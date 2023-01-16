Court date calender

<hr class="tncms-page-break" />
<strong>JULY 13, 2017 (pleaded guilty, conditional discharge)</strong>
<strong>DEALS WITH 15 CF 250</strong>
<strong>JOSEPH LAFAN (13 CF 494, 15 CF 250, new charge of battery of correction officer)</strong>
Rebecca Tyson (630-768-3473, his aunt on his mom's side.
FBI agent is Katherine Tanaglia 217-353-4156
Sentence: 4 years DOC (DAY FOR DAY), violent sex offender eval, 2 years parole; lifetime sex offender registration
Judge: Elliott (309)
Public defender: Larry Beaumont
ASA: Brenda Claudio, Carol Costello
Ward of state DCFS, aunt is Rebecca LaFan-Tyson (630-768-3473)
Charge: Aggravated criminal sexual abuse with a victim 13 to 17
<strong>SEPTEMBER 11, 2017 (dismissed by his attorney)</strong>
<strong>LAWSUIT for being battered, filed April 10, 2017</strong>
Attorney: Jensen, James, 149 South Lincolnway, Suite 200, North Aurora, IL 60542
<strong> </strong>
<em><strong>NOVEMBER 5, 2018 (admitted to Drug Court program)</strong></em>
<em><strong>CODY J. FELELLA (18 CF 520)</strong></em>
<em>Judge: Erickson</em>
<em>Public defender</em>
<em>Charge: residential burglary and criminal trespass to residence</em>
<em>Felella is accused of breaking into an apartment in Bradley. The owner came home and found him in the kitchen.</em><strong> </strong>
<strong> </strong>
<strong>FEBRUARY 26, 2019 (hearing on PTR, 10:30 a.m., no show, bench warrant)</strong>
<strong>KRISTI R. BOWMAN (17 CM 476)</strong>
Judge: Erickson
Public defender: Kirsten Steeves
Prosecutor:
Violated terms of her probation
March 17, 2017 is date of offense
Pleaded guilty Jan 16, 2018; animal duties and body parts
Kristi Sandusky Bowman (2017 CM 476) & <strong>Eugene Evans</strong> (2017 MR 528) were involved in this case. In 2012 Kris Bowman also had previous case (2012 CM 1472)
Evans and Sandusky live in Bonfield as of 2017. They did not pay fee and animals were remanded to animal control.
<strong> </strong>
<strong>OCTOBER 1, 2019 (bench warrant ordered; 10:30 a.m., setting)</strong>
<strong>MARCH 13, 2018 (pleaded guilty, aggravated battery of a firearm 3-6 years 85 percent DOC; aggravated battery 3 years 50 percent, served consecutive)</strong>
<strong>DAVID J. McDONALD (17 CF 19)</strong>
Judge: Elliott
Charges: robbery, traffic citations
What: held up Bank of Bourbonnais in January 2017. Crashed at former CIGNA location after a chase through the village
<strong> </strong><strong> </strong>
<strong>OCTOBER 15, 2019 (Bench warrant issued; </strong><strong>sentencing, </strong><strong>pleaded guilty Jan. 14, 2019)</strong>
<strong>DAESHAWN JONES (15 CF 326)</strong>
Judge: Elliott
Asst PD: Kim Donald
Charge: Attempted criminal sexual abuse/force; 2 cts agg. criminal sexual abuse/victim under 13
<strong>JOSE A. MEJIA (19 CF 740)</strong>
<strong>Warrant issued US boundaries</strong>
Charged with DUI
Upon further investigation by Illinois State Police District 21, the driver of a pickup truck involved in a fatal head-on crash on Illinois Route 1 south of St. Anne earlier this month has been found at fault.
Jose A. Meija, 34, of St. Anne, was operating a 2015 Ram pickup truck southbound on Route 1 at 5700S Road at 8:58 p.m. on Aug. 10, 2019.
Jemel R. Armstrong, of Country Club Hills, and his passenger, 18-year-old Meoria M. Avant, of Momence, were traveling northbound in a 2003 Buick at the same location, according to state police.
The pickup crossed the center line and crashed head-on into the car.
<strong>FEDERAL CIVIL LAWSUIT</strong>
<strong>NOVEMBER 21, 2019 (certificate of innocence granted)</strong>
<strong>TERRANCE D. HAYNES (1999 CF 338)</strong>
Judge: Sabol
certificate of innocence, verified by both sides.
Oct. 31, 2019: federal lawsuit filed for wrongful conviction
<strong> </strong>
<strong>DECEMBER 2, 2019 (status/setting)</strong>
<strong>AURELIUSE H. PIPER (1997 CF 750)</strong>
Judge: Bradshaw-Elliott
Attorney: David Sotomayor, John Ridge
hearing on motion about Piper having to register as a violent offender.
<strong>JANUARY 7, 2020 (setting)</strong>
<strong>BORIS A. RUEL JR. (19 CF 525 upgraded to Class 2 felony Agg DUI causing death; 19 DT 165, dismissed)</strong>
Judge: Cunnington
Attorney: Robert Regas
Charge: Aggravated DUI causing the death of another person (Patrick O'Connor, a passenger on his UTV)
What happened: On July 24, 2019: Keith D. Galloway is accused of driving an ATV/UTV that crashed with UTV driven by Boris Ruel Jr.. Ruel seriously injured. Passenger Patrick O'Connor killed. Occurred near South 15452E Road and East 6000S Road in Pembroke Township.
July 23, medical records given to prosecutors.
