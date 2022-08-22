DISCOVER: A fresh pour at Knack Brewing in Kankakee

Earlier this spring, a new selection of beers began to pour on the west side of Kankakee.

Knack Brewing & Fermentation, 789 S. McMullen Ave., held a soft opening on April 22 before opening to the public on April 23. Between those two opening dates, the nano brewery in south Kankakee sold 755 beers.

That translates to nearly 63 beers served per hour — more than one beer per minute.

Owners Matt and Emily Strysik, of Bourbonnais, were happy to have their long-term dream of a brewery finally come true. In fact, Emily said they "were pumped."

"You never know with a new business how the turn out will be," she said. "But seeing the community come enjoy our beers was the best feeling."

As patrons cashed out to end their visit, many of them shared with the owners that they will be returning.

"I think for the most part everyone enjoyed the beer," Emily said, noting that the visitor headcount is somewhere between 300 to 400.

"We're thankful for the support from the community."

Of the 10 beers on tap, the Honey Biscuit and the Sneaker Peeker were the most popular sellers. Honey Biscuit is a Helles Lager with flavors of bread dough, orange and honeysuckle. Sneaker Peeker is a hazy IPA, which recently was swapped with Heads Down, Thumbs Up.

All of the brewing is done on-site by Matt Strysik, who has been brewing for over a decade.

Also on tap is: No Static at All (a Czech-style Pilsner), Thrilla (a Kolsch-style Ale), Mandatory Leisure (a Hoppy Amber Ale), Kutte Collective (German Ale), Animal Spirits (a Belgian Saison Ale), Block of Flats (an English-style Ale), People Person (a Pale Ale), Landlocked (a Hoppy Lager).

The brewery is adorned with art from local artists, including a vibrant wall mural by Melissa Mesenbring, of Bourbonnais. The overhead lighting of the bar features ceramic fixtures by Courtney Zimmerman, of Momence.

A wooden sign behind the bar featuring a sideways "Knack" — as well as a "K" on the building’s exterior — was done by Andrew Palmer, of Kankakee.

The brewery will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. Fridays and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. The owners are working towards Thursday, and possible Sunday, hours in the near future.

Knack is located at 789 S. McMullen Drive, Kankakee. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/knackbrewandferm" target="_blank">facebook.com/knackbrewandferm</a>.