 2020 (pretrial)</strong>

<strong>JEREMY L. BOSHEARS (17 CF 2295)</strong>

Judge:

Charges: First degree murder

What: Charges with shooting Kaitlyn Kearns in the head and driving her body in her car to Aroma Township where it was found in a pole barn. Alleged to have been dating. Kearns left work in early hours of Nov. 13 to go to Outlaws Motorcycle Club clubhouse. Missing person report by father on Nov. 14. Body found Nov. 16. Boshears arrested on concealment of homicide by Kankakee County Nov. 17. Charge dropped after Will County charged him with three counts of murder on Nov. 18.

<strong>JANUARY 10, 2020 (Status)</strong>

<strong>SHAWN J. DUNIGAN (18 CF 81)</strong>

<strong>July 8: 402 hearing: state want 364 days in county jail; defense probation, court supervision; judge cannot cannot say what it would sentence Dunigan. Counts 1-4 (felony) threats to school persons are dismissed. Aggravated assault, public property, Class A misdemeanor, remain)</strong>

Judge: Elliott

Attorney: Coughlan

Charge: Threatened a bus driver and students on a bus Feb. 7 in Herscher. 42-counts. Class 4 felony

What: Dunigan threatened students about bullying his middle-school aged daughter.

<strong>JANUARY 13, 2020 (jury trial)</strong>

<strong>DERRICK D. EVANS (19 CF 217)</strong>

Judge: Elliott

Prosecutor:

Public defender: Lawrence Beaumont

Charges: Aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault and domestic battery

<strong>JANUARY 13, 2020 (final setting)</strong>

<strong>JUAN C. CANO (15 CF 467)</strong>

Judge: Cunnington

Charge: Aggravated DUI (cocaine)

What: Cano lost control of his semi on I-57 on March 3, 2015. It cross the median and hit a state snow plow head-on, injuring the driver. Cano fled the country. He failed to show for his sentence hearing in Oct. 2016.

<strong>JANUARY 13, 2020 (setting)</strong>

<strong>SKYLAR BOUDREAU (19 CF 484)</strong>

Judge: Elliott

Charges: aggravated criminal sexual abuse

What: He is accused of abuse of a female juvenile between June 20-July 2, 2019.

<strong>JANUARY 13, 2020 (arraignment in 577 case; setting, fitness evaluation)</strong>

<strong>ELIJAH GEBRE (18 CF 749, 19 CF 577)</strong>

Judge: Elliott

Attorney: Eric Ball

Charge: predatory criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse; 2 victims

What: 11-19-17 to 11-19-18 alleged to had committed sexual act of conduct with persons under the age of 13 while in the 100 block of Bernard Avenue, Bourbonnais. Victim's parents are ministers. Other victims possible.

<strong>JANUARY 14, 2020 (setting)</strong>

<strong>KEYONNA M. DECKERT (18 CF 716)</strong>

Judge: Elliott

Public defender: Kirsten Steeves

Charges: Murder, aggravated battery of a child

Dean A. Williams and Keyonna Deckert are accused in the beating death of Deckert's 14-month-old son, Keon B. Brown at the Fairview Courts Motel on Nov. 26. Deckert told investigators Keon was crying. She flailed him around the room and then threw him to the floor. Williams told investigators he punched the child afterwards.

Rhonda Lasha 620-282-9859 is Keon's grandmother

<strong>JANUARY 16, 2020 (arraignment)</strong>

<strong>DEBBIE L. RIVERA (19 CF 917)</strong>

Judge: Elliott

Public defender appointed

Charges: Murder, aggravated DUI causing death, reckless homicide

What: Rivera is accused of hitting Anthony McCollum with her car on Dec. 20. It occurred in the north alley in the 1400 block of East Court Street shortly after midnight. She had a black left eye. Both had hit each other while he was driving. Two other people in the car.

Bond set at $2.

<strong>JANUARY 17, 2020 (bench trial in regards to )</strong>

<strong>JUNE 17, 2019 (remains unfit; found unfit for trial at arraignment)</strong>

<strong>KATHLEEN KIRKPATRICK (19 CF 282)</strong>

Judge: Elliott

Public defender:

Prosecutor:

Charge: First Degree Murder

What: Kirkpatrick is accused of stabbing and killing her 89-year-old mother, Kathleen Ruch, in their home in the 700 block of South Greenwood Avenue on April 20. Ruch suffered multiple stab wounds. Kirkpatrick called 911 and told her she had killed her mother. Kirkpatrick's brother, John, came over for a visit and found his sister standing outside. She told him he had killed mother.