<strong> </strong>
<strong>JANUARY 9, 2020 (setting)</strong>
<strong>DEAN A. WILLIAMS (18 </strong><strong>CF 717)</strong>
Judge: Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott
Public defender: Jamie Boyd
Charges: Murder, aggravated battery of a child
Dean A. Williams and Keyonna Deckert are accused in the beating death of Deckert's 14-month-old son, Keon B. Brown at the Fairview Courts Motel on Nov. 26. Deckert told investigators Keon was crying. She flailed him around the room and then threw him to the floor. Williams told investigators he punched the child afterwards.
Rhonda Lasha 620-282-9859 is Keon's grandmother
<strong>JANUARY 9, 2020 (setting)</strong>
<strong>ADAM D. EMLING (19 CF 201)</strong>
Judge: Elliott
Public defender: Kim Donald
Charges: Aggravated arson, criminal damage to a property more than $100,000, obstructing justice (destroying evidence)
What: Emling is accused of setting a fire at the Adventure Christian Church on Feb. 19. It caused more than $200,000. He is a member and the minster of operations.
<strong>JANUARY 9, 2020 (arraignment)</strong>
<strong>KEVIN OWNBEY (19 CF 789)</strong>
Judge: Elliott
Public Defender: Jamie Boyd
Charge(s): Criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual abuse, aggravated battery, battery
What: He placed finger in vagina of victim. He is already a convicted felon for a sex case in 1998. He strangled the victim.
<strong>JANUARY 9, 2020 (setting)</strong>
<strong>DELVECCHIO L. SHORT JR. (19 CF 133)</strong>
Judge: Elliott
Attorney: Kim Donald
Charge: Armed robbery, aggravated battery/discharge of firearm.
<strong>JANUARY 9, 2020 (jury trial)</strong>
<strong>TROY A. CLARK JR. (18 CF 559)</strong>
Judge: Elliott
Attorney: John Ridge
Charge: attempted murder, aggravated battery
What: Clark allegedly demanded money from Jody Lagesse who refused on Sept. 18. Clark stabbed him in face, neck and head. Lagesse is recovering.
<strong>JANUARY 9, 2020 (setting)</strong>
<strong>ROBERT E. HECK (18 CF 183)</strong>
Judge: Elliott
Public defender: Jamie Boyd
Charge: possession of stolen license plates (19)
Happened: Since July 2017, Heck stole plates. he said he used them for crafts and swap meet.
<strong>JANUARY 10, 2020 (setting)</strong>
<strong>DIYON L. STARKS (19 cf 487) </strong>
Judge: Elliott
Prosecutor: Joe Kosman
Public defender to be appointed
Charge: 5 cts first-degree murder
What: Starks is accused of shooting and killing Darryl Jordan on Jan. 9, 2017 in the 500 block of East Hickory Street. Not related to gangs or drugs. (Possible love triangle). Starks then wife. Starks was allegedly seeing someone else. Starks was to be paroled Aug. 1 after serving his sentence for aggravated domestic battery and felon in possession of a weapon. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced in January 2018. The domestic battery victim was his then wife. It occurred Jan. 8, 2017.
<strong>WILL COUNTY</strong>
<strong>JANUARY 10, 2020 (pretrial)</strong>
<strong>JEREMY L. BOSHEARS (17 CF 2295)</strong>
Judge:
Charges: First degree murder
What: Charges with shooting Kaitlyn Kearns in the head and driving her body in her car to Aroma Township where it was found in a pole barn. Alleged to have been dating. Kearns left work in early hours of Nov. 13 to go to Outlaws Motorcycle Club clubhouse. Missing person report by father on Nov. 14. Body found Nov. 16. Boshears arrested on concealment of homicide by Kankakee County Nov. 17. Charge dropped after Will County charged him with three counts of murder on Nov. 18.
<strong>JANUARY 10, 2020 (Status)</strong>
<strong>SHAWN J. DUNIGAN (18 CF 81)</strong>
<strong>July 8: 402 hearing: state want 364 days in county jail; defense probation, court supervision; judge cannot cannot say what it would sentence Dunigan. Counts 1-4 (felony) threats to school persons are dismissed. Aggravated assault, public property, Class A misdemeanor, remain)</strong>
Judge: Elliott
Attorney: Coughlan
Charge: Threatened a bus driver and students on a bus Feb. 7 in Herscher. 42-counts. Class 4 felony
What: Dunigan threatened students about bullying his middle-school aged daughter.
<strong>JANUARY 13, 2020 (jury trial)</strong>
<strong>DERRICK D. EVANS (19 CF 217)</strong>
Judge: Elliott
Prosecutor:
Public defender: Lawrence Beaumont
Charges: Aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault and domestic battery
<strong>JANUARY 13, 2020 (final setting)</strong>
<strong>JUAN C. CANO (15 CF 467)</strong>
Judge: Cunnington
Charge: Aggravated DUI (cocaine)
What: Cano lost control of his semi on I-57 on March 3, 2015. It cross the median and hit a state snow plow head-on, injuring the driver. Cano fled the country. He failed to show for his sentence hearing in Oct. 2016.
<strong>JANUARY 13, 2020 (setting)</strong>
<strong>SKYLAR BOUDREAU (19 CF 484)</strong>
Judge: Elliott
Charges: aggravated criminal sexual abuse
What: He is accused of abuse of a female juvenile between June 20-July 2, 2019.
