Riverside continues forward motion

Riverside Healthcare began discussing and developing plans for its Orthopedic and Spine Center a full six years prior to its June 1, 2021, opening.

In between the span of those six years, the Kankakee County region — like nearly every other community in the United States and the world for that matter — was experiencing extreme difficulties due to the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some may have thought the best choice would have been to close the sails and wait for the storm to pass.

For Riverside Healthcare President and CEO Phil Kambic, the organization’s board of directors and its senior management team, that was not the course they planned to travel.

It was never even a part of the discussion.

Ready to move ahead with its plans to expand its Bourbonnais campus with a $23 million, three-story, 75,000-square-foot Riverside Orthopedic and Spine Center, the healthcare system went to work.

Through uncertain times and a cautious region, Riverside broke ground on the project in June 2020. And on June 1, 2021, the Kankakee-based healthcare system opened the complex on Riverside Drive in Bourbonnais.

“We agreed that we are going to keep moving forward,” Kambic said as he recalled those days. “It was good leadership on all parts. And we were ready when things returned to normal. We are very good at planning at Riverside.”

For its dedication to its plans and for the opening of the Orthopedic and Spine Center, the Daily Journal has selected Riverside as an Innovator in Healthcare as part of the 2022 Progress Awards.

“You can adjust plans, but you don’t stop your plan,” Kambic said. “The needs of our community will only become greater. We have to be ready.”

And ready they are.

While the Bourbonnais campus has served as a second location for many hospital services for several years, it wasn’t until 2022 that the campus become its own destination for care.

The facility gave a much larger space needed to address the region’s orthopedic needs. It also addressed a need for heart care in Bourbonnais, opening a second cardiovascular specialist office.

And by the word “region,” Kambic noted that area is defined by an approximate 35-mile radius from the North Wall Street location the system has called home for nearly six decades.

Within the radius, he explained, there are more than 500,000 people and those people should — and do — have access to the latest advancement in healthcare. Orthopedic and spinal services are included under that service umbrella.

THE ‘EASY’ BUTTON

Simply put, the goal surrounding this latest addition to the Riverside Healthcare system is to make orthopedic services as easy as possible to access.

Kambic labels it the “easy button” approach.

Basically, if local healthcare is not easy to seek or easy to reach, patients will travel elsewhere or, worse yet, they will not seek the care they need to continue living rich, healthy or pain-free lives.

Physical health problems stop people from living to their fullest potential.

“People want an easy button. That’s our society,” he said. “And we have to provide that, and we have done that here. Everything is right here, and it’s all in one location.”

While some may believe wealth is their most valuable asset, others may believe something else.

For Kambic, he believes the most valuable asset we have is time. Time for one another; time for relaxation; time for work; time for perhaps doing nothing at all.

“But the question is: ‘How to make the best use of time?’ With this facility, we are trying to make it as convenient for people as we can. We believe Riverside Healthcare has been ahead of the curve with this. We recognized this need a long time ago.”

LATEST IN SERVICE

While orthopedic surgeries are not yet being performed at the new center, that is something that will happen, likely within the next two years.

The needed surgeries are performed at the hospital’s Kankakee campus and they are available with the latest, most-advanced robotics technology available.

“If nothing else, Riverside invests in the latest technology to make a patient’s care better,” Kambic said, stressing that Riverside’s technology takes a backseat to no institution.

This new center in Bourbonnais, which has a present staff of 80, also brought neurosurgery, pain management, hand therapy, and podiatry under one roof. The location also boasts an extensive physical therapy space and an orthopedic walk-in clinic.

Through the walk-in clinic, patients no longer need to make an appointment for sprains or strains, closed fractures, minor dislocations, painful joints, sports injuries, foot or ankle injuries and acute pain care.

The new center also features two therapy areas — one for occupational therapy and another for physical therapy and sports training. Along with traditional patients, the latest physical therapy space offers an opportunity for athletes to return to top form after injury.

And as most people are aware, people are living longer, meaning there will be an ever-growing need for more of these services. Unfortunately, as the body ages, more issues with its function occur.

“People don’t want to experience pain,” Kambic said. “We are seeing more and more people getting that second knee replacement, that second hip replacement. That means we need more orthopedic services. This is all about increasing the quality of life.”

COMMUNITY ASSIST

While this complex brought more health services, it also addressed another issue in this area along U.S. 45-52 in Bourbonnais.

The seemingly ever-present issue of flooding was addressed and solved. The drainage work also allowed Riverside to create ponds with LED color-changing fountains and walking paths around the campus.

Kambic does not envision Riverside sitting back and admiring the transformation here. He noted there are more plans for the Bourbonnais site.

He notes just as many of our daily activities change — such as the way retail shopping evolves from malls to shopping centers — so does healthcare.

“It is all about how we adjust and make it easier to access service,” he said. “We still have 30 acres of property here to build on. As we continue to grow, we always ask, ‘What other services do we need? What does the community need?’

“The community deserves nice things here just like they have in other regions. We also want it to be a great place to receive care. And this is state of the art. This is top-notch.”

Phil Kambic, Riverside Healthcare president & CEO