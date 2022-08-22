DISCOVER: Rebel Ice Cream Co. gives the scoop

Last summer, ice cream began getting a makeover in downtown Kankakee at Rebel Ice Cream Co., from local business owner Terrance Hooper, who is well-known in the community for his operation of Grapes & Hops.

The ice cream shop opened over Memorial Day weekend and is located on the first floor of Burfield + Remington at 150 N. Schuyler Ave. The building is also co-owned by Hooper, who credits a lifelong love of ice cream for the inspiration to start the new business.

“I’ve been an ice-cream eater all my life,” he said. “I visit ice cream shops everywhere I go, and I’ve been more curious about what goes into the experience of ice cream.”

While they serve the usual cones and cups of ice cream, their unique menu item comes in flight form. Here, customers can select four different flavors and enjoy a scoop of each. Customers are given a sticker and a plastic to-go box that is divided into four sections. On the sticker — which is designed to line up with the four sections — they write the four flavors they want to order and attach it to the box before returning it to the server for scooping.

Set up in the way of traditional ice cream shops, there is a large freezer that allows the customer to see the various tubs of ice cream, all of which have corresponding labels on the glass. At the far right end of the ice cream freezer, there are four options available for those with dietary restrictions, including dairy-free vanilla and chocolate.

To the left are the eight most popular flavors, including: Superman, butter pecan, chocolate, Oreo, mint chocolate chip, cake batter, old-fashioned vanilla and cookie dough. Due to the popularity and demand of these eight flavors — and the four non-dairy options — these tubs continue to retain their place in the freezer.

Unlike most ice cream shops, they are not beholden to just one brand. At Rebel Ice Cream, the brand in the case will be the company that produces “the best” of each flavor. While the provider may change from time-to-time, the chosen flavor will remain. Much like the local wines available at Grapes, Hooper has partnered with a handful of Midwestern ice cream producers.

The rest of the freezer contains flavors that are swapped out seasonally to ensure returning customers always have options.

While the ice cream is brought in, Rebel is always busy handmaking large waffle cones. The cones — which are sugar-coated on the inside — often feature seasonal options, such as a rainbow cone for June’s Pride month and a red, white and blue cone for July.

For more information, visit Rebel Ice Cream Co. on Facebook.