<strong>JANUARY 13, 2020 (arraignment in 577 case; setting, fitness evaluation)</strong>
<strong>ELIJAH GEBRE (18 CF 749, 19 CF 577)</strong>
Judge: Elliott
Attorney: Eric Ball
Charge: predatory criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse; 2 victims
What: 11-19-17 to 11-19-18 alleged to had committed sexual act of conduct with persons under the age of 13 while in the 100 block of Bernard Avenue, Bourbonnais. Victim's parents are ministers. Other victims possible.
<strong>JANUARY 14, 2020 (setting)</strong>
<strong>KEYONNA M. DECKERT (18 CF 716)</strong>
Judge: Elliott
Public defender: Kirsten Steeves
Charges: Murder, aggravated battery of a child
Dean A. Williams and Keyonna Deckert are accused in the beating death of Deckert's 14-month-old son, Keon B. Brown at the Fairview Courts Motel on Nov. 26. Deckert told investigators Keon was crying. She flailed him around the room and then threw him to the floor. Williams told investigators he punched the child afterwards.
Rhonda Lasha 620-282-9859 is Keon's grandmother
<strong>JANUARY 16, 2020 (arraignment)</strong>
<strong>DEBBIE L. RIVERA (19 CF 917)</strong>
Judge: Elliott
Public defender appointed
Charges: Murder, aggravated DUI causing death, reckless homicide
What: Rivera is accused of hitting Anthony McCollum with her car on Dec. 20. It occurred in the north alley in the 1400 block of East Court Street shortly after midnight. She had a black left eye. Both had hit each other while he was driving. Two other people in the car.
Bond set at $2.
<strong>JANUARY 17, 2020 (bench trial in regards to )</strong>
<strong>JUNE 17, 2019 (remains unfit; found unfit for trial at arraignment)</strong>
<strong>KATHLEEN KIRKPATRICK (19 CF 282)</strong>
Judge: Elliott
Public defender:
Prosecutor:
Charge: First Degree Murder
What: Kirkpatrick is accused of stabbing and killing her 89-year-old mother, Kathleen Ruch, in their home in the 700 block of South Greenwood Avenue on April 20. Ruch suffered multiple stab wounds. Kirkpatrick called 911 and told her she had killed her mother. Kirkpatrick's brother, John, came over for a visit and found his sister standing outside. She told him he had killed mother.
<strong>JANUARY 17, 2020 (setting of jury trial)</strong>
<strong>SAMANTHA J. ALEXANDER (19 CF 730)</strong>
Judge: Cunnington
Attorney: Ed Glazar
Charge: Failure to report accident causing death, possession of a controlled substance
What: Alexander is accused in the hit-and-run death of Erica Paulissen Oct. 14, 2019.
<strong>JANUARY 17, 2020 (arraignment)</strong>
<strong>SERGIO SANDOVAL (19 CF 915)</strong>
Judge: Elliott
Charge: aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon
What: Sandoval fired shots from a vehicle on Dec. 22, 2019.
<strong>JANUARY 21, 2020 (pretrial)</strong>
<strong>APRIL 20, 2020 (jury trial)</strong>
<strong>SCOTT PENROD (16 CF 509)</strong>
Judge: Erickson
Public defender: Jamie Boyd, Trey Brasel
Charge: 2 cts of murder
What: Beat his 71-year-old wife, Sandra, to death Nov. 17. Has mental issues due to brain aneurysm years ago.
<strong>JANUARY 21</strong><strong>, 2020 (setting of jury trial)</strong>
<strong>WARREN THOMAS JR. (19 CF 12)</strong>
<strong>(19 CF 42, </strong><strong>Thomas was also charged with attempted murder on Jan. 18, 2019 , shooting a man on Sandbar Road following the incident.)</strong>
Judge: Erickson
Public defender: Ed Pentuic
Prosecutor: Marlowe Jones or Jim Rowe or Joe Kosman
Charges: Murder (4 ct.), aggravated battery, reckless homicide, failure to report an accident that causes death or injury
What: Thomas is alleged to have run down Albert Stewart II on New Year's Day at 1:38 a.m. in 200 block of North Chicago Avenue. Thomas fled the scene. Some conflict between the two. Another man was found with a head injury on the sidewalk. He was a battery victim. The case is related to the Stewart case. It appears he was not the target.
<strong>JANUARY 21, 2020 (bench trial; pleaded guilty to robbery (18 CF 667), time served and 30-months reporting probation)</strong>
<strong>DUSTIN CHOUINARD (19 CF 78 new case; 18 CF 667)</strong>
Judge: Elliott
Public defender: Trey Brasel
Charge: armed robbery
Held up the Midland States Bank branch in Kankakee on Oct. 30. $1,497 recovered. Arrested near the bank.
Chouinard was arrested for domestic battery on Jan. 30, 6 days after pleading guilty to robbing the bank.
<strong>JANUARY 21, 2020 (arraignment)</strong>
<strong>KYLE A. GOODMAN (20 CF 8)</strong>
Judge: Elliott
Attorney: Daniel P. Johnson Sr.
Charge: Animal torture, aggravated cruelty to an animal; $25,000 bond
What: Goodman, 31, is accused of kicking a kitten, and pushing a refrigerator against a wall after the kitten ran behind it on Nov. 16, 2019. he was hospitalized after the incident for mental issues. Incident happened at his mother's house.
