St. Mary’s name officially changes

Kankakee’s St. Mary’s Hospital now carries the name Ascension Saint Mary — Kankakee.

The Ascension Illinois healthcare system announced earlier this month that it has launched a rebranding campaign to bring all of its healthcare facilities in the Chicagoland and surrounding areas under the Ascension name.

The organization said the signage on the Kankakee location — which had been part of AMITA — will be changed to the new name, but the timing of that change is not yet known.

The Kankakee site will be the location farthest south in the Ascension system. The system in Illinois will include 14 hospitals and more than 150 sites of care previously identified as part of Alexian Brothers Health System and Presence Health.

Ascension, headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., is a national health system and one of the largest nonprofit and Catholic healthcare systems in the United States.

Ascension has some 2,600 healthcare sites throughout the U.S., including 142 hospitals and more than 40 senior living facilities in 19 states and the District of Columbia.

“Working together as part of Ascension will allow Ascension Illinois to bring the knowledge and resources of thousands of medical professionals across the country to our own physicians and caregivers in order to improve healthcare,” said Keith Parrott, Ascension Illinois Ministry market executive.

Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital has a staff of about 760. Employed doctors and their teams will be part of Ascension Medical Group.