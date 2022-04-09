Shoup set for $10M expansion

Shoup Manufacturing is planning a $10 million investment into its facility that will see the construction of a new warehouse and the creation of up to 50 full-time jobs.

The project includes the addition of an 80,000-square-foot warehouse, manufacturing expansion and construction of new parking lots and roads within the Shoup footprint at 3 Stuart Drive in Kankakee. The expansion will ultimately lead to 30 to 50 full-time jobs, each earning between $30,000 and $70,000 per year with full benefits, according to a press release.

Shoup Manufacturing has been distributing replacement parts for farm equipment directly to the American farmer since 1977.

Shoup has experienced growth in its business, and the current expansion is central to serving farmers now and in the future.

“This is an exciting time for the Shoup family of employees,” said Shoup President Ray Lovell.

Shoup’s growth is evidence of Kankakee County’s manufacturing prowess, said Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County.

“Kankakee County is still a vibrant manufacturing community,” Nugent said. “When we see these kinds of investments, it reaffirms that Kankakee County is still a great place for businesses to make and sell products on a national, even global scale.”

In February, the Kankakee County Board approved $75,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to support Shoup’s investment by funding road construction to support the increased truck traffic to and from the site.

“This is precisely the role of good government,” Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said. “Here we have a successful local manufacturer with roots in this community, a company investing in our community and our workforce and we have the opportunity to develop the infrastructure required to make the expansion happen. I can think of no better use of these funds than to foster economic development in our county.”

The roads into Shoup are maintained by Kankakee Township. Kankakee County and Shoup will provide approximately 67 percent of the estimated $187,000 project cost, and the road will be maintained by Kankakee Township after construction.