<strong>JANAURY 22, 2019 (sentencing, 10:30 a.m.)</strong>
<strong>SEPTEMBER 9, 2019 (pleaded guilty)</strong>
<strong>DANA L. BOYD (16 CF 73)</strong>
<strong>Sent to Department for Health Services until fit, March 19</strong>
Judge: Elliott
Charges: aggravated battery to child under age of 13 (Class X); domestic battery (Class 4) ... Bond: $150,000
Incident: 5-year-old scalded during shower on arms and back. used toilet paper and duct tape to cover burns; hospital (PSM) called police
Boyd is paranoid/schizophrenic
He was on conditional discharge for a 2014 domestic battery (misdemeanor). It was to end 2/10/16. He had been found unfit. Restored fitness 2/10/15, pleaded guilty
<strong>JANUARY 23, 2020 (hearing on motion to withdraw guilty plea)</strong>
<strong>PHILLIP HORRELL (12 CF 541)</strong>
Judge Erickson
Pleaded guilty to murder of Dr. Goldschmidt.
Attorney: private counsel hired; APD Drew Parson; he had Bart Beals,
01/11/2016 CASE CALLED. PEOPLE BY ASA DICKENSON. DEFENDANT APPEARS BY ATTORNEY BEAUMONT, APD. PURSUANT TO APPELLATE COURT ORDER DATED 11-6-15, COURT NOTES ALL PRIOR POST-SENTENCING PROCEEDINGS ARE A NULLITY. DEFENSE COUNSEL MUST START ANEW AND COMPLY WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF SUPREME COURT RULE 604(d). WRIT TO BE PREPARED FOR THE RETURN OF THE DEFENDANT. CASE IS CONTINUED TO 2-11-16 AT 9:30 FOR STATUS OF FILING A MOTION TO RECONSIDER AND OR MOTION TO WITHDRAW GUILTY PLEA. (ERICKSON;300CW) DD
04/30/2014 CASE CALLED FOR HEARING ON DEFENDANT'S MOTION TO RECONSIDER SENTENCE. PEOPLE BY ASA DICKENSON AND ASA PENTUIC. DEFENDANT APPEARS IN CUSTODY, ON VA, WITH ATTORNEY BEAUMONT, APD. DEFENSE FILED MOTION TO RECONSIDER SENTENCE AND CERTIFICATE OF ATTORNEY IN OPEN COURT. HEARING IS HELD. COURT DENIES DEFENDANT'S MOTION TO RECONSIDER SENTENCE. DEFENDANT WAS ADVISED OF HIS RIGHT TO APPEAL ON 4-16-14. DEFENDANT ADVISES THE COURT TODAY THAT HE WISHES TO APPEAL. MOTION IS ALLOWED. THE CLERK IS DIRECTED TO FILE A NOTICE OF APPEAL ON BEHALF OF THE DEFENDANT. THE APPELLATE DEFENDER IS APPOINTED TO REPRESENT THE DEFENDANT. THE CLERK IS DIRECTED TO NOTIFY THE APPELLATE DEFENDER OF HIS APPOINTMENT. TRANSCRIPTS OF THE TRIAL AND POST-TRIAL PROCEEDINGS ARE ORDERED AT NO COST TO THE DEFENDANT.
<strong>JANUARY 23, 2020 (setting)</strong>
<strong>RASHAGUN M. HALE (19 CF 23)</strong>
Judge: Erickson
Attorney: Debra Niesen
Prosecutor: Marlowe Jones or Jim Rowe or Joe Kosman
Charges: Murder (4 ct.), aggravated battery, reckless homicide, failure to report an accident that causes death or injury
What: Hale is alleged to have run down Albert Stewart II on New Year's Day at 1:38 a.m. in 200 block of North Chicago Avenue. Hale fled the scene. Some conflict between the two. Another man was found with a head injury on the sidewalk. He was a battery victim. The case is related to the Stewart case. It appears he was not the target.
<strong>JANUARY 23, 2019 (setting)</strong>
<strong>ANDREW S. KEMP (19 CF 203)</strong>
Judge: Elliott
Attorney: Ed Glazar
Charge: Criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual abuse
What: accused of assaulting his 16-year-old son since he was in the fifth grade. Bond was set at $750,000 but a bond reduction/recognizance motion was filed March 25.
<strong>JANUARY 23, 2020 (preliminary hearing)</strong>
<strong>CLIFFORD W. BREWER (19 CF 363)</strong>
Judge Jennifer Bauknecht
Public defender: Scott Ripley
Charges: 6 counts of first-degree murder.
What: Webber is accused of shooting to death his wife, son and a neighbor on Christmas day in Cullom.
<strong>JANUARY 24, 2020</strong><strong> (hearing)</strong>
<strong>FATHER RICHARD E. JACKLIN (17 CF 634)</strong>
Judge: Elliott
Attorneys: Frank Astrella, Edward Jaquays
What: Jacklin, 65, is accused of sexually assaulting a partially paralyzed resident of Shapiro Developmental Center on Oct. 31, 2017. A worker walked in on Jacklin performing oral sex on the male victim, who told police this happened on more than one occasion. Bond was set at $1 million. Jacklin was in-residence at Sacred Heart in Goodrich. He was injured in 1987 when he was hit by a car while a priest at a church in Naperville.
Charges: aggravated criminal sexual assault of a disabled person, criminal sexual assault no consent and sexual misconduct involving a disabled person.
<strong>JANUARY 24, 2020 (arraignment)</strong>
<strong>ETHAN L. COLLINS (20 CF 21)</strong>
Judge: Erickson
Attorney: TBD
Charges: Armed robbery, home invasion
What: Collins was the driver of a car in which two other subjects robbed a juvenile on Nov. 27/28/ Collins, Maxwell Martin and a male juvenile then went to the victim's home and robbed his parents at gunpoint.