<strong>JANUARY 17, 2020 (setting of jury trial)</strong>

<strong>SAMANTHA J. ALEXANDER (19 CF 730)</strong>

Judge: Cunnington

Attorney: Ed Glazar

Charge: Failure to report accident causing death, possession of a controlled substance

What: Alexander is accused in the hit-and-run death of Erica Paulissen Oct. 14, 2019.

<strong>JANUARY 17, 2020 (arraignment)</strong>

<strong>SERGIO SANDOVAL (19 CF 915)</strong>

Judge: Elliott

Charge: aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon

What: Sandoval fired shots from a vehicle on Dec. 22, 2019.

<strong>JANUARY 21, 2020 (pretrial)</strong>

<strong>APRIL 20, 2020 (jury trial)</strong>

<strong>SCOTT PENROD (16 CF 509)</strong>

Judge: Erickson

Public defender: Jamie Boyd, Trey Brasel

Charge: 2 cts of murder

What: Beat his 71-year-old wife, Sandra, to death Nov. 17. Has mental issues due to brain aneurysm years ago.

<strong>JANUARY 21</strong><strong>, 2020 (setting of jury trial)</strong>

<strong>WARREN THOMAS JR. (19 CF 12)</strong>

<strong>(19 CF 42, </strong><strong>Thomas was also charged with attempted murder on Jan. 18, 2019 , shooting a man on Sandbar Road following the incident.)</strong>

Judge: Erickson

Public defender: Ed Pentuic

Prosecutor: Marlowe Jones or Jim Rowe or Joe Kosman

Charges: Murder (4 ct.), aggravated battery, reckless homicide, failure to report an accident that causes death or injury

What: Thomas is alleged to have run down Albert Stewart II on New Year's Day at 1:38 a.m. in 200 block of North Chicago Avenue. Thomas fled the scene. Some conflict between the two. Another man was found with a head injury on the sidewalk. He was a battery victim. The case is related to the Stewart case. It appears he was not the target.

<strong>JANUARY 21, 2020 (bench trial; pleaded guilty to robbery (18 CF 667), time served and 30-months reporting probation)</strong>

<strong>DUSTIN CHOUINARD (19 CF 78 new case; 18 CF 667)</strong>

Judge: Elliott

Public defender: Trey Brasel

Charge: armed robbery

Held up the Midland States Bank branch in Kankakee on Oct. 30. $1,497 recovered. Arrested near the bank.

Chouinard was arrested for domestic battery on Jan. 30, 6 days after pleading guilty to robbing the bank.

<strong>JANUARY 21, 2020 (arraignment)</strong>

<strong>KYLE A. GOODMAN (20 CF 8)</strong>

Judge: Elliott

Attorney: Daniel P. Johnson Sr.

Charge: Animal torture, aggravated cruelty to an animal; $25,000 bond

What: Goodman, 31, is accused of kicking a kitten, and pushing a refrigerator against a wall after the kitten ran behind it on Nov. 16, 2019. he was hospitalized after the incident for mental issues. Incident happened at his mother's house.

<strong>JANAURY 22, 2019 (sentencing, 10:30 a.m.)</strong>

<strong>SEPTEMBER 9, 2019 (pleaded guilty)</strong>

<strong>DANA L. BOYD (16 CF 73)</strong>

<strong>Sent to Department for Health Services until fit, March 19</strong>

Judge: Elliott

Charges: aggravated battery to child under age of 13 (Class X); domestic battery (Class 4) ... Bond: $150,000

Incident: 5-year-old scalded during shower on arms and back. used toilet paper and duct tape to cover burns; hospital (PSM) called police

Boyd is paranoid/schizophrenic

He was on conditional discharge for a 2014 domestic battery (misdemeanor). It was to end 2/10/16. He had been found unfit. Restored fitness 2/10/15, pleaded guilty

<strong>JANUARY 23, 2020 (hearing on motion to withdraw guilty plea)</strong>

<strong>PHILLIP HORRELL (12 CF 541)</strong>

Judge Erickson

Pleaded guilty to murder of Dr. Goldschmidt.

