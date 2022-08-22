DISCOVER: Twins Chicken & Seafood is hot off the grill

Kasem and Hamzeh Melheess, of Orland Park, are not twins, but many people believe they are.

So when the brothers, Hamzeh, 23, and Kasem, 21, set out to open their own restaurant, both knew the businesses’ name would have “twins” in it.

“Everybody thinks we are twins,” Hamzeh said. “We do look alike.”

The two have been working at the site for the past five months. The location was most recently the Caribbean Delite, but previously Dandy’s Pizza and Soul Da Soul, among others.

Last November, the pair opened Twins Chicken & Seafood at 1004 W. Station St., directly across West Station Street from the long-standing Dairy Queen location.

The location is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The location offers dine-in, to-go and drive-thru service.

The pair have worked in restaurants for several years and it had been their goal to open their own location. They scouted the area and chose the West Station Street site, which originally had opened several years ago offering ice cream.

This will be the brothers’ first restaurant.

The brothers will also be taking orders, cooking food, serving customers and everything else which goes along with operating a restaurant as they will be a two-man show as they work to get their feet on the ground.

The menu includes:

Burgers: cheeseburger, double cheeseburger, triple bacon cheeseburger, gyro cheeseburger, turkey cheeseburger, steak cheeseburger, Maxwell Street beef Polish, beef hot dogs.

Nachos: Queen nachos with beef, chicken or steak; King nachos with beef chicken or steak.

Rice Bowls: Steak, chicken, gyro or shrimp.

Salads: garden, chicken, crispy chicken, steak.

Kids meals (all with fries and a can of pop): two wings; five chicken nuggets; two chicken tenders.

Fish dinner: catfish, ocean perch, Jack salmon, catfish tails, catfish nuggets, catfish filet, tilapia filet, shrimp, jumbo shrimp.

Sandwich: Philly cheesesteak, Philly cheese chicken, gyro Philly, steak cheddar, buffalo chicken, chicken teriyaki, gyro cheddar melt, steak bacon cheddar, Italian beef, Italian sausage beef combo, chicken on pita, crispy chicken sandwich, crispy chicken wrap, fish filet sandwich, gyro sandwich, gyro plate dinner.

Dessert: cheesecake, peach cobbler, banana pudding, cake.

Sides: spaghetti, coleslaw, okra, hush puppies, onion rings, mushrooms, jalapeños, cheese sticks, jalapeno poppers, fries, pizza puff, gyro melt, catfish nuggets.

They also have several offerings of chicken, including wings, boneless wings, legs and thighs, and combos.

The restaurant also offers delivery through DoorDash and Local Bites. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/TwinsGrill1004" target="_blank">facebook.com/TwinsGrill1004</a>.