<strong>JANUARY 24, 2020 (pretrial)</strong>
<strong>JANUARY 27, 2020 (jury trial)</strong>
<strong>JOSEPH R. LAGESSE (18 CF 794)</strong>
Judge: Erickson
Public defender: Larry Beaumont
Prosecutor: Jim Rowe, Joe Kosman
Charge: Drug-induced homicide
KANKAKEE — Joseph R. Lagesse, of Kankakee, was arrested by Kankakee police for drug-induced homicide on Wednesday.
Lagesse is suspected of selling heroin laced with fentanyl to Matthew Whitlock, of Bourbonnais, on Nov. 19 in Kankakee.
The 25-year-old Whitlock died shortly after he bought 0.2 grams for $50 from Lagesse, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said.
Whitlock and the 41-year-old Lagesse were in contact by phone several times on Nov. 19.
The men met up between 6:30 and 6:50 p.m.
Whitlock was found in a vehicle a few blocks away from where he bought the drugs. The cause of death was determined to be opioid and fentanyl intoxication, Rowe said.
Rowe told Judge Clark Erickson investigators learned that earlier on Nov. 19, Lagesse overdosed on what he believes was the same heroin-laced fentanyl Lagesse sold Whitlock.
Lagesse was revived at his home by Kankakee Fire personnel using Narcan (a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose).
Earlier this year, a Pembroke Township man was found innocent by a jury of selling heroin laced with fentanyl that led to the death of a Bradley man.
These cases are considered hard to prosecute because the victim and the dealer often are the only ones who witnessed the transaction.
If convicted of drug-induced homicide, a person is facing a sentence of between six and 30 years
<strong>JANUARY 27 2019 (jury trial)</strong>
<strong>JAMES E. BEALS (17 CF 60)</strong>
Judge: Elliott
Attorney: Bart E. Beals
Charges: murder, felon in possession of a gun
What: Beals (DOB 8-9-1961) is accused of shooting Ralph Ledet, 46, on Oct. 1, 2016.
On Oct. 1, deputies responded to a shooting on 17250E Road where they found the body of Ralph Ledet, 46, of Pembroke Township, lying in a driveway. Ledet was shot multiple times in the head with what appears to be a 9mm pistol and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The next day, police were back in Pembroke after a family member discovered the bodies of three men, Reginald Neal, 56, and his two sons, Dangelo Neal, 24; and Davante Hopkins, 21, all who had been shot multiple times in the head, inside their home on 15500E Road. Ledet also lived at the home.
There were no signs of forced entry, and the victims were found in different parts of the home, sheriff officials said at the time. Police at the time said the four homicides appeared to be related due to the nature of the killings.
Paul Witoski is a witness.
<strong>JANUARY 27, 2020 (jury trial)</strong>
<strong>JUSTIN TACKETT (15 CF 256)</strong>
Judge: Elliott
Attorney: Tony Brasel 815 937-9965
Charge: Armed robbery of Walgreens on Kennedy Ave. May 23
Also arrested 17 CF 350 (UDCS, heroin, June 19)
<strong>JANUARY 27, 2020 (arraignment)</strong>
<strong>OWYN BREWER (19 CF 868)</strong>
Judge: Elliott
Attorney: Brian Hiatt
Charge: Child pornography, non-consensual dissemination of sexual images
What: Brewer shotr video of her ex-boyfriend having sex with a 15-year-old female. Brewer is/was a student at BBCHS.
<strong>JANUARY 28, 2019 (setting of jury trial)</strong>
<strong>MARQUITA R. MACK (19 CF 598)</strong>
Judge: Cunnington
ASA: Gunderson
Attorney: Edward Johnson
Charge: Leaving the scene of an accident causing death or personal injury
What: Mack is accused of hitting Donnie Ireland as he crossed East Court St. going to BP station to buy cigarettes. Mack fled on Aug. 10, 2019. She was taken into custody Aug. 234 after she voluntarily came in to talk with police. She said she panicked. She was intoxicated. Gave 2001 GMC Yukon back to title loan company saying she didn't want it any more. She told police it got repossessed. it did not. Bond set at $75,000.
<strong>JANUARY 28, 2020 (setting)</strong>
<strong>DAVID T. JACKSON (19 CF 412)</strong>
Judge: Elliott
Public defender
Charges: child pornography, criminal sexual assault, unauthorized video recording
What: Recorded underage girls as they put on swimsuits at his house, assaulted his daughter ...
<strong>JANUARY 28, 2020 (setting of jury trial)</strong>
<strong>PEDRO F. VAZQUEZ-SALAS (17 CF 654)</strong>
Judge: Erickson
Attorney: Frank Astrella
Charge: Controlled substance trafficking, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver 900-plus grams of heroin
What: Vazquez-Salas drove a semi from Texas and was stopped in Kankakee for traffic violation. DEA tipped off ISP about the semi-tractor trailer carrying heroin. Found in multiple fire extinguishers.
<strong>JANUARY 28, 2020 (status/setting)</strong>
<strong>MARCH 16, 2020 (jury trial)</strong>
<strong>SAMUEL I. TATUM (19 CF 134)</strong>
Judge: Elliott
Attorney: Bart Beals
Charge: Armed robbery, aggravated battery/discharge of firearm.
<strong>JANUARY 30, 2020 (arraignment)</strong>
<strong>GREGORY A. TERRELL (19 CF 916)</strong>
Judge: Erickson
Public defender appointed. Bond set at $1 million.