Attorney: private counsel hired; APD Drew Parson; he had Bart Beals,

01/11/2016 CASE CALLED. PEOPLE BY ASA DICKENSON. DEFENDANT APPEARS BY ATTORNEY BEAUMONT, APD. PURSUANT TO APPELLATE COURT ORDER DATED 11-6-15, COURT NOTES ALL PRIOR POST-SENTENCING PROCEEDINGS ARE A NULLITY. DEFENSE COUNSEL MUST START ANEW AND COMPLY WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF SUPREME COURT RULE 604(d). WRIT TO BE PREPARED FOR THE RETURN OF THE DEFENDANT. CASE IS CONTINUED TO 2-11-16 AT 9:30 FOR STATUS OF FILING A MOTION TO RECONSIDER AND OR MOTION TO WITHDRAW GUILTY PLEA. (ERICKSON;300CW) DD

04/30/2014 CASE CALLED FOR HEARING ON DEFENDANT'S MOTION TO RECONSIDER SENTENCE. PEOPLE BY ASA DICKENSON AND ASA PENTUIC. DEFENDANT APPEARS IN CUSTODY, ON VA, WITH ATTORNEY BEAUMONT, APD. DEFENSE FILED MOTION TO RECONSIDER SENTENCE AND CERTIFICATE OF ATTORNEY IN OPEN COURT. HEARING IS HELD. COURT DENIES DEFENDANT'S MOTION TO RECONSIDER SENTENCE. DEFENDANT WAS ADVISED OF HIS RIGHT TO APPEAL ON 4-16-14. DEFENDANT ADVISES THE COURT TODAY THAT HE WISHES TO APPEAL. MOTION IS ALLOWED. THE CLERK IS DIRECTED TO FILE A NOTICE OF APPEAL ON BEHALF OF THE DEFENDANT. THE APPELLATE DEFENDER IS APPOINTED TO REPRESENT THE DEFENDANT. THE CLERK IS DIRECTED TO NOTIFY THE APPELLATE DEFENDER OF HIS APPOINTMENT. TRANSCRIPTS OF THE TRIAL AND POST-TRIAL PROCEEDINGS ARE ORDERED AT NO COST TO THE DEFENDANT.

<strong>JANUARY 23, 2020 (setting)</strong>

<strong>RASHAGUN M. HALE (19 CF 23)</strong>

Judge: Erickson

Attorney: Debra Niesen

Prosecutor: Marlowe Jones or Jim Rowe or Joe Kosman

Charges: Murder (4 ct.), aggravated battery, reckless homicide, failure to report an accident that causes death or injury

What: Hale is alleged to have run down Albert Stewart II on New Year's Day at 1:38 a.m. in 200 block of North Chicago Avenue. Hale fled the scene. Some conflict between the two. Another man was found with a head injury on the sidewalk. He was a battery victim. The case is related to the Stewart case. It appears he was not the target.

<strong>JANUARY 23, 2019 (setting)</strong>

<strong>ANDREW S. KEMP (19 CF 203)</strong>

Judge: Elliott

Attorney: Ed Glazar

Charge: Criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual abuse

What: accused of assaulting his 16-year-old son since he was in the fifth grade. Bond was set at $750,000 but a bond reduction/recognizance motion was filed March 25.

<strong>JANUARY 23, 2020 (preliminary hearing)</strong>

<strong>CLIFFORD W. BREWER (19 CF 363)</strong>

Judge Jennifer Bauknecht

Public defender: Scott Ripley

Charges: 6 counts of first-degree murder.

What: Webber is accused of shooting to death his wife, son and a neighbor on Christmas day in Cullom.

<strong>JANUARY 24, 2020</strong><strong> (hearing)</strong>

<strong>FATHER RICHARD E. JACKLIN (17 CF 634)</strong>

Judge: Elliott

Attorneys: Frank Astrella, Edward Jaquays

What: Jacklin, 65, is accused of sexually assaulting a partially paralyzed resident of Shapiro Developmental Center on Oct. 31, 2017. A worker walked in on Jacklin performing oral sex on the male victim, who told police this happened on more than one occasion. Bond was set at $1 million. Jacklin was in-residence at Sacred Heart in Goodrich. He was injured in 1987 when he was hit by a car while a priest at a church in Naperville.

Charges: aggravated criminal sexual assault of a disabled person, criminal sexual assault no consent and sexual misconduct involving a disabled person.

<strong>JANUARY 24, 2020 (arraignment)</strong>

<strong>ETHAN L. COLLINS (20 CF 21)</strong>

Judge: Erickson

Attorney: TBD

Charges: Armed robbery, home invasion

What: Collins was the driver of a car in which two other subjects robbed a juvenile on Nov. 27/28/ Collins, Maxwell Martin and a male juvenile then went to the victim's home and robbed his parents at gunpoint.

