Vaughn Outlet has long history in Kankakee County

A three-generation family business with deep roots in the community is this year’s Small Business of the Year as part of the Daily Journal’s Progress Awards.

Vaughn Outlet is the successor to a firm started in 1948 by a decorated World War II combat Marine, Charles “Chuck” Vaughn.

Today, there are four Vaughns involved in the business. Jeff and Joel are Charles’ sons. Their sons, Steve and Charlie respectively, also contribute. Charlie, as you might expect, is named for his grandfather. There are also one other full-time and two part-time employees.

Jeff does most of the buying. Charlie is the primary salesperson. Joel is the manager. Steve handles social media and the website. Steve and Jeff are co-owners of the small business.

Indeed, it was Steve who got the family back into the business. Vaughn’s had closed in 2002, but Steve brought his grandfather’s business back to life in 2011. Steve had always dreamed of working in the family business.

The Progress edition award is only the latest for the firm. They were also the Reader’s Choice winners in furniture in that annual selection by subscribers of the Daily Journal.

Vaughn’s has been in several different locations over the years, Meadowview, downtown Kankakee and Aroma Park. The current store location is 136 W. Charles St., Kankakee. Vaughn’s is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays; and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.

The original business was an auction service. When Chuck came home from the war, his son said, his first job was being a cabbie. He eventually decided he needed something with more regular pay and a greater measure of safety, Jeff said.

So he moved into the auction business and then into Vaughn’s Furniture Outlet and The Carpet Connection. Interviewed for a Daily Journal business of the week story 20 years ago, Vaughn said the firm emphasized value for the common homeowner.

Jeff said that is still true today. The 13,000-square-foot spacious location on West Charles in Kankakee has furniture and mattresses with many pieces by Ashley, the largest furniture firm in the country.

Their mattresses, Jeff said, are “meat and potatoes,” affordable offerings in a product that can be expensive elsewhere. They have a strong selection of sofas and loveseats that are moderately priced, he said. They sell a lot of reclining couches and power-lift chairs. When people need a power-lift chair, they often need it right away. Vaughn’s has a strong selection.

If something is not on the floor, Vaughn can order it, he said.

There are, Jeff said, a lot of fond family and community memories regarding the business.

“All the time we get people who knew dad,” Jeff said, “but as time goes on, it is a smaller and smaller group.”

Father and grandfather Chuck was long active in the community as a member of the Marine Corps League. He was married to his wife, Donna, for 54 years before her death in 2006. Chuck passed a decade later in 2016 at age 91.

Jeff got his own start in the world of work by helping his dad. He would drive around and pick up goods for his father to be auctioned off. “Dad always had a good eye for products that would sell,” Jeff said.

Jeff said the firm pushes to buy American “every time we can,” though that’s not always easy these days.

The last three years have been a challenge in the furniture business. Because COVID shut down a lot of production, supply was a problem, but Vaughn’s got out ahead of that by ordering extra early. The floor now is well-stocked. Surging energy costs provide a new problem, not only for Vaughn’s, but for all businesses.