Charges: attempt first degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon
What: Terrell is accused of shooting Quon Shaw in the face during an argument in a car on Dec. 21. Shaw was taken to Loyola in Chicago for treatment. They were at a party. Terrell drove Shaw to Shaw's home and then drove back to the party. Terrell went in house and came back with a gun.
<strong>JANUARY 30, 2020 (arraignment)</strong>
<strong>MALCOLM J. JOHNSON (20 CF 11)</strong>
Judge: Elliiott
Charge: Criminal Sexual Assault, attempt criminal sexual assault
What: Johnson is accused of making a woman perform a sex act on him aas well as attempting to put a finger in her vagina.
<strong>JANUARY 31, 2020 (status, post trial relief)</strong>
<strong>KIMBERLY L. NOWLAN-MCCUE (13 CF 1)</strong>
Judge: Erickson
Prosecutor: Daniel Reedy
APD: Drew Parsons
Charge: Murder
<strong>WILL COUNTY</strong>
<strong>JANUARY 31, 2020 (pretrial)</strong>
<strong>SEAN B. WOULFE (17 CF 1692)</strong>
Attorney: George Lenerd
Charges: 16 counts of reckless homicide
What: Woulfe ran stop sign July 24, killing Lindsay Schmidt and her four children and unborn baby
<strong>MARCH 31, 2020, 9 a.m. (case management conference, 19 L 128)</strong>
<strong>LAWSUIT:</strong> Jacklin, Bishop Daniel Conlon and Roman Catholic Diocese are being sued by the victim's state guardian
<strong>JANUARY 30, 2020 (sentencing hearing, 10:30 a.m.; guilty of second-degree murder on Nov. 1, 2019)</strong>
<strong>THEO CHESTER (18 CF 492)</strong>
Judge: Erickson
Public defender: Jamie Boyd
Charge: Murder
Accused of stabbing his brother, George Chester, on Aug. 20, 2018
<strong>JANUARY 31, 2020 (hearing decision)</strong>
<strong>ZEVEZ A. MURRELL (17 CF 311)</strong>
Judge: Erickson
Public defender: Karren Farmer, stand-by counsel. Murrell represented himself
What: Zevez A. Murrell, 34, is charged with shooting a man in the 100 block of North Rosewood on May 25, 2017.
Charges: attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery/discharge firearm
On Nov. 2, 2017, the victim (Rayshun Williams, his girlfriend was Ashley Edwards) of the shooting was shot again, hit multiple times in his legs. It is alleged to have been a hit put out by Murrell. Murrell had a hearing on Nov. 3 on a motion to suppress.
Zevez and his cousin, Brandon Murrell, have been charged with aggravated intimidation and intimidation for putting out a handout/flyer in regards to (hit on victim in the shooting)
<strong>FEBRUARY 3, 2020 (jury trial)</strong>
<strong>TYLER NAGEL (18 CF 389)</strong>
Judge: Elliott
Public defender: Ed Pentuic
Charges: Aggravated arson, violation order of protection,
What: Father of woman's child tries torching her parents' home where she also was living. Domestic issues prior to this.
<strong>FEBRUARY 10, 2020 (setting)</strong>
<strong>DEVON M. JOHNSON (17 CF 313)</strong>
Judge: Elliott
Public defender: Lawrence Beaumont
Charge: First-degree murder (2 cts), felon in possession of a firearm
What: Allegedly shot Steven Sanders on May 30, argued about Xbox game.
<strong>FEBRUARY 10, 2020 (setting)</strong>
<strong>SHIZZEL P. GLENN (17 CF 312)</strong>
Judge: Elliott
Attorney: Bart Beals
Charges: First-degree murder (Steve Sanders victim May 30; stole game console)
<strong>FEBRUARY 10, 2020 (setting)</strong>
<strong>JAYLON PERKINS (19 CF 565)</strong>
Judge: Elliott
Prosecutor: Brenda Claudio, Carol Costello
Public defender: Larry Beaumont
Charges: Aggravated criminal sexual assault, home invasion
What: Perkins is believed to be one of three men who was involved in a home invasion and sexual assault of juvenile and adult women. Charged as an adult on state statue in regards to first-degree murder, criminal sexual assault of using a firearm in the commission of a crime
<strong>FEBRUARY 10, 2020 (sentencing)</strong>
<strong>HIPOLITO BELLO (CASE #: 2:19-cr-20034-MMM-EIL-1)</strong>
Judge: U.S.District Judge James Shadid
Charge: 18:922G.F UNLAWFUL TRANSPORT OF FIREARMS, ETC.- On or about 4/17/2018, in Kankakee County, the defendant did knowingly possess a firearm after having been convicted of a felony in violation of 18 U.S.C. section 922(g)(1)
<strong>IROQUOIS COUNTY</strong>
<strong><strong>FEBRUARY 11, 2020 </strong>(status)</strong>
<strong>ARTHUR C. JENSEN (19 CF 119)</strong>
Judge: James B. Kinser
Attorney: Joseph R. Navarro
Charges: 2 counts first-degree murder
What: Jensen is accused of strangling 17-year-old Adara Bunn in his home on Aug. 5. She was a student at Milford High School. She had been at his house twice over the weekend at his garage sale. She went back on Monday Aug. 5 in the afternoon. Indicted on Aug. 7. Bond $1 million.
<strong>FEBRUARY 13, 2020 (setting)</strong>
<strong>ZACHARY JENSEN (19 CF 364)</strong>
Judge: Elliott
Public defender:
Charges: armed robbery.