<strong>JANUARY 24, 2020 (pretrial)</strong>

<strong>JANUARY 27, 2020 (jury trial)</strong>

<strong>JOSEPH R. LAGESSE (18 CF 794)</strong>

Judge: Erickson

Public defender: Larry Beaumont

Prosecutor: Jim Rowe, Joe Kosman

Charge: Drug-induced homicide

KANKAKEE — Joseph R. Lagesse, of Kankakee, was arrested by Kankakee police for drug-induced homicide on Wednesday.

Lagesse is suspected of selling heroin laced with fentanyl to Matthew Whitlock, of Bourbonnais, on Nov. 19 in Kankakee.

The 25-year-old Whitlock died shortly after he bought 0.2 grams for $50 from Lagesse, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said.

Whitlock and the 41-year-old Lagesse were in contact by phone several times on Nov. 19.

The men met up between 6:30 and 6:50 p.m.

Whitlock was found in a vehicle a few blocks away from where he bought the drugs. The cause of death was determined to be opioid and fentanyl intoxication, Rowe said.

Rowe told Judge Clark Erickson investigators learned that earlier on Nov. 19, Lagesse overdosed on what he believes was the same heroin-laced fentanyl Lagesse sold Whitlock.

Lagesse was revived at his home by Kankakee Fire personnel using Narcan (a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose).

Earlier this year, a Pembroke Township man was found innocent by a jury of selling heroin laced with fentanyl that led to the death of a Bradley man.

These cases are considered hard to prosecute because the victim and the dealer often are the only ones who witnessed the transaction.

If convicted of drug-induced homicide, a person is facing a sentence of between six and 30 years

<strong>JANUARY 27 2019 (jury trial)</strong>

<strong>JAMES E. BEALS (17 CF 60)</strong>

Judge: Elliott

Attorney: Bart E. Beals

Charges: murder, felon in possession of a gun

What: Beals (DOB 8-9-1961) is accused of shooting Ralph Ledet, 46, on Oct. 1, 2016.

On Oct. 1, deputies responded to a shooting on 17250E Road where they found the body of Ralph Ledet, 46, of Pembroke Township, lying in a driveway. Ledet was shot multiple times in the head with what appears to be a 9mm pistol and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The next day, police were back in Pembroke after a family member discovered the bodies of three men, Reginald Neal, 56, and his two sons, Dangelo Neal, 24; and Davante Hopkins, 21, all who had been shot multiple times in the head, inside their home on 15500E Road. Ledet also lived at the home.

There were no signs of forced entry, and the victims were found in different parts of the home, sheriff officials said at the time. Police at the time said the four homicides appeared to be related due to the nature of the killings.

Paul Witoski is a witness.

<strong>JANUARY 27, 2020 (jury trial)</strong>

<strong>JUSTIN TACKETT (15 CF 256)</strong>

Judge: Elliott

Attorney: Tony Brasel 815 937-9965

Charge: Armed robbery of Walgreens on Kennedy Ave. May 23

Also arrested 17 CF 350 (UDCS, heroin, June 19)

<strong>JANUARY 27, 2020 (arraignment)</strong>

<strong>OWYN BREWER (19 CF 868)</strong>

Judge: Elliott

Attorney: Brian Hiatt

Charge: Child pornography, non-consensual dissemination of sexual images

What: Brewer shotr video of her ex-boyfriend having sex with a 15-year-old female. Brewer is/was a student at BBCHS.

<strong>JANUARY 28, 2019 (setting of jury trial)</strong>

<strong>MARQUITA R. MACK (19 CF 598)</strong>

Judge: Cunnington

ASA: Gunderson

Attorney: Edward Johnson

Charge: Leaving the scene of an accident causing death or personal injury

What: Mack is accused of hitting Donnie Ireland as he crossed East Court St. going to BP station to buy cigarettes. Mack fled on Aug. 10, 2019. She was taken into custody Aug. 234 after she voluntarily came in to talk with police. She said she panicked. She was intoxicated. Gave 2001 GMC Yukon back to title loan company saying she didn't want it any more. She told police it got repossessed. it did not. Bond set at $75,000.

