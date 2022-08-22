DISCOVER: Electric Lady Lounge is making a mark

Since the opening of her business in March 2021, Bri Haug has been making a mark on the community — both literally and figuratively.

As the owner of the tattoo shop Electric Lady Lounge, Haug spends her days bringing art to life on the bodies of others. Along with her sister, Ari LaGesse, Haug has brought her dream to life in the shape of the Burfield & Remington-based business.

“It’s been wonderful [and] overwhelming,” Haug said. “A dream come true, honestly.”

In just a year, the shop has won four awards including: Best Tattoo Studio, Best Cosmetic Office, Best Small Business and Best Skincare. For Haug, the best part has been being accepted and embraced by the community.

“It definitely feels like we’re doing something that’s revolutionary to the community.”

Not only have tattoo-seekers flocked to her shop, but many have reached out for advice regarding creative-based careers. People often come by the shop for advice on tattooing or to ask what it’s like to have an artistic career.

Haug presented at both the public libraries of both Bourbonnais and Bradley. The Bourbonnais visit, during Women’s History Month, she spoke about women-centric careers. At Bradley, she talked about creative careers.

“It’s almost creating a creative ripple effect and seeing people say, ‘Oh, maybe I could do something like this.’”

This is something she’s witnessed outside of her shop as she is excited about what the future holds for small businesses in Kankakee.

“There’s a new group of people making a mark down here and that’s a group that I want to be part of.”

Haug credits the community for the store’s success and said the feedback has been “excellent.”

“It’s kind of weird, now people kind of know who I am,” she said, sharing the clientele has expanded past Kankakee County and they have people traveling from Chicago and different cities to come see the shop.

“It’s just been really embraced.”

Going forward, she continues enjoying working with clientele in Kankakee and beyond and hopes to soon expand the shop.

“We’re booked out quite a bit,” she said. “People keep talking about us [and] it’s been great; it doesn’t feel real.”

Electric Lady Lounge, located on the second floor of Burfield & Remington — 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee — opened on March 1, 2021.

For more information on Electric Lady Lounge, go to <a href="https://www.electricladytattoo.com" target="_blank">electricladytattoo.com</a>.