What: Held up a man and woman on May 19, 2019. Took their phones and the guy's wallet.
<strong>FEBRUARY 13, 2020 (setting)</strong>
<strong>MAXWELL X. MARTIN (19 CF 908)</strong>
Judge: Elliott
Public Defender: Jamie Boyd
Charges: Armed robbery with a firearm
What: Martin, Ethan L. Collins and a male juvenile rob a male juvenile they were giving a ride back to his house. The trio then goes to the victim's family home and robs his mom and dad at gunpoint.
<strong>FEBRUARY 18, 2020 (hearing)</strong>
<strong>IRENE GUZMAN (19 MR 452) (19 MR 421, hearing for preliminary injunction)</strong>
Judge: Dickenson
Prosecutor: Jonathan Watson
Attorney: Eric Davis, David Peilet
Abatement Nuisance. House at 456 S. Lincoln Ave is center of drive-by shootings and other police calls. Three of Guzman's sons are believed to be members of Latin Kings.
<strong>FEBRUARY 19, 2020 (sentencing 10:30 a.m.; blind plea 12-year cap; range was 6-30; he pleaded to attempted murder and criminal damage to property over $10K for squad car crushed. SA is seeking max of 12 years and restitution)</strong>
<strong>OCTOBER 21, 2019 (pleaded guilty; jury trial)</strong>
<strong>AUSTIN WHITE (17 CF 484)</strong>
Judge: Erickson
Charges: Attempted murder, theft of vehicle (bulldozer), criminal damage to govt. property, aggravated assault of peace officer
What: White stole bulldozer from Meijer site and drove it through Bradley and Kankakee; crushed a Kankakee PD squad car; subdued by officers by Aqua Illinois office on Schuyler Avenue.
<strong>FEBRUARY 19, 2020 (bench trial)</strong>
<strong>ANTHONY SANDOVAL (18 CF 226)</strong>
Judge: Elliott
APD: Lawrence Beaumont
Charges: attempted murder, occurred April 22, 2018.
<strong>FEBRUARY 21, 2020 (sentencing)</strong>
<strong>JARED JACKSON (14 CM 1360, 16 CC 102)</strong>
Judge: Elliott, Erickson
Charge: Criminal sexual assault, person less than five years younger.
<strong>FEBRUARY 21, 2020 (</strong><strong>sentencing 10:30 a.m.</strong><strong>)</strong>
<strong>DANNIE L. KENDRICK JR. (2011 CF 642)</strong>
Judge: Elliott, Rm 309
Pro Bono: Dawn Landwehr; assistant public defender Benjamin Lawson
Attorney: Glazar met with special finance committee on May 26, Kendrick requests new counsel ... Larry Beaumont was PD ... he has been laid off from PD duties ... could be paid as private counsel
Charge: murder
What: Killed was Joe Buckner III, 32; The Kankakee barber was murdered near his home on South Lincoln Avenue, November 25, 2011. His widow is Tiffany.
Dannie L. Kendrick Jr., faces a first-degree murder charge for the slaying of Buckner along with his cousin, Ricky Kendrick Jr., is the Dannie L. Kendrick Sr.'s nephew.
Jury trial was set for Nov. 17, 2014 ... stricken in August 2014 ...
Ricky Kendrick Jr. (3-7-1992) agreed to plead guilty to armed robbery (Class X felony) on Aug. 7, 2014; 15 years at 85 percent; should be released Aug. 29, 2024
<strong>FEBRUARY 21, 2019 (pretrial motions hearing)</strong>
<strong>JUNE 1, 2020 (jury trial)</strong>
<strong>Mistrial declared Oct. 25., 2018</strong>
<strong>HENRY M. DAHL (15 CF 382)</strong>
Judge: Erickson
Attorney: Jeffrey Godin
Special prosecutor: Charles Colburn
Charge: Theft of trailer
Note: Dahl was a City of Joliet police sergeant
<strong>FEBRUARY 24, 2019 (jury trial)</strong>
<strong>BRIAN J. JOHNSON (17 CF 76, 17 CF 87 is UPCS)</strong>
Judge: Cunnington
Attorney: Tony Brasel
Prosecutor: Val Gunderson, Jim Rowe
Charges: operating snowmobile under the influence (8 cts.)
What: Riding snowmobiles with Louis Morez; Kristin Agrue is his passenger. Johnson hits culvert, Agrue falls off and is struck by Morez. Dec. 18, 2016. Took her to house and she died or was dead. Morez BAC is over .08. he his charged with 8 counts.
Also charged with possession of controlled substance (0.2 grams, heroin), found when he was booked
<strong>FEBRUARY 24, 2020 (jury trial) </strong>
<strong>KYLE R. WOODRUFF (19 CF 95)</strong>
Judge: Erickson
Attorney: John Ridge
Charges: attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery.
<strong>FEBRUARY 24, 2020 (jury trial)</strong>
<strong>KEITH A. WOODRUFF (19 CF 148)</strong>
Judge: Erickson
Attorney: John Ridge
Charges: attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery.
What: Along with twin brother Kyle Woodruff and William Jarvis, he is accused of beating a man inside the Whiskey House bar in Bradley on Feb. 8.
<strong>FEBRUARY 24, 2020 (setting)</strong>
<strong>WILLIAM E. JARVIS (19 CF 94)</strong>
Judge: Erickson
Public defender:
Charges: attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery.