<strong>JANUARY 28, 2020 (setting)</strong>

<strong>DAVID T. JACKSON (19 CF 412)</strong>

Judge: Elliott

Public defender

Charges: child pornography, criminal sexual assault, unauthorized video recording

What: Recorded underage girls as they put on swimsuits at his house, assaulted his daughter ...

<strong>JANUARY 28, 2020 (setting of jury trial)</strong>

<strong>PEDRO F. VAZQUEZ-SALAS (17 CF 654)</strong>

Judge: Erickson

Attorney: Frank Astrella

Charge: Controlled substance trafficking, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver 900-plus grams of heroin

What: Vazquez-Salas drove a semi from Texas and was stopped in Kankakee for traffic violation. DEA tipped off ISP about the semi-tractor trailer carrying heroin. Found in multiple fire extinguishers.

<strong>JANUARY 28, 2020 (status/setting)</strong>

<strong>MARCH 16, 2020 (jury trial)</strong>

<strong>SAMUEL I. TATUM (19 CF 134)</strong>

Judge: Elliott

Attorney: Bart Beals

Charge: Armed robbery, aggravated battery/discharge of firearm.

<strong>JANUARY 30, 2020 (arraignment)</strong>

<strong>GREGORY A. TERRELL (19 CF 916)</strong>

Judge: Erickson

Public defender appointed. Bond set at $1 million.

Charges: attempt first degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon

What: Terrell is accused of shooting Quon Shaw in the face during an argument in a car on Dec. 21. Shaw was taken to Loyola in Chicago for treatment. They were at a party. Terrell drove Shaw to Shaw's home and then drove back to the party. Terrell went in house and came back with a gun.

<strong>JANUARY 30, 2020 (arraignment)</strong>

<strong>MALCOLM J. JOHNSON (20 CF 11)</strong>

Judge: Elliiott

Charge: Criminal Sexual Assault, attempt criminal sexual assault

What: Johnson is accused of making a woman perform a sex act on him aas well as attempting to put a finger in her vagina.

<strong>JANUARY 31, 2020 (status, post trial relief)</strong>

<strong>KIMBERLY L. NOWLAN-MCCUE (13 CF 1)</strong>

Judge: Erickson

Prosecutor: Daniel Reedy

APD: Drew Parsons

Charge: Murder

<strong>WILL COUNTY</strong>

<strong>JANUARY 31, 2020 (pretrial)</strong>

<strong>SEAN B. WOULFE (17 CF 1692)</strong>

Attorney: George Lenerd

Charges: 16 counts of reckless homicide

What: Woulfe ran stop sign July 24, killing Lindsay Schmidt and her four children and unborn baby

<strong>MARCH 31, 2020, 9 a.m. (case management conference, 19 L 128)</strong>

<strong>LAWSUIT:</strong> Jacklin, Bishop Daniel Conlon and Roman Catholic Diocese are being sued by the victim's state guardian

<strong>JANUARY 30, 2020 (sentencing hearing, 10:30 a.m.; guilty of second-degree murder on Nov. 1, 2019)</strong>

<strong>THEO CHESTER (18 CF 492)</strong>

Judge: Erickson

Public defender: Jamie Boyd

Charge: Murder

Accused of stabbing his brother, George Chester, on Aug. 20, 2018

<strong>JANUARY 31, 2020 (hearing decision)</strong>

<strong>ZEVEZ A. MURRELL (17 CF 311)</strong>

Judge: Erickson

Public defender: Karren Farmer, stand-by counsel. Murrell represented himself

What: Zevez A. Murrell, 34, is charged with shooting a man in the 100 block of North Rosewood on May 25, 2017.

Charges: attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery/discharge firearm

On Nov. 2, 2017, the victim (Rayshun Williams, his girlfriend was Ashley Edwards) of the shooting was shot again, hit multiple times in his legs. It is alleged to have been a hit put out by Murrell. Murrell had a hearing on Nov. 3 on a motion to suppress.

Zevez and his cousin, Brandon Murrell, have been charged with aggravated intimidation and intimidation for putting out a handout/flyer in regards to (hit on victim in the shooting)

<strong>FEBRUARY 3, 2020 (jury trial)</strong>

<strong>TYLER NAGEL (18 CF 389)</strong>

Judge: Elliott

Public defender: Ed Pentuic

Charges: Aggravated arson, violation order of protection,

What: Father of woman's child tries torching her parents' home where she also was living. Domestic issues prior to this.

