Community Resources and Nonprofits

<strong>Acting Out Theatre Co., Bradley</strong>

Theatre organization that offers summer stock productions and community outdoor theater.

<a href="https://www.actingouttheatreco.org" target="_blank">actingouttheatreco.org</a>; 815.644.0854

<strong>Agape Community Outreach Mission Inc., Kankakee</strong>

Provides emergency assistance, information and referral and case management in response to local needs.

<a href="https://www.acom-inc.org/programs" target="_blank">acom-inc.org/programs</a>; 815.304.4990

<strong>Al-Anon/Alateen, Kankakee</strong>

A fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength and hope in order to solve their common problems.

<a href="https://www.kankakeealanon.com" target="_blank">kankakeealanon.com</a>

<strong>Alcoholics Anonymous, Bradley</strong>

Fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope that they may help others to recover from alcoholism.

<a href="https://www.kankakee-aa.org" target="_blank">kankakee-aa.org</a>; 815.939.4996

<strong>ALIVE (Adult Literacy Initiative Volunteers Expanded), Kankakee</strong>

ALIVE teaches adult literacy to those reading at or below a ninth grade level.

<a href="https://www.kcc.edu" target="_blank">kcc.edu</a>; 815.802.8307

<strong>Alzheimer’s Association, Illinois Chapter</strong>

Provides education and support to Alzheimer’s victims and their families to lessen the physical and emotional burden placed on the caregiver and patient.

<a href="https://www.alz.org/illinois" target="_blank">alz.org/illinois</a>; 815.744.0804

<strong>American Cancer Society</strong>

Dedicated to eliminating cancer as a major health problem through research, education, advocacy and service.

<a href="https://www.cancer.org/about-us/local/illinois.html" target="_blank">cancer.org/about-us/local/illinois.html</a>; 815.227.2345

<strong>American Diabetes Association</strong>

Provides programs such as a camp for children with diabetes and workshops.

<a href="https://www.diabetes.org/Chicago" target="_blank">diabetes.org/Chicago</a>; 312.346.1805

<strong>American Heart Association</strong>

Funds cardiovascular medical research, educates consumers on healthy living and fosters cardiac care to reduce disability and deaths caused by cardiovascular disease and stroke.

<a href="https://www.Heart.org" target="_blank">Heart.org</a>

<strong>American Liver Foundation</strong>

Promotes education, advocacy, support services and research for the prevention, treatment and cure of liver disease.

<a href="https://www.liverfoundation.org" target="_blank">liverfoundation.org</a>

<strong>American Lung Association</strong>

Works to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease, through research, education and advocacy.

<a href="https://www.lung.org" target="_blank">lung.org</a>

<strong>American Red Cross</strong>

Provides disaster services and emergency relief in the form of shelter, food and clothing immediately following disasters.

<a href="https://www.redcross.org" target="_blank">redcross.org</a>; 815.223.0922

<strong>American Veterans Service Dog Academy (AVSDA), Manteno</strong>

Pairs and trains companion, emotional and certified service dogs with military veterans coping with the effects of Post Traumatic Stress.

<a href="https://www.avsda.com/" target="_blank">avsda.com/</a>

<strong>Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation, Kankakee</strong>

Donations help sustain care, broaden services and invest in the latest treatments and technologies. Formerly AMITA Health.

<a href="https://www.amitahealth.org/giving/" target="_blank">amitahealth.org/giving/</a>

<strong>Blessings in a Backpack</strong>

Provides weekend nourishment to local school children on the federal free and reduced meal program.

<a href="https://www.cccbourbonnais.com" target="_blank">cccbourbonnais.com</a>

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais Rotary Club</strong>

Rotarians are neighbors, friends and community leaders who come together

to create positive, lasting change in the community and around the world.

<a href="https://www.bradley.clubexpress.com" target="_blank">bradley.clubexpress.com</a>

<strong>Camp Shaw-Waw-Nas-See, Manteno</strong>

Provides outdoor and camping opportunities.

<a href="https://www.campshaw.org" target="_blank">campshaw.org</a>; 815.933.3011

<strong>Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet, Kankakee</strong>

Provides emergency services and homelessness prevention, Horizons Transitional Housing, counseling and addiction services, case management and senior services.

<a href="https://www.catholiccharitiesjoliet.org" target="_blank">catholiccharitiesjoliet.org</a>; 815.933.7791

<strong>Center of Hope, Kankakee</strong>

A client-choice food pantry, low-income families select food items from the food pantry on a weekly basis.