Jarvis and Kyle and Keith Woodruff are accused of beating a man inside the Whiskey House bar in Bradley on Feb. 8. Jarvis is being held on a DOC warrant since he was on probation after serving 3 years for 2 weapons charges.
<strong>FEBRUARY 24, 2020 (setting)</strong>
<strong>KASSIDY E. MUCHO (19 TR 7933)</strong>
Waiting on Reconstruction on Mucho
Judge: Dickenson
Charge: Failure to reduce speed causing an accident
What: Mucho crashed into the back of the vehicle on Rt 1 at 4000N Road. AN 11-year-old boy died of his injuries. His twin brother was also injured. Occurred in August 2019.
Kassidy E. Mucho (19 TR 7933)
<strong>U.S. DISTRICT COURT</strong>
<strong>FEBRUARY 25, 2020 (federal case, Chicago)</strong>
<strong>DAYNA CHIDESTER (19 CF 29, all charges dropped; Federal charges filed Sept. 26)</strong>
<strong>Sexual exploitation of a child (took pic of 14-year-old male victim)</strong>
On house arrest
Arrested on Jan. 3, 2019 for six counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of juvenile (boy). Incidents occurred in October 2018. Grooming in September 2018. Resigned as a teacher at Reed-Custer High School during Christmas break. Also being investigated by Braidwood PD regarding drugs/text message. Original bond was set at $1 million but was reduced Jan. 28 to $250,000/10 percent. She bonded out Feb. 4.
<strong>FEBRUARY 27, 2020 (sentencing 10:30 a.m., blind plea agreement)</strong>
<strong>BAILEY C. CALDWELL (18 CF 513)</strong>
<strong>Plea of guilty on May 9</strong>
Judge: Elliott
Public defender
Charge: Aggravated criminal sexual abuse
Had sex with 15-year-old girl, he is 21. Her mom and sister walked in on them.
<strong>FEBRUARY 28, 2020 (status/setting)</strong>
<strong>MATTHEW A. LONGTIN (17 CF 585)</strong>
Judge: Elliott
Public defender: Trey Brasel
Charges: Predatory criminal sexual assault victim under the age of 13 (May 29 - Sept. 1, 2014)
<strong>FEBRUARY 28, 2020 (setting for 192; hearing for 178)</strong>
<strong>JOSE JORGE MORENO (16 CF 192; 16 CF 178)</strong>
Judge: Erickson
Attorney: Tony Brasel
Charged with delivering cocaine within 1,000 feet of church property; possess of controlled substance with intent to deliver
16 CF 168: Unlawful use of a weapon, April 24 happened;
<strong>MARCH 2, 2020 (setting)</strong>
<strong>JAMES MUHAMMAD (17 CF 676)</strong>
Judge: Erickson
Attorney: Doherty
Robbed Municipal Bank in Momence. Cousin pleaded guilty in May 2018.
<strong>MARCH 9, 2020 (jury trial)</strong>
<strong>MARCOS BARAJAS (17 CF 456)</strong>
Judge: Elliott
Prosecutor: Brenda Claudio
Attorney: Robert Regas
Charge: 6 cts of sexual criminal assault to victim 13-18
What: Barajas allegedly assaulted the juvenile on four occasions, once in the free clinic he founded and was located on East Court Street.
<strong>MARCH 10, 2020 (sentencing hearing, 10:30 a.m.)</strong>
<strong>NOVEMBER 22, 2019 (found guilty)</strong>
<strong>BRENNAN M. LOVE (19 CF 92)</strong>
Judge: Erickson
Attorney: Brian Hiatt
Prosecutor: Brenda Claudio, Carol Costello
Charges: Predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, criminal sexual assault
What: Accused of assaults from July 2013 to July 2017; started when victim was under the age of 13.
<strong>MARCH 19, 2020 (bench trial)</strong>
<strong>JOSHUA J. FROST (17 CF 179)</strong>
Judge: Erickson
Attorney: Brian Hiatt
Charge: Allegedly in possession of fentanyl, lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), alprazolam and hydrocodone all with intent to deliver. KAMEG arrest.
<strong>APRIL 6, 2019 (set for jury trial)</strong>
<strong>KEITH D. GALLOWAY (19 CF 495)</strong>
Judge: Dickenson
I don't believe Speedy trial demand was filed.
Attorney: Jeffrey Godin
Charge: (2 cts.) failure to report accident results in death and injury; failure to give information or render aide
What happened: Galloway is accused of driving an ATV/UTV that crashed into UTV driven by Boris Ruel Jr.. Ruel seriously injured. Passenger Patrick O'Connor killed. Occurred near South 15452E Road and East 6000S Road in Pembroke Township<strong> </strong>
<strong>APRIL 6, 2020 (setting)</strong>
<strong>PAUL A. WITOSKI (16 CF 431; 17 CF 591, 18 CF 82)</strong>
Judge: Elliott
What: Pointed gun at man who was helping Witoski's stepmother up off the ground. Witoski has other open cases: 17 CM 649 (domestic battery), 17 CM 789 (resisting arrest), 16 CF 431 (felon possession of a firearm)
<strong>JULY 21, 2020 (sentencig 10:30 am)</strong>
<strong>ALAINA ALLSTEADT (17 CF 547)</strong>
Judge: Elliott
Attorney: Harold Garfinkel
What: Alaina Allsteadt, 33, a high school teacher.. The alleged victim was a 16-year-old male high school student at St. Anne Community High School. The offenses occurred between March 25 and July 12 of this year.
Charges: possession of child pornography and grooming