<strong>FEBRUARY 10, 2020 (setting)</strong>

<strong>DEVON M. JOHNSON (17 CF 313)</strong>

Judge: Elliott

Public defender: Lawrence Beaumont

Charge: First-degree murder (2 cts), felon in possession of a firearm

What: Allegedly shot Steven Sanders on May 30, argued about Xbox game.

<strong>FEBRUARY 10, 2020 (setting)</strong>

<strong>SHIZZEL P. GLENN (17 CF 312)</strong>

Judge: Elliott

Attorney: Bart Beals

Charges: First-degree murder (Steve Sanders victim May 30; stole game console)

<strong>FEBRUARY 10, 2020 (setting)</strong>

<strong>JAYLON PERKINS (19 CF 565)</strong>

Judge: Elliott

Prosecutor: Brenda Claudio, Carol Costello

Public defender: Larry Beaumont

Charges: Aggravated criminal sexual assault, home invasion

What: Perkins is believed to be one of three men who was involved in a home invasion and sexual assault of juvenile and adult women. Charged as an adult on state statue in regards to first-degree murder, criminal sexual assault of using a firearm in the commission of a crime

<strong>FEBRUARY 10, 2020 (sentencing)</strong>

<strong>HIPOLITO BELLO (CASE #: 2:19-cr-20034-MMM-EIL-1)</strong>

Judge: U.S.District Judge James Shadid

Charge: 18:922G.F UNLAWFUL TRANSPORT OF FIREARMS, ETC.- On or about 4/17/2018, in Kankakee County, the defendant did knowingly possess a firearm after having been convicted of a felony in violation of 18 U.S.C. section 922(g)(1)

<strong>IROQUOIS COUNTY</strong>

<strong><strong>FEBRUARY 11, 2020 </strong>(status)</strong>

<strong>ARTHUR C. JENSEN (19 CF 119)</strong>

Judge: James B. Kinser

Attorney: Joseph R. Navarro

Charges: 2 counts first-degree murder

What: Jensen is accused of strangling 17-year-old Adara Bunn in his home on Aug. 5. She was a student at Milford High School. She had been at his house twice over the weekend at his garage sale. She went back on Monday Aug. 5 in the afternoon. Indicted on Aug. 7. Bond $1 million.

<strong>FEBRUARY 13, 2020 (setting)</strong>

<strong>ZACHARY JENSEN (19 CF 364)</strong>

Judge: Elliott

Public defender:

Charges: armed robbery.

What: Held up a man and woman on May 19, 2019. Took their phones and the guy's wallet.

<strong>FEBRUARY 13, 2020 (setting)</strong>

<strong>MAXWELL X. MARTIN (19 CF 908)</strong>

Judge: Elliott

Public Defender: Jamie Boyd

Charges: Armed robbery with a firearm

What: Martin, Ethan L. Collins and a male juvenile rob a male juvenile they were giving a ride back to his house. The trio then goes to the victim's family home and robs his mom and dad at gunpoint.

<strong>FEBRUARY 18, 2020 (hearing)</strong>

<strong>IRENE GUZMAN (19 MR 452) (19 MR 421, hearing for preliminary injunction)</strong>

Judge: Dickenson

Prosecutor: Jonathan Watson

Attorney: Eric Davis, David Peilet

Abatement Nuisance. House at 456 S. Lincoln Ave is center of drive-by shootings and other police calls. Three of Guzman's sons are believed to be members of Latin Kings.

<strong>FEBRUARY 19, 2020 (sentencing 10:30 a.m.; blind plea 12-year cap; range was 6-30; he pleaded to attempted murder and criminal damage to property over $10K for squad car crushed. SA is seeking max of 12 years and restitution)</strong>

<strong>OCTOBER 21, 2019 (pleaded guilty; jury trial)</strong>

<strong>AUSTIN WHITE (17 CF 484)</strong>

Judge: Erickson

Charges: Attempted murder, theft of vehicle (bulldozer), criminal damage to govt. property, aggravated assault of peace officer

What: White stole bulldozer from Meijer site and drove it through Bradley and Kankakee; crushed a Kankakee PD squad car; subdued by officers by Aqua Illinois office on Schuyler Avenue.

<strong>FEBRUARY 19, 2020 (bench trial)</strong>

<strong>ANTHONY SANDOVAL (18 CF 226)</strong>

Judge: Elliott

APD: Lawrence Beaumont

Charges: attempted murder, occurred April 22, 2018.