<a href="https://www.centerofhopek3.org" target="_blank">centerofhopek3.org</a>; 815.937.4277

<strong>Child Network, Bradley</strong>

Umbrella agency dedicated to advocacy for neglected and physically and sexually abused children. The agency houses two programs, Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) of Kankakee County and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Kankakee County.

<a href="https://www.childnetwork.org" target="_blank">childnetwork.org</a>; 815.936.7372

<strong>Christmas Day Inc., Kankakee County</strong>

Serves Christmas dinner in nine locations in Kankakee County to those who would otherwise be alone on Christmas.

<a href="https://www.facebook.com/christmasgolf" target="_blank">facebook.com/christmasgolf</a>

<strong>Clove Alliance</strong>

Improves the quality of services to sexual assault and abuse victims to assist in their recovery and to work toward the elimination of sexual assault and abuse in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

<a href="https://www.clovealliance.org" target="_blank">clovealliance.org</a>, 815.932.7273; crisis line, 815.932.3322

<strong>Community Foundation of the Kankakee River Valley, Kankakee</strong>

A vehicle for charitable giving that builds overtime, substantial endowment funds for the community.

<a href="https://www.cfkrv.org" target="_blank">cfkrv.org</a>; 815.939.1611

<strong>Cornerstone Services, Kankakee County</strong>

Provides services to people with disabilities promoting choice, dignity and the opportunity to live and work in the community.

<a href="https://www.Cornerstoneservices.org" target="_blank">Cornerstoneservices.org</a>; 815.823.8412

<strong>Dream Catcher Farms Rescue Youth Connect Program, St. Anne</strong>

Offers at-risk youth the opportunity to connect with rescue horses.

815.954.4451

<strong>Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center, Kankakee</strong>

Provides outpatient substance abuse treatment.

<a href="https://www.Duanedean.org" target="_blank">Duanedean.org</a>; 779-236-1177

<strong>Easter Seals of MidEastern Illinois, Bradley</strong>

Medical rehabilitation, therapies and summer day camps for disabled children.

<a href="https://www.easterseals.com/joliet/" target="_blank">easterseals.com/joliet</a>; 815.932.0623

<strong>Easy Street Theater</strong>

Offers social and artistic opportunities for all persons with cognitive and/ or physical disabilities.

<a href="https://www.Easystreettheater.com" target="_blank">Easystreettheater.com</a>; 815.697.2665

<strong>Fortitude Community Outreach</strong>

Provides emergency shelter, street outreach, transitional housing and workforce development for the homeless.

<a href="https://www.fortitudecommunityoutreach.org" target="_blank">fortitudecommunityoutreach.org</a>; 815.546.3271

<strong>Garden of Prayer Youth Center, Kankakee, Momence and Aroma Park</strong>

Provides year round structured educational and recreational programs and activities that enhance personal development, dignity, pride, self-esteem and self-worth.

<a href="https://www.gopyouthcenter.org" target="_blank">gopyouthcenter.org</a>; 815.933.2493

<strong>Gigi’s Playhouse, Bradley-Kankakee</strong>

Provides resources, specialized teaching and support to individuals with Down syndrome, their families and the community.

<a href="https://www.gigisplayhouse.org/bradley-kankakee" target="_blank">gigisplayhouse.org/bradley-kankakee</a>; 815.939.PLAY

<strong>Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana</strong>

Provides girls with opportunities to develop their potential and have fun with their peers in a supportive, all-girl setting.

<a href="https://www.girlscoutsgcnwi.org" target="_blank">girlscoutsgcnwi.org</a>; 855.456.8347

<strong>Good Shepherd Manor, Momence</strong>

Good Shepherd Manor is a residential facility for 124 men with developmental disabilities. The Brothers of the Good Shepherd and the staff of professional personnel are involved with the high standards of caring for the residents.

<a href="https://www.goodshepherdmanor.org" target="_blank">goodshepherdmanor.org</a>; 815.472.3700

<strong>Habitat for Humanity, Kankakee County</strong>

Dedicated to eliminating substandard housing and homelessness and to making adequate, affordable shelter.

<a href="https://www.kankakeehabitat.org" target="_blank">kankakeehabitat.org</a>; 815.802.0225

<strong>Helen Wheeler Center for Community Mental Health, Kankakee</strong>

Outpatient community mental health center. Mental health assessment and individualized treatment planning, therapy and counseling services.

