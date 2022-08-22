DISCOVER: Sweets with a twist a Twisted Cupcake

When it comes to baked goods, most have a sweet tooth for eating them. For Sam Falaschetti, she has a sweet tooth for baking them.

After having recently taken over as owner of Two Whisks Bakery in Manteno, the experienced baker shared that, moving forward, there is going to be a larger focus on, and offering of, cupcakes. That, coupled with new ownership, inspired Falaschetti to give the bakery a name change.

Two Whisks Bakery has rebranded as Twisted Cupcake.

The idea for the new name came from Falaschetti’s friend encouraging her to focus the name on cupcakes, but with an edgy “twist.”

Falaschetti ensured that all of the items customers have come to love will remain the same, and they will still taste the same as Falaschetti has been baking at the location since 2018.

Original owner expressed interest in selling last year, and Falaschetti jumped at the chance to have her own business

“I started out in front and then [the former owner] realized I could actually bake and decorate, so I worked my way to the back.”

The former owner started the transition phase with Falaschetti months back, and the keys changed hands this past September.

In her time with the bakery, Falaschetti has found that sugar cookies and specialty cakes for birthdays and weddings tend to be the most popular items.

In addition to cakes, cupcakes and cookies, the bakery also makes turnovers, kolachkes, donuts, muffins, cream horns, cheesecakes and more. Lemon squares continue to be a hot seller. Much like before, Falaschetti does most of the baking and, along with a cake decorator, she decorates cakes and sugar cookies.

Falaschetti said one of the best parts of being the owner is being able to access the facility, even during closed hours.

“Baking is my getaway from reality,” she shared. “If I’m having a rough day, I just come here and I bake.”

While busy with baking many different items and taking over a business, Falaschetti is still taking the time to take everything in and appreciate this new chapter.

“I sit here and look around at what I’ve accomplished at the age of 25,” she said. “It’s an exciting thing for me because it’s been my passion and my dream for as long as I can remember and it’s finally here.”

In addition to the menu, the hours will remain the same and are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. The bakery, which is closed Sunday and Monday, is located at 119 N. Main St., Manteno.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.twistedcupcakeil.com" target="_blank">twistedcupcakeil.com</a>.