<strong>FEBRUARY 21, 2020 (sentencing)</strong>

<strong>JARED JACKSON (14 CM 1360, 16 CC 102)</strong>

Judge: Elliott, Erickson

Charge: Criminal sexual assault, person less than five years younger.

<strong>FEBRUARY 21, 2020 (</strong><strong>sentencing 10:30 a.m.</strong><strong>)</strong>

<strong>DANNIE L. KENDRICK JR. (2011 CF 642)</strong>

Judge: Elliott, Rm 309

Pro Bono: Dawn Landwehr; assistant public defender Benjamin Lawson

Attorney: Glazar met with special finance committee on May 26, Kendrick requests new counsel ... Larry Beaumont was PD ... he has been laid off from PD duties ... could be paid as private counsel

Charge: murder

What: Killed was Joe Buckner III, 32; The Kankakee barber was murdered near his home on South Lincoln Avenue, November 25, 2011. His widow is Tiffany.

Dannie L. Kendrick Jr., faces a first-degree murder charge for the slaying of Buckner along with his cousin, Ricky Kendrick Jr., is the Dannie L. Kendrick Sr.'s nephew.

Jury trial was set for Nov. 17, 2014 ... stricken in August 2014 ...

Ricky Kendrick Jr. (3-7-1992) agreed to plead guilty to armed robbery (Class X felony) on Aug. 7, 2014; 15 years at 85 percent; should be released Aug. 29, 2024

<strong>FEBRUARY 21, 2019 (pretrial motions hearing)</strong>

<strong>JUNE 1, 2020 (jury trial)</strong>

<strong>Mistrial declared Oct. 25., 2018</strong>

<strong>HENRY M. DAHL (15 CF 382)</strong>

Judge: Erickson

Attorney: Jeffrey Godin

Special prosecutor: Charles Colburn

Charge: Theft of trailer

Note: Dahl was a City of Joliet police sergeant

<strong>FEBRUARY 24, 2019 (jury trial)</strong>

<strong>BRIAN J. JOHNSON (17 CF 76, 17 CF 87 is UPCS)</strong>

Judge: Cunnington

Attorney: Tony Brasel

Prosecutor: Val Gunderson, Jim Rowe

Charges: operating snowmobile under the influence (8 cts.)

What: Riding snowmobiles with Louis Morez; Kristin Agrue is his passenger. Johnson hits culvert, Agrue falls off and is struck by Morez. Dec. 18, 2016. Took her to house and she died or was dead. Morez BAC is over .08. he his charged with 8 counts.

Also charged with possession of controlled substance (0.2 grams, heroin), found when he was booked

<strong>FEBRUARY 24, 2020 (jury trial) </strong>

<strong>KYLE R. WOODRUFF (19 CF 95)</strong>

Judge: Erickson

Attorney: John Ridge

Charges: attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery.

<strong>FEBRUARY 24, 2020 (jury trial)</strong>

<strong>KEITH A. WOODRUFF (19 CF 148)</strong>

Judge: Erickson

Attorney: John Ridge

Charges: attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery.

What: Along with twin brother Kyle Woodruff and William Jarvis, he is accused of beating a man inside the Whiskey House bar in Bradley on Feb. 8.

<strong>FEBRUARY 24, 2020 (setting)</strong>

<strong>WILLIAM E. JARVIS (19 CF 94)</strong>

Judge: Erickson

Public defender:

Charges: attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery.

Jarvis and Kyle and Keith Woodruff are accused of beating a man inside the Whiskey House bar in Bradley on Feb. 8. Jarvis is being held on a DOC warrant since he was on probation after serving 3 years for 2 weapons charges.

<strong>FEBRUARY 24, 2020 (setting)</strong>

<strong>KASSIDY E. MUCHO (19 TR 7933)</strong>

Waiting on Reconstruction on Mucho

Judge: Dickenson

Charge: Failure to reduce speed causing an accident

What: Mucho crashed into the back of the vehicle on Rt 1 at 4000N Road. AN 11-year-old boy died of his injuries. His twin brother was also injured. Occurred in August 2019.

Kassidy E. Mucho (19 TR 7933)

<strong>U.S. DISTRICT COURT</strong>

<strong>FEBRUARY 25, 2020 (federal case, Chicago)</strong>

<strong>DAYNA CHIDESTER (19 CF 29, all charges dropped; Federal charges filed Sept. 26)</strong>

<strong>Sexual exploitation of a child (took pic of 14-year-old male victim)</strong>

On house arrest

Arrested on Jan. 3, 2019 for six counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of juvenile (boy). Incidents occurred in October 2018. Grooming in September 2018. Resigned as a teacher at Reed-Custer High School during Christmas break. Also being investigated by Braidwood PD regarding drugs/text message. Original bond was set at $1 million but was reduced Jan. 28 to $250,000/10 percent. She bonded out Feb. 4.