<a href="https://www.facebook.com/helenwheelercenter" target="_blank">facebook.com/helenwheelercenter</a>; 815.939.3543

<strong>Hippocrates Medical Clinic, Kankakee</strong>

Free medical clinic.

<a href="https://www.hmckankakee.wixsite.com/hmckankakee" target="_blank">hmckankakee.wixsite.com/hmckankakee</a>; 815.216.3446

<strong>Hundred Club, Kankakee County</strong>

Provides assistance to the surviving spouses and dependents of law enforcement and firefighting personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty while working in Kankakee County.

<a href="https://www.The100clubkankakeecounty.org" target="_blank">The100clubkankakeecounty.org</a>; 815.933.5529

<strong>Illinois Horse Rescue of Will County, Beecher</strong>

Provides shelter and care for mistreated or abandoned horses and other animals until a suitable home can be found and provides educational and therapeutic programs at local schools and charities.

<a href="https://www.Illinoishorserescue.org" target="_blank">Illinoishorserescue.org</a>; 708.258.3959

<strong>Kankakee County Community Services, Inc., Kankakee</strong>

Community action agency that works to alleviate the effects of poverty on low-income families, and/or individuals in Kankakee County.

<a href="https://www.Kccsi-cap.org" target="_blank">Kccsi-cap.org</a>; 815.933.7883

<strong>Kankakee County Humane Foundation, St. Anne</strong>

Rescues unwanted and abandoned animals and adopts out animals to safe homes. Provides pet food assistance, free vaccine clinics and works to eliminate dog fighting and abuse.

<a href="https://www.K3humanefoundation.org" target="_blank">K3humanefoundation.org</a>; 815.933.5999

<strong>Kankakee County Museum, Kankakee</strong>

The museum exists to share the exciting historical experiences of the County.

<a href="https://www.Kankakeecountymuseum.com" target="_blank">Kankakeecountymuseum.com</a>; 815-932-5279

<strong>Kankakee Municipal Band</strong>

Band performs free concerts that include crowd marches, show tunes, overtures and popular favorites.

<a href="https://www.Kankakeeband.org" target="_blank">Kankakeeband.org</a>; 815.671.6149

<strong>Kankakee Parish Nurse Network</strong>

Promotes and motivates healthy behaviors in the faith communities; strives to achieve higher levels of wellness through the integration of faith and nursing.

<a href="https://www.facebook.com/kankakeeparishnurse" target="_blank">facebook.com/kankakeeparishnurse</a>; 815.922.9823

<strong>Kankakee Rotary Club</strong>

An organization of business and professional leaders united worldwide who provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations and help build goodwill and peace in the world.

<a href="https://www.kankakee.clubexpress.com/" target="_blank">kankakee.clubexpress.com</a>; 815.685.9287

<strong>Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra</strong>

Provides entertainment for special events.

<a href="https://www.kvso.org" target="_blank">kvso.org</a>; 815.214.9555

<strong>Kankakee Valley Theatre Association</strong>

Promotes arts through live stage productions.

<a href="https://www.Kvta.org" target="_blank">Kvta.org</a>; 815.935.8510

<strong>Kankakee YMCA, Kankakee</strong>

Provides programs that build a healthy spirit, mind and body for all.

<a href="https://www.K3ymca.org" target="_blank">K3ymca.org</a>; 815-933-1741

<strong>LoveALatte Coffee</strong>

A job training opportunity in Kankakee County for young adults with special needs, housed within a community pop-up coffee shop.

<a href="https://www.lovealattecoffee.com/" target="_blank">lovealattecoffee.com</a>

<strong>Limelight Theatre Works</strong>

Theatre company dedicated to producing small theater pieces.

<a href="https://www.facebook.com/LimelightTheatreWorks" target="_blank">facebook.com/LimelightTheatreWorks</a>

<strong>Living Alternatives Pregnancy Resource Center, Bradley</strong>

Pregnancy and parenting education classes, assistance in maternity and baby clothing,

referrals for medical care.

<a href="https://www.Rivervalleyprc.org" target="_blank">Rivervalleyprc.org</a>; 815.802.9917

<strong>The Living Room Program — by Duane Dean</strong>

A community respite program that offers an alternative to Emergency Departments (ED) for people experiencing an emotional crisis.

<a href="https://www.duanedean.org/livingroom" target="_blank">duanedean.org/livingroom</a>; 779-236-1177

<strong>Make-A-Wish Foundation</strong>

Provides life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

<a href="https://www.Illinois.wish.org" target="_blank">Illinois.wish.org</a>

<strong>Manteno Interfaith Food Pantry, Manteno</strong>

Food pantry open twice a month.

815.468.6818

<strong>March of Dimes, Bourbonnais</strong>

Support programs in research, community services, health education and advocacy to prevent birth defects and infant mortality.

<a href="https://www.marchofdimes.com" target="_blank">marchofdimes.com</a>; 312.435.4007

<strong>Mattea’s Joy</strong>

Brings joy to families with hospitalized children and provides comfort and support with the hope of lifting families’ burdens.

<a href="https://www.Matteasjoy.org" target="_blank">Matteasjoy.org</a>

<strong>Mental Health Network of Kankakee County</strong>

Network bringing community sectors to the table — including providers, residents, educators, first responders, social services, employers, faith leaders, media, government — to discuss mental health.

<a href="https://www.facebook.com/MHNKankakee" target="_blank">facebook.com/MHNKankakee</a>

<strong>Merchant Street Art Gallery for Artists with Autism, Kankakee</strong>

Empowers artists diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

merchantstreetartgallery.org; 815.685.9057

<strong>New Beginnings for Cats, Bourbonnais</strong>

Cage-free cat shelter and sanctuary.

<a href="https://www.newbeginningsforcats.com" target="_blank">newbeginningsforcats.com</a>; 815.472.4734

<strong>One Neighbor at a Time</strong>

Helping others with basic necessities like clean running water, indoor plumbing and protection from the elements, so that they can see beyond their needs and help others.

<a href="https://www.Onaat.org" target="_blank">Onaat.org</a>

<strong>Options Center for Independent Living, Bourbonnais</strong>

Promotes independent living for people with disabilities by providing information/referral, advocacy, peer support, independent living skills training, free equipment loans, community reintegration program, personal assistance program, TTY distribution, sign language interpreter referral, assistive technology center for people with vision impairment, vision services and youth services.

<a href="https://www.optionscil.org" target="_blank">optionscil.org</a>; 815.936.0100

<strong>Perfect Paws Animal Rescue, Bourbonnais</strong>

Focused on saving lives of stray, abandoned and neglected animals.

<a href="https://www.perfectpawsanimalrescue.org" target="_blank">perfectpawsanimalrescue.org</a>

<strong>Prairie State Legal Services, Inc., Kankakee</strong>

Provides free legal help to senior citizens and low-income persons.

<a href="https://www.pslegal.org" target="_blank">pslegal.org</a>; 815.935.2750

<strong>Project Headspace and Timing</strong>

Promotes positive mental health practices to veterans and works to unify them with their communities, nature, and themselves.

<a href="https://www.projectheadspaceandtiming.org/" target="_blank">projectheadspaceandtiming.org/</a>

<strong>Riverside Healthcare Foundation, Kankakee</strong>

Funds are directed toward specific programs and services.

<a href="https://www.riversidehealthcare.org/ways-to-give/riverside-foundation" target="_blank">riversidehealthcare.org/ways-to-give/riverside-foundation</a>

<strong>River Valley Animal Rescue, Momence</strong>

No-kill animal rescue and shelter. Operates on proceeds from resale shop and donations.

<a href="https://www.Rivervalleyanimalrescue.org" target="_blank">Rivervalleyanimalrescue.org</a>; 815.507.5007

<strong>River Valley Wind Ensemble</strong>

Wind and percussion players perform a diverse blend of musical styles.

<a href="https://www.Windensemble.org" target="_blank">Windensemble.org</a>

<strong>Rotary 609</strong>

Rotary Club for the River Valley. Not limited to any one community but reflective of the area. With a focus on young professionals, but open to all.

<a href="https://www.facebook.com/rotary609" target="_blank">facebook.com/rotary609</a>

<strong>Salvation Army, Kankakee</strong>

Programs include spiritual support, emergency assistance, free lunch, housing resources and support services.

<a href="https://www.sakankakee.org" target="_blank">sakankakee.org</a>; 815.933.8421

<strong>Samuel R. Myers Foundation for Suicide and Mental Health</strong>

Encourages and supports suicide and mental health awareness, training and education.