<strong>FEBRUARY 27, 2020 (sentencing 10:30 a.m., blind plea agreement)</strong>

<strong>BAILEY C. CALDWELL (18 CF 513)</strong>

<strong>Plea of guilty on May 9</strong>

Judge: Elliott

Public defender

Charge: Aggravated criminal sexual abuse

Had sex with 15-year-old girl, he is 21. Her mom and sister walked in on them.

<strong>FEBRUARY 28, 2020 (status/setting)</strong>

<strong>MATTHEW A. LONGTIN (17 CF 585)</strong>

Judge: Elliott

Public defender: Trey Brasel

Charges: Predatory criminal sexual assault victim under the age of 13 (May 29 - Sept. 1, 2014)

<strong>FEBRUARY 28, 2020 (setting for 192; hearing for 178)</strong>

<strong>JOSE JORGE MORENO (16 CF 192; 16 CF 178)</strong>

Judge: Erickson

Attorney: Tony Brasel

Charged with delivering cocaine within 1,000 feet of church property; possess of controlled substance with intent to deliver

16 CF 168: Unlawful use of a weapon, April 24 happened;

<strong>MARCH 2, 2020 (setting)</strong>

<strong>JAMES MUHAMMAD (17 CF 676)</strong>

Judge: Erickson

Attorney: Doherty

Robbed Municipal Bank in Momence. Cousin pleaded guilty in May 2018.

<strong>MARCH 9, 2020 (jury trial)</strong>

<strong>MARCOS BARAJAS (17 CF 456)</strong>

Judge: Elliott

Prosecutor: Brenda Claudio

Attorney: Robert Regas

Charge: 6 cts of sexual criminal assault to victim 13-18

What: Barajas allegedly assaulted the juvenile on four occasions, once in the free clinic he founded and was located on East Court Street.

<strong>MARCH 10, 2020 (sentencing hearing, 10:30 a.m.)</strong>

<strong>NOVEMBER 22, 2019 (found guilty)</strong>

<strong>BRENNAN M. LOVE (19 CF 92)</strong>

Judge: Erickson

Attorney: Brian Hiatt

Prosecutor: Brenda Claudio, Carol Costello

Charges: Predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, criminal sexual assault

What: Accused of assaults from July 2013 to July 2017; started when victim was under the age of 13.

<strong>MARCH 19, 2020 (bench trial)</strong>

<strong>JOSHUA J. FROST (17 CF 179)</strong>

Judge: Erickson

Attorney: Brian Hiatt

Charge: Allegedly in possession of fentanyl, lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), alprazolam and hydrocodone all with intent to deliver. KAMEG arrest.

<strong>APRIL 6, 2019 (set for jury trial)</strong>

<strong>KEITH D. GALLOWAY (19 CF 495)</strong>

Judge: Dickenson

I don't believe Speedy trial demand was filed.

Attorney: Jeffrey Godin

Charge: (2 cts.) failure to report accident results in death and injury; failure to give information or render aide

What happened: Galloway is accused of driving an ATV/UTV that crashed into UTV driven by Boris Ruel Jr.. Ruel seriously injured. Passenger Patrick O'Connor killed. Occurred near South 15452E Road and East 6000S Road in Pembroke Township<strong> </strong>

<strong>APRIL 6, 2020 (setting)</strong>

<strong>PAUL A. WITOSKI (16 CF 431; 17 CF 591, 18 CF 82)</strong>

Judge: Elliott

What: Pointed gun at man who was helping Witoski's stepmother up off the ground. Witoski has other open cases: 17 CM 649 (domestic battery), 17 CM 789 (resisting arrest), 16 CF 431 (felon possession of a firearm)

<strong>JULY 21, 2020 (sentencig 10:30 am)</strong>

<strong>ALAINA ALLSTEADT (17 CF 547)</strong>

Judge: Elliott

Attorney: Harold Garfinkel

What: Alaina Allsteadt, 33, a high school teacher.. The alleged victim was a 16-year-old male high school student at St. Anne Community High School. The offenses occurred between March 25 and July 12 of this year.

Charges: possession of child pornography and grooming