<a href="https://www.sammyersfoundation.com" target="_blank">sammyersfoundation.com</a>; 815.671.2058

<strong>Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Kankakee Area</strong>

Reaching every child in the greater Kankakee area who is in need and provide them with a safe and comfortable bed.

<a href="https://www.facebook.com/SHP.kankakee" target="_blank">facebook.com/SHP.kankakee</a>

<strong>Still I Rise</strong>

A dynamic and innovative leadership development non-profit that empowers youth and young adults to create a positive change in society.

<a href="https://www.Still-irise.org" target="_blank">Still-irise.org</a>; 815.414.9614

<strong>Success By 6, Kankakee</strong>

A joint initiative of the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties and the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley to promote early childhood learning, child development and parenting.

<a href="https://www.myunitedway.org/successby6" target="_blank">myunitedway.org/successby6</a>; 815.932.7476

<strong>Sunrise Center Animal Rescue, St. Anne</strong>

Provides animal rescue services, humane investigations, access to low cost veterinary services and educational resources to further the prevention of animal abuse and neglect. Now including Furry Friends Spay and Neuter Clinic.

<a href="https://www.sunrisecenteranimalrescue.org" target="_blank">sunrisecenteranimalrescue.org</a>; 815.482.4486

<strong>Sunrise Center Therapeutic Riding, St. Anne</strong>

Provides horse riding opportunities for those suffering from mental and physical disabilities. The combination of the movement of therapeutic riding instructors produces immense benefits to riders with disabilities.

<a href="https://www.sunrisefarmsinc.com" target="_blank">sunrisefarmsinc.com</a>; 815.932.6170

<strong>TMC — Teen Mother Choices International</strong>

Support for pregnant or parenting teens 21 and younger.

<a href="https://www.teenmotherchoices.org/tmc/programs/bourbonnais" target="_blank">teenmotherchoices.org/tmc/programs/bourbonnais</a>

<strong>Thresholds, Kankakee</strong>

Provides healthcare, housing and hope for those with mental illnesses and substance use disorders. Through care, employment, advocacy and housing, Thresholds assists and inspires people with mental illnesses to reclaim their lives.

<a href="https://www.thresholds.org" target="_blank">thresholds.org</a>; 815.935.8886

<strong>United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties</strong>

Resources to strengthen lives, build a caring community.

<a href="https://www.myunitedway.org" target="_blank">myunitedway.org</a>; 815.932.7476

<strong>UpliftedCare, Bourbonnais</strong>

Provides compassionate physical, emotional, spiritual and social support for individuals living with terminal illness and their families.

<a href="https://www.upliftedcare.org" target="_blank">upliftedcare.org</a>, 815.939.4141

<strong>Wesley’s Table Food Pantry, Bradley</strong>

A mission and ministry of Wesley United Methodist Church. Shoppers can choose food items on Sundays.

815.954.9276

<strong>Women United — by United Way</strong>

Harnesses the power and dedication of women leaders to transform local communities. We are a diverse, vibrant community, bound together by a powerful sense of belonging — to each other, to our mission and to the communities we call home.

<a href="https://www.myunitedway.org/women-united" target="_blank">myunitedway.org/women-united</a>

<strong>Wright in Kankakee, Kankakee</strong>

Preserves the Frank Lloyd Wright campus and advances appreciation of it.

<a href="https://www.Wrightinkankakee.org" target="_blank">Wrightinkankakee.org</a>; 815.936.9630

<strong>YWCA, Kankakee</strong>

Meets community needs through programs in family life, community and leadership, health promotion, empowerment and youth development.

<a href="https://www.myunitedway.org/ywca" target="_blank">myunitedway.org/ywca</a>; 815.933.4516

<strong>Youth for Christ’s City Life Center</strong>

For junior high and high school students in Kankakee County, City Life is a relational, holistic, community-based ministry that desires to see deep change in an urban neighborhood through the raising of indigenous leaders from the young people in that community.

<a href="https://www.yfcchicago.org/kankakee-city-life" target="_blank">yfcchicago.org/kankakee-city-life</a>; 815.935.2020

<strong>Zonta Club, Kankakee County</strong>

Locally supports Harbor House and Clove Alliance through service, advocacy and fundraising.

<a href="https://www.Zontakankakee.org" target="_blank">Zontakankakee.org</a>